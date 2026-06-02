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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Quanta doubles investment in Vietnam

June 02, 2026 | 19:16
(0) user say
Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Quanta Computer, a major contract assembler of Apple’s MacBooks, is waiting for approval from Ninh Binh People’s Committee to double its total investment in the province.
Quanta doubles investment in Vietnam
Quanta doubles its investment in Vietnam

Once approval is obtained, the total investment of Quanta will increase to $240 million. The group will construct a second factory, with operations expected to begin in 2028. Located in My Thuan Industrial Park (IP), the facility will bring the plant’s total annual capacity to nine million computers and 1.5 million electronic component products.

Previously, in February, QMH Computer, the Vietnam-based entity of Quanta Computer, urged the provincial authorities to aid with the recruitment of 2,000 more workers for its operations.

The Taiwan-based group was first granted an investment certificate at My Thuan IP in May 2023 to manufactures laptops, desktop computers, and electronic components for export.

Quanta is known for cooperation with global brands, including Apple, HP, Asus, Acer, and others.

In Vietnam, Quanta constructed its first factory, and put it into operation in 2024. The facility currently has an annual capacity of approximately 4.5 million computers and one million electronic components.

In the first four months of 2026, Ninh Binh licensed 39 new projects, including 14 foreign-invested projects, with newly registered capital totalling $112 million and more than $216 million in domestic direct investment.

The province also approved capital increases for 102 projects worth an additional $546 million and over $480 million, reinforcing its attractiveness to investors.

Following administrative consolidation, the province now holds a strategic position linking major economic regions. Rather than pursuing investment volume alone, the province is prioritising high-tech, high-value, and environmentally sustainable projects.

It currently hosts 20 operational IP. By the end of the first quarter of 2026, these parks were home to 1,136 investment projects, including 551 foreign-invested projects, with a total registered investment reaching $10.73 billion and more than $5.4 billion in domestic direct investment.

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By Nguyen Kim

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TagTag:
FDI nam dinh ninh binh Quanta Taiwan

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