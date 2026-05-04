DKSH and STADA Pymepharco establish health products partnership

As its strategic partner in Vietnam for food supplements, DKSH will accelerate market access and drive sustainable growth for Natures Aid, leveraging its nationwide omnichannel distribution network, with a strong focus on modern trade channels such as mum-and-baby and health-and-beauty.



On April 24, DKSH Business Unit Consumer Goods entered into a strategic partnership with STADA Pymepharco, a wholly owned subsidiary of Germany-based global healthcare company STADA Group. The collaboration aims to enhance healthcare quality in Vietnam by expanding access to Natures Aid, a leading UK brand within STADA’s European-standard natural consumer healthcare portfolio.

Photo: DKSH

STADA Pymepharco combines STADA Group’s global healthcare expertise with strong local manufacturing and market presence in Vietnam, playing a vital role in delivering high‑quality healthcare solutions tailored to local consumer needs. Under the agreement, DKSH will provide end‑to‑end market expansion services to accelerate the nationwide availability of Natures Aid products in Vietnam. These services include sales, distribution, marketing, supply chain, and logistics support, ensuring efficient and compliant route‑to‑market execution across the region.

DKSH’s nationwide multichannel distribution platform and deep local expertise will accelerate Natures Aid’s expansion across both general and modern trade. Backed by robust supply chain capabilities and agile logistics, DKSH will bring the brand into key retail chains, driving deeper penetration in Vietnam’s fast-growing market while ensuring strong, consistent sales execution.

“Establishing a strategic partnership with DKSH marks a significant milestone in STADA Pymepharco’s journey towards sustainable growth in Vietnam, one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic markets. This collaboration reflects STADA Pymepharco’s purpose ‘caring for people’s health as a trusted partner’ by expanding access to reliable, high-quality healthcare solutions and contributing to the wellbeing of communities we serve,” said Ankur Pandey, general manager, STADA Pymepharco.

Kim Le Huy, vice president, Business Unit Consumer Goods, DKSH Vietnam said, “Leveraging our extensive partner network and highly experienced sales force, DKSH is dedicated to expanding consumer access to safe, clinically validated, European‑standard products from STADA’s Natures Aid brand. By integrating these products into our consumer healthcare portfolio, DKSH will deploy its end‑to‑end distribution capabilities to support STADA Pymepharco in achieving speed‑to‑market, operational excellence, and full regulatory compliance in Vietnam’s rapidly evolving consumer healthcare landscape.”

This partnership underscores DKSH and STADA Pymepharco’s shared commitment to advancing healthcare access through trusted, high-quality products. Together, the companies aim to deliver long-term value by bringing Natures Aid closer to Vietnamese consumers, supporting better health outcomes and overall wellbeing across the country.

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