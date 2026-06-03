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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam’s finance professionals redefine career expectations

June 03, 2026 | 18:29
(0) user say
Vietnam’s finance and accountancy workforce is increasingly driven by social purpose, entrepreneurial ambition, and demands for greater career flexibility, according to new research from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

The Global Talent Trends 2026 report, released by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) on May 27 and drawing on more than 11,000 responses across 160 countries, found that Vietnamese finance professionals increasingly view accountancy as a platform for contributing to the country’s broader economic and social transformation, alongside its traditional technical role.

The findings place Vietnam among a group of emerging economies where ambition, economic pressure, and changing workforce expectations are reshaping the talent landscape at pace.

One of the most notable trends identified in the report is the growing preference for purpose-driven careers. Around 73 per cent of Vietnamese respondents said they want to pursue finance roles focused on social impact in the future, above the global average of 69 per cent.

Across Southeast Asia, the trend is particularly strong among Gen Z and Millennial professionals, many of whom increasingly expect their careers to contribute to wider social change alongside financial progression.

The report noted that the shift reflects Vietnam’s evolving economic structure, as the country continues moving towards a more sophisticated and sustainability-oriented economy. Finance professionals are increasingly positioning themselves at the intersection of commercial expertise and social contribution.

Vietnam’s finance professionals redefine career expectations
Photo: ACCA

Interest in sustainability-related work is also rising. Around 61 per cent of Vietnamese respondents expressed interest in environmental and climate-related finance roles, in line with growing regulatory and investor focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards across the region.

Ren Varma, portfolio head of Mainland Southeast Asia at ACCA, said younger finance professionals in Vietnam are entering the workforce with a heightened awareness of both the country’s economic opportunities and its environmental and social challenges.

“What we are seeing in Vietnam is a generation of finance professionals who have grown up with an awareness of both the country’s economic potential and its social and environmental challenges,” Varma said.

He noted that this awareness is increasingly shaping how younger professionals approach career choices and employer expectations.

“They want to be part of solving those challenges, and they are choosing careers and employers that give them the chance to do so. That is a significant shift from how the profession was understood even a decade ago,” he added.

According to Varma, the shift is forcing employers to respond more proactively to changing workforce priorities if they want to remain competitive in attracting talent.

“Vietnam’s finance professionals are part of a generation that is actively rewriting what a career in accountancy means,” he said.

“The ambition is extraordinary, the purpose is clear, and expectations of employers are rising. Organisations that invest in people, purpose, and good working conditions will find Vietnam an exceptional talent market. Those that do not risk losing talent to employers that are better aligned with these expectations.”

Entrepreneurial ambition has also become a defining feature of Vietnam’s finance workforce. The report found that 73 per cent of Vietnamese respondents aspire to establish their own business at some stage of their careers, significantly above levels typically recorded in developed markets.

Vietnam’s finance professionals redefine career expectations
Ren Varma, portfolio head of Mainland Southeast Asia at ACCA. Photo: ACCA

According to ACCA, the trend reflects broader patterns across emerging economies, where entrepreneurship is increasingly viewed both as a pathway to financial independence and as a vehicle for creating social impact.

The report also highlighted that entrepreneurial activity is no longer seen as separate from conventional employment.

“Younger professionals across Southeast Asia are increasingly pursuing side businesses and portfolio careers alongside full-time jobs as a way to diversify income sources, broaden professional experience, and strengthen resilience against economic uncertainty,” said the report

Retention pressures meanwhile continue to intensify across the region. Half of respondents across the Asia-Pacific region, excluding South Asia, said they expect their next career move to involve changing employers, with workforce mobility especially pronounced among younger professionals.

Salary expectations are also increasing. The report showed that the minimum pay rise expected by Asia-Pacific respondents rose to an average of 12.28 per cent in 2026, up from 11.87 per cent a year earlier, reflecting ongoing living cost pressures despite moderating inflation in several markets.

Workplace expectations are evolving at the same time. Around 73 per cent of Asia-Pacific respondents said they support return-to-office mandates, above the global average of 66 per cent, with many finance professionals continuing to associate physical workplace presence with career visibility and progression opportunities.

However, hybrid working arrangements remain the preferred model for much of the region’s workforce, with ACCA warning that standardised workplace policies are unlikely to meet the needs of an increasingly diverse and multi-generational employee base.

The report also pointed to the growing importance of corporate reputation in recruitment and retention strategies. In Vietnam, 64 per cent of respondents said a company’s record on social and human rights issues influences their employment decisions, underlining the increasing role of ESG-related credentials in employer branding.

AI is emerging as another major factor reshaping workforce expectations. Finance professionals across Southeast Asia generally expressed confidence in their ability to develop AI-related skills as adoption accelerates across industries and functions.

Nevertheless, concerns over the long-term impact of automation remain elevated among younger professionals, particularly regarding the effect AI could have on entry-level and mid-level tasks.

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By Khanh Linh

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TagTag:
economic opportunities Workplace expectations Vietnam’s finance professionals workforce expectations Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) ACCA Vietnam

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