Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

GBA Oktoberfest 2025 celebrates German-Vietnam ties

September 29, 2025 | 23:52
(0) user say
GBA Oktoberfest 2025, Vietnam’s largest German-themed cultural festival, has returned to Hanoi with strong public interest. This year’s event also celebrates major milestones in bilateral and business ties.

The festival, organised by the German Business Association (GBA), kicked off on September 25 at JW Marriott Hanoi, drawing a large crowd of participants. Co-hosted by the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Vietnam and under the patronage of the German Embassy, the event blends cultural celebration with business networking.

This year’s Oktoberfest is particularly special as it marks the 30th anniversary of the GBA in Vietnam and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Germany. Attendees are enjoying a mix of traditional German cuisine, music, and cultural performances, alongside opportunities to connect with representatives from German companies operating in Vietnam

GBA Oktoberfest 2025 celebrates German-Vietnam ties
Photo: GBA

The opening ceremony was graced by Helga Margarete Barth, Ambassador of Germany to Vietnam, and Vu Quang Minh, former Ambassador of Vietnam to Germany.

GBA Oktoberfest is not just about beer and gastronomy; it serves as a vibrant testament to the strong friendship and deep cultural ties between the two nations.

On opening night, more than 1,200 guests savoured freshly imported Bavarian beer, tapped directly from wooden kegs following Munich’s 200-year-old Oktoberfest tradition, alongside authentic grilled sausages, pretzels, and German cold cuts. The festive atmosphere reached its peak with electrifying performances by the O’zapft band from Germany and Austria, playing classic Oktoberfest tunes that had the entire hall dancing.

Many attendees, particularly women, wore traditional Bavarian Dirndl attire, adding to the colourful and lively setting. The festival exceeded expectations, creating unforgettable moments for families, friends, and international guests as they raised their glasses together and celebrated the spirit of Bavaria in the heart of Hanoi.

GBA Oktoberfest 2025 celebrates German-Vietnam ties
Photo: GBA

For the past three decades, GBA has played a pivotal role in connecting the German and Vietnamese business communities, fostering cooperation in economics, culture, and education. Oktoberfest remains one of the most vivid symbols of this cultural exchange, offering Vietnamese people and international friends a chance to experience a piece of German heritage right here in Hanoi.

GBA Oktoberfest 2025 will continue on September 26 and 27 at JW Marriott Hanoi. This is a unique opportunity for Hanoians and international visitors to 'go all out' with premium beer, delicious cuisine, lively music, and a vibrant, authentic Bavarian atmosphere.

Following Hanoi, Oktoberfest will move on to Danang on October 3 and Ho Chi Minh City from October 9 to 11, 2025, promising unforgettable cultural experiences for audiences nationwide.

GBA Oktoberfest represents cultural gateway and business connection GBA Oktoberfest represents cultural gateway and business connection

More than just a cultural event, GBA Oktoberfest, the largest annual event organised in Vietnam by the German Business Association (GBA) and its partners, serves as a platform for German and Vietnamese businesses and organisations to explore collaboration opportunities across various sectors.
GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam returns with landmark edition GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam returns with landmark edition

GBA Oktoberfest, the biggest celebration of German culture, food, and beer in Vietnam, will open at JW Marriott Hotel, Hanoi on September 25-27 with a special edition marking key milestones in bilateral ties.
Ready for the 8th Oktoberfest at JW Marriott Hanoi Ready for the 8th Oktoberfest at JW Marriott Hanoi

Hosted by JW Marriott Hanoi in association with the German Business Association in Vietnam, Oktoberfest 2024 officially returns on September 26-28. A combination of all things German in terms of beer, food, and music will makes this festival a must-join event.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
GBA Oktoberfest 2025 beer Vietnam Hanoi festival

Related Contents

GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam returns with landmark edition

GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam returns with landmark edition

GBA Oktoberfest represents cultural gateway and business connection

GBA Oktoberfest represents cultural gateway and business connection

GEAPP mobilises $1.7bn to power Southeast Asia’s clean energy shift

GEAPP mobilises $1.7bn to power Southeast Asia’s clean energy shift

Vietnam, US deepen cooperation in science and technology

Vietnam, US deepen cooperation in science and technology

Vietnam launches Intellectual Property and Innovation Cooperation Alliance

Vietnam launches Intellectual Property and Innovation Cooperation Alliance

Seafood exporters urged to prepare for expected downturn in 2026

Seafood exporters urged to prepare for expected downturn in 2026

MoST unveils busy season of science and tech events

MoST unveils busy season of science and tech events

Vietnam attends first World Nuclear Week Forum in Russia

Vietnam attends first World Nuclear Week Forum in Russia

Latest News ⁄ Timeout ⁄ Entertainment

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

GBA Oktoberfest 2025 celebrates German-Vietnam ties

GBA Oktoberfest 2025 celebrates German-Vietnam ties

Sun PhuQuoc Airways cleared for commercial flights

Sun PhuQuoc Airways cleared for commercial flights

Forecasting healthcare trends in Asia and Vietnam

Forecasting healthcare trends in Asia and Vietnam

New decree to streamline ODA and concessional loan management

New decree to streamline ODA and concessional loan management

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020