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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Healthcare sector accelerates administrative reform and digital transformation

April 08, 2026 | 23:47
(0) user say
Vietnam’s Ministry of Health is moving to accelerate administrative reform and digital transformation to improve operational efficiency.

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Tri Thuc on April 6 chaired a meeting to review the progress of the ministry’s digital transformation tasks, as well as the progress of deploying electronic medical records (EMR) and electronic health books.

The performance includes focusing on continuing to issue legal documents, reviewing administrative procedures, using electronic data in document component; and updating lists of technical expertise in various fields.

Healthcare sector accelerates administrative reform and digital transformation
Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Tri Thuc chaired the meeting. Photo: MoH

The meeting focused on discussions about the national prescription system, EMR, and electronic health books. Standardising the storage, management, and sharing of prescription information nationwide is a major step forward in building a modern healthcare system, contributing to the improvement of EMRs and enhancing general healthcare.

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Tri Thuc said that for the country to meet its goals, the needs for digital transformation and administrative procedure reform in the health sector were becoming increasingly urgent, especially in terms of institutions, data, and infrastructure.

The deputy minister requested that units continue to coordinate with the National Centre for Health Information to complete the remaining shortcomings and areas needing supplementation, progress implementing EMRs and electronic health books, and to more decisively restructure the group of medical databases and accelerate the progress of establishing the technical framework for 14 medical databases this year.

He also asked for stronger coordination with the Government Office and relevant ministries and agencies to clean and ensure the availability of data provided to the National Public Service Portal, contributing to breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.

The Ministry of Health is planning to reduce many investment and business conditions in medical examination and treatment. It is expected that 101 out of 525 business investment conditions in medical treatment will be reduced and or streamlined.

The ministry is finalising a draft decree amending Decree No.96/2023/ND-CP and reviewing plans to reduce administrative procedures in medical treatment, contributing to improving the quality of healthcare human resources, strengthening professional competency and aiming to ensure quality in medical treatment activities across the board.

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By Bich Thuy

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TagTag:
Vietnam healthcare sector administrative reform digital transformation Electronic Medical Records

Themes: Healthcare Platform

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