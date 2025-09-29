GBA Oktoberfest 2025 celebrates German-Vietnam ties

The festival, organised by the German Business Association (GBA), kicked off on September 25 at JW Marriott Hanoi, drawing a large crowd of participants. Co-hosted by the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Vietnam and under the patronage of the German Embassy, the event blends cultural celebration with business networking.

This year’s Oktoberfest is particularly special as it marks the 30th anniversary of the GBA in Vietnam and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Germany. Attendees are enjoying a mix of traditional German cuisine, music, and cultural performances, alongside opportunities to connect with representatives from German companies operating in Vietnam

Photo: GBA

The opening ceremony was graced by Helga Margarete Barth, Ambassador of Germany to Vietnam, and Vu Quang Minh, former Ambassador of Vietnam to Germany.

GBA Oktoberfest is not just about beer and gastronomy; it serves as a vibrant testament to the strong friendship and deep cultural ties between the two nations.

On opening night, more than 1,200 guests savoured freshly imported Bavarian beer, tapped directly from wooden kegs following Munich’s 200-year-old Oktoberfest tradition, alongside authentic grilled sausages, pretzels, and German cold cuts. The festive atmosphere reached its peak with electrifying performances by the O’zapft band from Germany and Austria, playing classic Oktoberfest tunes that had the entire hall dancing.

Many attendees, particularly women, wore traditional Bavarian Dirndl attire, adding to the colourful and lively setting. The festival exceeded expectations, creating unforgettable moments for families, friends, and international guests as they raised their glasses together and celebrated the spirit of Bavaria in the heart of Hanoi.

Photo: GBA

For the past three decades, GBA has played a pivotal role in connecting the German and Vietnamese business communities, fostering cooperation in economics, culture, and education. Oktoberfest remains one of the most vivid symbols of this cultural exchange, offering Vietnamese people and international friends a chance to experience a piece of German heritage right here in Hanoi.

GBA Oktoberfest 2025 will continue on September 26 and 27 at JW Marriott Hanoi. This is a unique opportunity for Hanoians and international visitors to 'go all out' with premium beer, delicious cuisine, lively music, and a vibrant, authentic Bavarian atmosphere.

Following Hanoi, Oktoberfest will move on to Danang on October 3 and Ho Chi Minh City from October 9 to 11, 2025, promising unforgettable cultural experiences for audiences nationwide.

GBA Oktoberfest represents cultural gateway and business connection More than just a cultural event, GBA Oktoberfest, the largest annual event organised in Vietnam by the German Business Association (GBA) and its partners, serves as a platform for German and Vietnamese businesses and organisations to explore collaboration opportunities across various sectors.

