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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ministry of Finance contest aims to turn Party resolutions into action

May 30, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
As Vietnam moves to implement the resolutions of the fourteenth National Party Congress, the Ministry of Finance’s propagandists contest is reinforcing a shared commitment to translating policy into action.

On May 29, the Party Committee of the Ministry of Finance (MoF) organised the 2026 Outstanding Party Lecturers and Propagandists Contest, a broad-based political activity aimed at enhancing the quality of communication and education work and helping bring Party resolutions into practice.

Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong noted that May carries special significance as the entire Party and people commemorate the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh, while also observing workers’ month and the month of science, technology and innovation.

“In this context, communication and education work must continue to be directed towards grassroots levels while leveraging science, technology and innovation to improve its effectiveness,” said Phuong.

“In line with Party General Secretary To Lam’s directive to swiftly and effectively translate the contents of the documents of the 14th National Party Congress into practice in a comprehensive and coordinated manner, this contest provides an opportunity for the Party Organisation of the MoF to further innovate the way Party resolutions are studied and implemented, following the principle of deep understanding, correct action, rapid implementation and effective execution,” he added.

Ministry of Finance contest aims to turn Party resolutions into action
Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong at the contest. Photo: Ha Vy

From nearly 40 high-quality entries in the preliminary round, the organising committee and jury selected 13 noteworthy contestants for the final round. Contest presentations focused on communicating the core contents of the documents of the fourteenth National Party Congress and linking them to practical work carried out by agencies, units and enterprises under the MoF.

Deputy Minister Phuong said the contest was not just an occasion to honour exemplary Party lecturers and propagandists within the MoF’s Party Organisation, but also a forum for Party committees and Party organisations to exchange experiences and share innovative approaches to communication and education work.

“In doing so, it contributes to strengthening solidarity and enhancing the effectiveness of Party organisations across the ministry,” he added.

The presentations at the final round highlighted key themes of the documents of the 14th National Party Congress, ranging from national reserves, private-sector development, planning and social welfare to lifelong learning and digital knowledge management.

The contest also offered diverse and practical perspectives on socioeconomic development priorities in the years ahead. A representative from Vietnam Investment Review presented the topic, highlighting the role of the press in communicating and disseminating the Party’s guidelines and policies.

Meanwhile, the Economics and Finance Training Institute addressed the development of a lifelong learning culture and digital knowledge management, while a representative from the Department of Planning Management under the MoF underscored the role of planning in shaping the nation’s development space.

A number of major state-owned enterprises and groups, including Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group, Vietnam Rubber Group, Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group, Vietnam Electricity, Petrovietnam, and Vietnam National Tobacco Corporation, also presented entries linked to production and business activities, innovation, digital transformation and green growth. Their presentations highlighted the role of state-owned enterprises in translating Party resolutions into practical outcomes.

Ministry of Finance contest aims to turn Party resolutions into action
Participating contestants. Photo: Ha Vy

Nguyen Thi Thu Lan, standing deputy secretary of the MoF Party Committee, called on Party committees at all levels to further promote the spirit and significance of the contest in order to improve communication and education work at the grassroots level.

She also expressed her hope that each Party lecturer and propagandist would translate the spirit of the contest into concrete actions, contributing to bringing the resolutions of the 14th National Party Congress and the resolutions of Party congresses at all levels for the 2025-2030 term into practice.

“This is an occasion to recognise and commend outstanding Party lecturers and propagandists while also being a forum for Party committees to exchange experiences, learn from innovative communication approaches, and strengthen solidarity and cohesion among Party organisations across the MoF Party Organisation,” Lan said.

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TagTag:
Translating Party resolutions Economic action Ministry of Finance Party resolutions

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