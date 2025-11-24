Rising incomes and policies drive growth in Vietnam’s arts education

On November 18, ThinkZone announced that its Global Minds Fund I had invested in Sunny Days Piano. Founded in late 2020 as a music and arts training centre, the company underwent a major transformation in September 2022, pivoting to a specialised piano training system for adults. It now operates seven branches across Ho Chi Minh City, offering a “Lifetime Flexibility” learning model with modern, tech-enabled spaces and flexible scheduling designed to make music accessible for busy adults.

Unlike many traditional music centres, Sunny Days Piano has developed its own technology platform to manage all operations, from scheduling lessons to monitoring teaching quality. This system allows the company to scale confidently while maintaining smooth operations and consistent standards.

The effectiveness of this approach is reflected in business performance. After nearly three years under its new model, each branch has reached profitability, with the company achieving 4.4x on-year revenue growth.

Looking ahead, Sunny Days Piano plans to launch internationally standardised training programmes for children. With the latest investment, ThinkZone aims to provide capital, expertise, and local network support to help the company expand efficiently and sustainably.

As Vietnam’s GDP per person approaches $5,000, growing more than 7 per cent on-year, households are spending over 30 per cent of their income on everyday expenses, creating opportunities in diverse educational categories, including music, sports, life skills, and coding.

The government has introduced several policies supporting arts education. For example, Circular 29/2024/TT-BGDDT restricts extra tutoring in core subjects while encouraging training in literature, physical education, and the arts. Earlier this year, Resolution 71-NQ/TW set a direction for holistic education, developing both character and competence, and laying the groundwork for integrating arts education into schools.

By 2030, Ho Chi Minh City aims for all students to learn at least one art form or musical instrument. General Secretary To Lam said, “In times of peace, children should grow comprehensively. By the time they finish 12th grade, they should know how to play at least one musical instrument – depending on family conditions and their own talents.”

With supportive policies and rising household spending power, businesses in art education coule be well-positioned for accelerated growth.

