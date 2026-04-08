Healthcare sector accelerates administrative reform and digital transformation

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Tri Thuc on April 6 chaired a meeting to review the progress of the ministry’s digital transformation tasks, as well as the progress of deploying electronic medical records (EMR) and electronic health books.

The performance includes focusing on continuing to issue legal documents, reviewing administrative procedures, using electronic data in document component; and updating lists of technical expertise in various fields.

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Tri Thuc chaired the meeting. Photo: MoH

The meeting focused on discussions about the national prescription system, EMR, and electronic health books. Standardising the storage, management, and sharing of prescription information nationwide is a major step forward in building a modern healthcare system, contributing to the improvement of EMRs and enhancing general healthcare.

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Tri Thuc said that for the country to meet its goals, the needs for digital transformation and administrative procedure reform in the health sector were becoming increasingly urgent, especially in terms of institutions, data, and infrastructure.

The deputy minister requested that units continue to coordinate with the National Centre for Health Information to complete the remaining shortcomings and areas needing supplementation, progress implementing EMRs and electronic health books, and to more decisively restructure the group of medical databases and accelerate the progress of establishing the technical framework for 14 medical databases this year.

He also asked for stronger coordination with the Government Office and relevant ministries and agencies to clean and ensure the availability of data provided to the National Public Service Portal, contributing to breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.

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