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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

FPT Long Chau named top Vietnamese winner at Healthcare Asia Awards

March 27, 2026 | 11:10
(0) user say
FPT Long Chau Pharma has been named the only Vietnamese recipient of the Health & Wellness Initiative of the Year award at the 2026 Healthcare Asia Pharma Awards.

The accolade, announced at the ceremony in Singapore on March 26, recognises the company's sustained efforts to improve healthcare access, expand medical services nationwide, and respond to emergencies and natural disasters.

FPT Long Chau named top Vietnamese winner at Healthcare Asia Awards
FPT Long Chau representatives with the Health & Wellness Initiative of the Year award

Over the past six years, the Long Chau Care & Share initiative has advanced its mission of building a healthier Vietnam. This humanitarian journey has gained regional recognition, contributing to elevating Vietnam’s healthcare profile on the Asian stage.

For FPT Long Chau, public health remains the top priority. This commitment has driven the continuous expansion of healthcare touchpoints, bringing services closer to communities, enabling the system to become the first and only pharmacy chain to achieve full nationwide coverage. Throughout its operations, FPT Long Chau has served as an 'extended arm' of the Ministry of Health, supporting national programmes on stroke prevention, paediatric care, and measles vaccination campaigns.

The organisation has also strengthened public-private partnerships with domestic and international institutions, including the Vietnam Administration of Disease Prevention, the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City, the University Medical Centre Ho Chi Minh City, and Bach Mai Hospital, alongside training institutions and pharmaceutical companies. These collaborations aim to promote a healthier pharmaceutical market, standardise professional practices, and expand community health initiatives.

This network of retail outlets and strategic partners has provided a solid foundation for FPT Long Chau to implement health support schemes, extending access to remote and underserved areas. Since 2021, the Long Chau Care & Share mobile outreach initiative has delivered millions of free medication doses, distributed hundreds of tonnes of rice, and organised thousands of free medical consultations across urban, rural, and remote communities.

Last year, Long Chau coordinated with local authorities and health facilities to implement more than 200 free medical programmes, benefiting nearly 30,000 people nationwide. Entering its sixth year, its stroke prevention campaign continues to encourage early intervention, reinforcing the principle that no one should be left behind.

FPT Long Chau named top Vietnamese winner at Healthcare Asia Awards

When central Vietnam was hit by storms and floods last year, the team delivered more than seven tonnes of medicines and essential supplies, along with over 2,000 free tetanus vaccine doses, to affected communities. In 2024, when Typhoon Yagi struck northern and north-central Vietnam, FPT Long Chau activated its rapid response mechanism, transporting 10 tonnes of essential medicines, medical equipment, and first-aid kits to flooded areas within 48 hours.

The contribution of 500,000 measles vaccine doses reflects Long Chau's sustained commitment to expanding immunisation coverage and strengthening protection for children.

Over more than five years, these efforts have contributed to positive changes in public health awareness and health-seeking behaviour, improving the wellbeing of millions of Vietnamese families.

Speaking at the Healthcare Asia Pharma Awards, Pham Duy Hoang Nam, CFO of FPT Long Chau Pharma, said, "We believe healthcare goes beyond medicines and medical services. It is about a responsibility to stand alongside communities, particularly those in vulnerable circumstances. The Long Chau Care & Share initiative reflects our mission to ensure equitable access to better health for people of all ages and across all regions, contributing to a healthier and more sustainable Vietnam."

Nam added that the award will spur Long Chau to expand its community initiatives, bringing healthcare support to more localities and helping reduce disease burdens. The company will leverage its nationwide network of nearly 2,500 pharmacies and more than 200 vaccination centres, along with a workforce of over 20,000 healthcare personnel, to remain a trusted and accessible first point of care.

This is not the first regional recognition for FPT Long Chau. At the 2025 Healthcare Asia Pharma Awards, it was the only Vietnamese recipient, winning Digital Innovation of the Year for its electronic health record system, mobile app, and integration of the VNeID platform for online medicine purchases. The same year, it was named Asia's Excellent Enterprise at the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards.

The company also received a Committed Badge from EcoVadis for sustainable development, along with domestic accolades including Breakthrough Solution in Digital Health and a spot among the Top 10 Impressive Growth Brands. It remains the only pharmacy and vaccination system in Vietnam with such a consecutive record of recognition.

FPT Long Chau named top Vietnamese winner at Healthcare Asia Awards

Consistent recognition across domestic and regional awards underscores FPT Long Chau's sustained commitment to public health and the trust it has built within the community. The company has positioned itself as a pioneer in Vietnam through people-centric initiatives, sustainable development strategies, and the application of advanced technologies, contributing to a more resilient and accessible healthcare ecosystem.

The Healthcare Asia Pharma Awards are among the region’s most reputable healthcare awards, and are organised annually by Healthcare Asia Magazine. The awards recognise organisations redefining standards in the pharmaceutical sector through innovation and sustainable development.

FPT Long Chau wins the prestigious Healthcare Asia Pharma Awards FPT Long Chau wins the prestigious Healthcare Asia Pharma Awards

FPT Long Chau Pharmacy and Vaccination Centre proudly represented Vietnam on the international stage as it was named 'Digital Innovation of the Year' at the prestigious Healthcare Asia Pharma Awards in Kuala Lumpur on April 10.
FPT Long Chau and IHH Healthcare Singapore enter partnership FPT Long Chau and IHH Healthcare Singapore enter partnership

FPT Long Chau and top private healthcare provider IHH Healthcare Singapore signed a cooperation agreement on January 29 to enhance the quality of high-tech medical treatment available in Vietnam.
Abbott, FPT Long Chau partner to improve Vietnam’s healthcare sector Abbott, FPT Long Chau partner to improve Vietnam’s healthcare sector

Abbott has teamed up with FPT Long Chau, a leading pharmaceutical retailer, to fight non-communicable diseases.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
FPT Long Chau CSR Healthcare Asia Pharma Awards 2026 Health & Wellness Initiative of the Year healthcare

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