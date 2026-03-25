Warburg Pincus eyes participation in Vietnam International Finance Centre

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh received Christopher Turner, managing director of Warburg Pincus. Photo: VGP

The information was shared by Christopher Turner, managing director of Warburg Pincus, at the conference themed “Vietnam International Financial Center (VIFC): Vision and Opportunity" in New York.

The event featured Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh, along with deputy ministers from the Ministry of Finance, the State Bank of Vietnam, and the Ministry of Justice, as well as leadership from Ho Chi Minh City and Danang.

“Warburg Pincus is keen on the Vietnamese market due to its high growth potential, dynamic startup ecosystem, and development opportunities in the technology sector,” Tuner said. “With over 60 years of experience, Warburg Pincus is willing to support Vietnam in developing its capital market. We also hope to join VIFC in the future.”

Warburg Pincus has invested more than $125 billion in over 1,100 companies in more than 45 countries. Over the past decade, Warburg Pincus has disbursed over $2 billion in Vietnam, investing in numerous businesses such as Vincom Retail, BW Industrial, Techcombank, MoMo, and Xuyen A Hospital.

DPM Binh said, “The IFC represents a strategic breakthrough, driving innovation in the country’s growth model and advancing its development goals in this new phase. We encourage American businesses and investors to continue collaborating with Vietnam in the operation and development of the IFC, ensuring it becomes an important link in the global financial network.”

The DPM highlighted Vietnam’s strong momentum in attracting foreign investment, emphasising that the private sector is the most important driver of the economy. He underscored the strengthening of US–Vietnam economic ties, fuelled by digital transformation, major infrastructure development, deeper participation in global value chains, and the country’s vision for IFC.

At the conference, panellists stressed the continued importance of regulatory clarity, financial market development, and improvements in capital flows and energy infrastructure to sustain Vietnam’s high growth and draw in long‑term investment.

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