Cigna Healthcare Singapore marks 15th anniversary

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 March 2026 - Cigna Healthcare Singapore is proud to celebrate its 15th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its journey to the forefront of global health insurance providers, supporting businesses, brokers, clients, and members in Singapore.

Fortune Centre: 23 Mar – 5 Apr

Sim Lim Tower: 6 Apr – 19 Apr

Velocity @ Novena: 20 Apr – 17 May

CIMB Plaza Façade Video Wall: 4 – 17 May

CaptiveMediaNetwork: 18 – 31 May

Wellness workshops on mindful living

Mental Health and Wellness activities

Quarterly "Duvet Days", an extra paid day off, for rest and recovery of employees' mental health

Employee Assistance Programme (EAP)

Specialised mental health coverage in insurance plans

Common claim intake extracts and structured claims data to streamline processing, improve accuracy and better predict health and claim trends

Clinical Case Management Programme, integrated with technological solutions, bridges experienced healthcare professionals who guide members through their healthcare journey, from diagnosis to recovery, ensuring personalised care driven by digital efficiency.

commented Raymond Ng, CEO and Country Manager of Cigna Healthcare Singapore and Australia.To commemorate the milestone, Cigna Healthcare Singapore has launched a year-long campaign themed "Celebrating 15 years of Connected, World-class Healthcare", running from March to December 2026. As part of the campaign, Cigna Healthcare Singapore will showcase its global connectivity and how they support the health of its members across stages of their lives through digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertisements across key locations in Singapore:Championing employee well-being in SingaporeCigna Healthcare Singapore has played a significant role in helping organisations strengthen their employees' well-being across a wide range of industries. Today, the healthcare and health service provider specialising in corporate health insurance dominates the premium healthcare market share in Singapore. The versatility of services offered by the company enables them to serve clients from large multinational corporations to medium enterprises across sectors, such as technology, hospitality and financial services.To deliver stronger connected care to its clients, Cigna Healthcare Singapore works with healthcare providers and partners, including Alliance Healthcare (Cigna Care Connect) and iXchange (IXPL), to expand access to quality care for members.Internally, Cigna Healthcare Singapore champions employee well-being through several initiatives, including:shared Raymond Ng.Evolving with experience, developing future-focused solutionsSingapore is facing medical inflation of 16.9% this year, a trend which is set to drive a significant shift in the healthcare landscape. In response to this trend, Cigna Healthcare Singapore partnered with iXchange, a third-party administrator arm of IHH Healthcare, to launch value-based contracts late last year, helping curb rising premiums driven by higher costs and chronic conditions, while advancing cost management, sustainable care and AI-enabled efficiencies.," shared Dr Peter Chow, Chief Executive Officer of IHH Healthcare Singapore.Launched in 2019, Cigna Care Connect is a clear example of Cigna Healthcare Singapore's commitment to innovation, created to meet the evolving healthcare needs of Singapore's workforce. In February 2025, it evolved into Cigna Care Connect 2.0, responding to the growing demand from SMEs for more domestically focused healthcare solutions, while continuing to provide access to Cigna Healthcare's premium standards of care and trusted provider networks.commented Dr. Barry Thng, Executive Chairman and CEO of Alliance Healthcare GroupCigna Healthcare Singapore also integrates data analytics and AI into workflows and platforms to enhance efficiency and performance:The convergence of experience, innovation and human expertise ensures that both organisations and employees of Cigna Healthcare Singapore receive seamless, effective and personalised health solutions, keeping the company ahead in an evolving healthcare landscape.As we look ahead, we remain focused on innovation, partnerships and smarter use of data and technology to make healthcare more accessible and reliable. Our journey doesn't stop at 15 years — we're building the next chapter of connected, world‑class healthcare for Singapore and beyondshared Raymond Ng.https://www.cigna.com.sg/

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