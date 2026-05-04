Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

DKSH and STADA Pymepharco establish health products partnership

May 04, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
DKSH has expanded its collaboration with STADA Pymepharco aiming to enhance healthcare quality for Vietnamese consumers through European‑standard products.

As its strategic partner in Vietnam for food supplements, DKSH will accelerate market access and drive sustainable growth for Natures Aid, leveraging its nationwide omnichannel distribution network, with a strong focus on modern trade channels such as mum-and-baby and health-and-beauty.

On April 24, DKSH Business Unit Consumer Goods entered into a strategic partnership with STADA Pymepharco, a wholly owned subsidiary of Germany-based global healthcare company STADA Group. The collaboration aims to enhance healthcare quality in Vietnam by expanding access to Natures Aid, a leading UK brand within STADA’s European-standard natural consumer healthcare portfolio.

DKSH and STADA Pymepharco establish health products partnership
Photo: DKSH

STADA Pymepharco combines STADA Group’s global healthcare expertise with strong local manufacturing and market presence in Vietnam, playing a vital role in delivering high‑quality healthcare solutions tailored to local consumer needs. Under the agreement, DKSH will provide end‑to‑end market expansion services to accelerate the nationwide availability of Natures Aid products in Vietnam. These services include sales, distribution, marketing, supply chain, and logistics support, ensuring efficient and compliant route‑to‑market execution across the region.

DKSH’s nationwide multichannel distribution platform and deep local expertise will accelerate Natures Aid’s expansion across both general and modern trade. Backed by robust supply chain capabilities and agile logistics, DKSH will bring the brand into key retail chains, driving deeper penetration in Vietnam’s fast-growing market while ensuring strong, consistent sales execution.

“Establishing a strategic partnership with DKSH marks a significant milestone in STADA Pymepharco’s journey towards sustainable growth in Vietnam, one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic markets. This collaboration reflects STADA Pymepharco’s purpose ‘caring for people’s health as a trusted partner’ by expanding access to reliable, high-quality healthcare solutions and contributing to the wellbeing of communities we serve,” said Ankur Pandey, general manager, STADA Pymepharco.

Kim Le Huy, vice president, Business Unit Consumer Goods, DKSH Vietnam said, “Leveraging our extensive partner network and highly experienced sales force, DKSH is dedicated to expanding consumer access to safe, clinically validated, European‑standard products from STADA’s Natures Aid brand. By integrating these products into our consumer healthcare portfolio, DKSH will deploy its end‑to‑end distribution capabilities to support STADA Pymepharco in achieving speed‑to‑market, operational excellence, and full regulatory compliance in Vietnam’s rapidly evolving consumer healthcare landscape.”

This partnership underscores DKSH and STADA Pymepharco’s shared commitment to advancing healthcare access through trusted, high-quality products. Together, the companies aim to deliver long-term value by bringing Natures Aid closer to Vietnamese consumers, supporting better health outcomes and overall wellbeing across the country.

DKSH to acquire Vietnamese healthcare distributor Biomedic DKSH to acquire Vietnamese healthcare distributor Biomedic

DKSH Technology has signed an agreement to acquire Biomedic, expanding its scientific solutions business in Vietnam and strengthening its life sciences and healthcare presence.
Sustainability a core value for DKSH’s vision Sustainability a core value for DKSH’s vision

At DKSH, sustainability is a core value and is integral to our business strategy. It defines our direction and accountability. It integrates business unit strategies along with functional and thematic priorities.
DKSH and Saigon Eye Hospital partner on child myopia control DKSH and Saigon Eye Hospital partner on child myopia control

DKSH Business Unit Healthcare and Medical Saigon Eye Hospital System will partner to advance pediatric short-sightedness control in Vietnam.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vietnam dksh STADA Pymepharco health vietnamese healthcare

Themes: Healthcare Platform

[Read More]

Related Contents

Sustainability a core value for DKSH’s vision

Sustainability a core value for DKSH’s vision

DKSH to acquire Vietnamese healthcare distributor Biomedic

DKSH to acquire Vietnamese healthcare distributor Biomedic

DKSH’s blueprint for sustainable supply chain resilience amid climate change

DKSH’s blueprint for sustainable supply chain resilience amid climate change

Sweet deal: DKSH brings Want Want’s iconic snacks to Vietnam

Sweet deal: DKSH brings Want Want’s iconic snacks to Vietnam

DKSH Vietnam spotlights sustainability trends in beauty and home care

DKSH Vietnam spotlights sustainability trends in beauty and home care

Moody's Ratings changes Vietnam's outlook to positive from stable

Moody's Ratings changes Vietnam's outlook to positive from stable

Removing funding bottlenecks for digital transformation

Removing funding bottlenecks for digital transformation

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Fortinet report reveals surge in AI-enabled cybercrime

Fortinet report reveals surge in AI-enabled cybercrime

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Hongkong Land unveils Westbund Central flagship Phase Two

Hongkong Land unveils Westbund Central flagship Phase Two

Vinhomes Green Paradise partners Marriott for Can Gio hotels

Vinhomes Green Paradise partners Marriott for Can Gio hotels

Intel relocates key assembly and testing lines to Ho Chi Minh City

Intel relocates key assembly and testing lines to Ho Chi Minh City

Reachly launches US services after APAC success

Reachly launches US services after APAC success

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020