Promomed eyes big steps in Vietnam’s pharma market

Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan on May 11 had a meeting in Hanoi with Petr Bely, founder and chairman of the Board of Directors of Promomed Group.

She said that Vietnam valued ​​the traditional friendship with Russia, with cooperation in healthcare and pharmaceuticals being a key area.

The meeting in Hanoi. Photo: The MoH

“Vietnam encourages international pharmaceutical companies with research, development, and production capabilities to invest, transfer technology, and produce high-quality medicines in the country,” she said.

The minister said she appreciated Promomed Group's interest in the Vietnamese pharmaceutical market and its desire to promote long-term cooperation with Vietnamese businesses.

She also noted the signing of an MoU between Vietnam Pharmaceutical Corporation and Promomed in September 2025, witnessed by the Vietnamese and Russian health ministers.

The minister welcomed Promomed’s focus on innovative and generic drugs, biosimilars, R&D, and expanding access to high-quality, affordable medicines.

At the meeting, Petr Bely outlined Promomed’s operations, strategic cooperation with Vinapharm, and potential collaboration with Central Pharmaceutical JSC CPC1 to distribute products in Vietnam, including molecular drugs, innovative medicines, and monoclonal antibodies. He also expressed the group’s interest in working with relevant Ministry of Health units to develop a strategic framework for Promomed’s operations in Vietnam.

Minister Lan said that the Vietnamese Ministry of Health (MoH) had reviewed institutional issues related to the development of the pharmaceutical sector.

Alongside the submission and adoption of the Law on Pharmaceuticals by the National Assembly, the ministry has accelerated the development and implementation of strategic priorities for the pharmaceutical industry. Efforts to remove bottlenecks in administrative procedures and business conditions in the sector have also been actively advanced.

Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan. Photo: the MoH

She added that, in the pharmaceutical sector, annual dialogues are held with businesses investing in, operating, manufacturing, trading, and distributing in the Vietnamese market. Through these dialogues, the aim is to listen to feedback, address difficulties, and hear proposals from businesses to develop.

The minister stated that the MoH is actively working to strengthen cooperation in production, technology transfer, and attracting investment in Vietnam in the biomedical sector. This is one of the strategic tasks assigned by the government to the ministry for implementation in the coming period, with clear priority policies.

The MoH always supports businesses in the pharmaceutical sector. In terms of foundation, mechanisms, and institutions, the ministry, as the state management agency, has created better conditions for businesses.

She said that to realise these conditions and opportunities, Promomed Group should continue discussions with companies to clearly exchange views on the objectives of each party, leading to a long-term and effective cooperation agreement.

The leader of the MoH instructed the Drug Administration of Vietnam to support Promomed Group and businesses with procedures and methods for completing legal documents, and to provide solutions for accessing and finalising cooperation programmes.

“We very much hope to see another step on the map of attracting investment in medical and pharmaceutical technology from the group in Vietnam,” she said.

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