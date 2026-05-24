Advancing early prevention of paediatric respiratory diseases

International Symposium PediaConnect 2026 took place on May 23-24 in Ho Chi Minh City, aiming to update scientific data and share practical insights on enhanced prevention strategies against three critical respiratory pathogens in children, including pneumococcus, meningococcus and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The symposium attracted 200 leading medical experts from Southeast Asia, Israel and Australia. Co-organised by Pfizer Vietnam, Vietnam Paediatric Association, and Vietnam National Children's Hospital, it comes at a critical time as these pathogens continue to be recognised as dangerous, highly contagious causes of infectious diseases, posing a substantial burden on both paediatric health and the public healthcare system.

Experts joined discussion. Photo: Pfizer

Climate change, urbanisation and air pollution are drivers behind the rise and growing complexity of respiratory infections. Amid these compounding factors, young children - whose immune systems are still developing - face the highest vulnerability and higher risk of developing severe complications, ultimately multiplying the strain on the public healthcare system.

In response to this reality, Prof. Tran Minh Dien, director of Vietnam National Children’s Hospital, and president of Vietnam Paediatric Association said, “To reduce the disease burden, we must shift our mindset from focusing on treatment to proactive prevention, as well as strengthen epidemiological surveillance and raise public awareness about respiratory infectious diseases, especially in children.”

Disease burden

Among the diseases discussed, experts expressed profound concern over pneumococcus, as it remains not only the leading cause of bacterial pneumonia but can also lead to severe invasive pneumococcal diseases (IPD) in young children such as sepsis and meningitis.

In severe cases, IPD can result in respiratory failure, multi-organ failure and the need for hospitalisation. Certain cases of pneumococcal meningitis can be fatal very rapidly since the onset of symptoms.

Furthermore, IPD can leave behind devastating, long-term sequelae and damage, including impaired lung function, brain damage, cognitive impairment, and hearing loss.

Phan Huu Phuc, PhD, deputy director of Vietnam National Children's Hospital, and general secretary of Vietnam Paediatric Association said, “Currently, the epidemiological landscape of pneumococcus is undergoing significant changes, data from multiple Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam, have recorded serotype replacement due to the prevalence of strains falling outside the coverage of previous pneumococcal vaccines.”

“In Vietnam, a three-year study conducted at Vietnam National Children's Hospital identified 18 pneumococcal serotypes causing IPD in children. In addition, RSV is one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality among infants under six months of age, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. RSV imposes a substantial long-term healthcare burden. Early and effective preventive interventions are needed in children to minimise the impact of RSV.”

Antibiotic resistance in pneumococcus has also emerged as a concerning issue. Hospitals across Vietnam have recorded pneumococcus resistance to common antibiotics, including multidrug resistance, leading to complicated treatment, higher treatment costs and prolonged treatment duration.

Beyond the individual burdens, pneumococcus can also co-infect with RSV - a leading virus causing bronchiolitis in infants and young children. This RSV-pneumococcal co-infection can lead to prolonged hospital stays or require intensive care unit admission.

In addition, meningococcal meningitis was highlighted as a highly dangerous disease capable of progressing exceptionally fast and carrying a high risk of mortality within a short time. Beyond infants and young children, adolescents are also viewed as a notable high-risk group, as they can inadvertently become “carriers” transmitting the bacteria within the community, particularly in school environments and crowded spaces.

Promoting proactive prevention

Beyond updating clinical data, PediaConnect 2026 served as a vital forum for sharing international experience in paediatric respiratory disease prevention.

Assoc. Prof. Nusrat Homaira, respiratory researcher, Sydney Children’s Hospital, Australia, said, “Pneumococcal disease, meningococcal disease and RSV in children are not merely medical burdens, they also inflict long-term impacts on families, education and society across Southeast Asia. Therefore, awareness campaigns and multidisciplinary collaborations aimed at strengthening disease surveillance, improving access to appropriate preventive measures must be continuously deployed in a coordinated manner to build a stronger healthcare foundation for children in every nation.”

Sharing insights on the model in Israel, Prof. Ron Dagan, Pediatrics and Infectious Diseases, Ben-Gurion University, Be’er-Sheva, Israel, noted the use of real-world epidemiological data as a compass for preventive strategies.

“Currently, many countries are paying closer attention to updating their preventive strategies based on new epidemiological data, in response to shifting circulating serotypes and rising antimicrobial resistance. Israel's experience demonstrates that an effective prevention strategy must integrate science, epidemiological surveillance, public communication and appropriate accessibility to ensure more children are protected from respiratory diseases,” he said.

In parallel with scientific solutions, experts also highlighted the role of digital communication and social media in enhancing health literacy, particularly as public health campaigns increasingly transform towards digital platforms.

“In this current era, providing accurate and consistent medical information from official sources plays a critical role in elevating awareness and supporting communities to make informed decisions in paediatric healthcare,” said Kanya Ayu Paramastri, MD, PhD (Indonesia).

Concluding PediaConnect 2026, experts reached a consensus that amid the escalating burden of respiratory infections in children, driving proactive prevention and strengthening multidisciplinary collaboration will play an increasingly vital role in protecting public health.

The symposium also featured the growing need to enhance scientific data sharing, bridge real-world experiences across nations, and stimulate professional dialogue to support the development of preventive strategies tailored to the shifting epidemiological landscape.

Prof. Phan Trong Lan, director of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology said, “One of the important values of symposium as PediaConnect is creating opportunities for both domestic and international experts to share data, real-world experiences and novel approaches to infectious disease prevention. These multidimensional exchanges not only contribute to updating expertise but also support stronger integration between preventive measures and clinical care to protect children from multiple dangerous diseases”.

As a co-organiser of the symposium series, Pfizer Vietnam reaffirmed its long-term commitment to partnering with the medical community to strengthen paediatric respiratory disease prevention.

Mark Kuo, country manager of Pfizer Vietnam and Thailand. Photo: Pfizer

At the event, Mark Kuo, country manager of Pfizer Vietnam and Thailand said, “Through PediaConnect 2026, Pfizer is deeply committed to serving as a trusted partner to the healthcare systems in Vietnam and the ASEAN region, working alongside healthcare professionals to foster scientific dialogue, update medical data, and exchange practical experience in paediatric preventive medicine. We envision that this collaboration will contribute to elevating preventive healthcare capacity, expanding appropriate access to medical advancements, and ultimately striving towards a healthier generation of children in Vietnam.”