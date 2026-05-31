Danang launches DIFF 2026 with world-class performances

On the evening of May 30, the Danang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) opened with a spectacular showdown between Team Danang and reigning champion China, watched by tens of thousands of spectators. Jointly organised by Danang People's Committee and Sun Group, the festival will run for six nights from May 30 to July 11.

A spectacular showdown at DIFF 2026's opening ceremony

The performances transformed the Han River sky into a canvas of light and colour, weaving together themes of nature and humanity in an emotional journey of music and art.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyen Manh Hung, Chairman of Danang People’s Committee, said, “DIFF 2026 reflects the city’s aspiration to present itself as a dynamic destination where culture, tourism, creativity and international cooperation converge.”

Hung also expressed pride as DIFF was selected by renowned travel magazine Travel + Leisure as one of the world’s top nine must-experience summer festivals.

Nguyen Manh Hung, Chairman of Danang People’s Committee

“This is recognition from the international community for the appeal, scale, artistry and influence of an event carrying a Vietnamese brand,” Hung said.

The city also acknowledged the efforts of Sun Group and its partners in accompanying and supporting Danang in organising the Danang International Fireworks Festival over the years, while contributing to the development of high-quality tourism and cultural works and products that have helped reshape the city’s landscape and elevate Danang’s tourism profile.

After nearly two decades, DIFF, with Sun Group continuing as sponsor and co-organiser, has shown no signs of losing its appeal as the entire grandstand with more than 10,000 seats was filled, while roads along the Han River and surrounding bridges were also packed with spectators.

A signature highlight of every DIFF season, the fireworks performances on opening night once again showcased international-class artistry. While both teams explored the 'Nature' theme, each chose an entirely different storytelling approach.

Team Danang opened with a story celebrating the beauty of Vietnam’s natural landscapes, from flourishing heritage regions to messages about environmental protection and a greener future.

The fireworks shifted continuously in colour and rhythm, alternating between grand visual sequences and emotional pauses, guiding audiences from admiration for nature’s beauty to reflection on the responsibility of preserving the green planet.

The combination of increasingly refined techniques, innovation and emotional depth helped Team Danang deliver what many considered one of its most distinctive performances in recent years.

“I’ve watched DIFF for many years, but I’m truly impressed by the transformation of Team Danang this year. The performance carried an emotional storyline and much stronger techniques. I’m placing my hopes on the home team reaching the final for the first time in history,” said Hoang Minh, a visitor from Ho Chi Minh City.

Meanwhile, Team China once again demonstrated the calibre of a reigning champion with its performance 'Flower of the Orient'.

The Chinese team highlighted its strengths in staging techniques, top-tier synchronisation between fireworks and music, as well as high-quality smokeless fireworks effects.

Spectators were delighted by a series of highly sophisticated fireworks effects, with pyrotechnic displays forming striking images such as bamboo and rice stalks.

Layers of fireworks moved fluidly and densely across the sky, constantly transforming in shape and colour, turning the Han River into a mesmerising Oriental painting.

The inclusion of the song 'Viet Nam Tinh Hoa' created a memorable highlight. The familiar Vietnamese melody resonated like a warm greeting from the competing team.

The performance received enthusiastic applause from spectators and became one of the first standout moments of DIFF 2026.

“I believe there are very few fireworks festivals organised as professionally as DIFF. Even the world-famous Montreal fireworks festival does not feature a grandstand system or performance stage on the scale of Danang,” said Nadia Shakira Wong, CEO of Global 2000, one of the world’s leading fireworks consulting companies.

DIFF is among the few festivals in Vietnam and the region that continues to raise the bar in both infrastructure scale and audience experience.

This year marks the first time the DIFF stage has featured a giant mechanical dome system measuring more than 40 metres wide and 10 metres high, considered the largest in the festival’s history.

The stage was also integrated with modern technologies including high-powered lasers, 3D LED matrix systems, Retro Amber lighting and multi-layer transparent LED systems, enabling the opening-night performances to fully realise their artistic vision.

Opening with 'Colours of the Wind', singers Hoang Hai and Ha Nhi, alongside hundreds of dancers, transported audiences into a magical world inspired by nature.

The artistic journey continued with 'Cuoi ngua ve troi', performed by Nguyen Tran Trung Quan, recreating the image of a national hero as a symbol of strength, aspiration and Vietnam’s spirit of progress in a new era.

The programme reached its climax with the appearance of Ho Ngoc Ha and her dance troupe in the medley 'Destiny - Cay den than - Hung dong', energising the grandstand with explosive contemporary spirit.

Ahead of Team China’s performance, the renowned song 'The Moon Represents My Heart', accompanied by an elaborately choreographed Chinese dance act, brought captivating Oriental colours to the stage, creating an artistic bridge connecting cultures.

Against the backdrop of a stage equipped with moving mechanical domes, LED systems, lasers and multi-layer lighting, the performances continuously transformed the visual space, creating a spectacular feast where music, art and fireworks blended into a complete festival experience by the Han River.

Danang Fireworks Festival to celebrate bridges Vietnam and Poland will perform in the curtain-raiser of the 2018 Danang International Fireworks Festival on the central city’s Han River on April 30.

Stunning light shows at Danang fireworks festival Spectacular light shows will bring extra excitement to the Danang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2018 and transform the Danang skyline into an outdoor audiovisual feast.