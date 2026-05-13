Ministry of Health issues list of free regular health check-ups

The MoH also announced the list of basic examinations and tests to be implemented free of charge according to a schedule of at least once a year.

The move was made following the government's issuance of Directive No.17/CT-TTg on organising free regular health check-ups or screenings.

Photo: The MoH

The goal is for every citizen to receive at least one health check-up per year according to a suitable schedule, thereby enabling early detection of diseases, reducing the burden of healthcare costs, and building a nationwide health management database.

For children under six years old, the content of regular health check-ups follows rules issued the previous week.

For individuals aged 18 and older, the MoH requires a complete clinical examination and basic tests. The list of tests includes a complete blood count; blood biochemistry tests including blood glucose, urea, creatinine, and liver enzymes; a urine test to check for sugar and protein; and a chest X-ray.

In addition to the basic categories, localities may add more tests depending on their financial capacity or the voluntary willingness of individuals and businesses to pay.

The MoH also specifically notes that during the process of taking medical history, clinical examination, or diagnostic imaging, if suspicious signs of pulmonary tuberculosis, lung tumours, or other diseases are detected, medical facilities should order additional specialised tests for early diagnosis, timely treatment, or appropriate referral.

For females, the list of gynaecological and obstetric examinations will be carried out according to MoH regulations.

In addition to general health check-ups for the general population, the MoH continues to require regular check-ups according to specific regulations for particular groups such as officials, students, airline staff, railway operators, sailors, and personnel under the management of the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security.

The MoH requests that localities and health units proactively categorise priority groups and arrange appropriate examination schedules to avoid overcrowding and facilitate access for the public. The health check-up process must ensure accurate assessment of health status, early detection of disease risks, and timely advice on disease prevention, treatment, or referral to higher-level facilities as prescribed.

In the case of any professional difficulties or obstacles arising during the implementation process, units are required to report to the MoH’s Department of Medical Examination and Treatment Management for guidance.

Regular health check-ups prevent potential disease While a growing Vietnamese economy is rapidly improving the quality of modern life, new risks of diseases continue emerging, threatening our health. Regular health check-ups are recommended by experts to help identify potential diseases and health issues at an early stage.