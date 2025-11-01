“Taste of Malaysia” marks the official start at FujiMart

The grand opening ceremony, held at FujiMart in Hanoi, welcomed distinguished guests from the Malaysian Embassy, ​​the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi City, and senior representatives from FujiMart Vietnam Retail Co., Ltd.

Taste of Malaysia group tour visit at FujiMart

The event, jointly organised by MATRADE and Fujimart, is part of an initiative under the Cross-Border e-Commerce Development Programme (eBizLink). “Taste of Malaysia” offers Vietnamese consumers a unique opportunity to explore and enjoy a wide selection of authentic Malaysian products.

This year’s event marks the first time Malaysian culinary culture is being showcased across the FujiMart supermarket chain in Hanoi. Shoppers can explore a diverse range of products from well-known Malaysian brands such as Hwa Tai, BOH, and FIGO. From flavourful snacks and traditional pastries to refreshing beverages and wellness products, the offerings reflect the depth and diversity of Malaysia’s multicultural heritage.

The opening ceremony was graced by high-level dignitaries, including Malaysian Ambassador in Vietnam Dato' Tan Yang Thai, Zaimah Osman, trade commissioner at MATRADE, and executives from FujiMart Vietnam.

In his remarks, the ambassador said the event marked another important milestone in strengthening economic and cultural ties between the two countries. Beyond promoting products, it reflected shared values of collaboration, mutual respect, and growth.

“As you explore the selection of Malaysian products today, I invite you to experience the unique blend of flavours and traditions that define Malaysia’s culinary heritage, a delicious reflection of Malay, Chinese, Indian, and indigenous influences. From aromatic spices to tropical desserts, from traditional biscuits to modern snacks, each product tells a story of Malaysia’s vibrant culture and craftsmanship” he said.

Trade commissioner at MATRADE Zaimah Osman and the representative of Fujimart at the opening ceremony

Sharing at the ceremony, Zaimah Osman expressed her excitement about bringing the event to Hanoi for the first time, following the success of the 2024 edition in Ho Chi Minh City. She highlighted the programme also represented an important milestone in the continuous efforts to enhance the visibility and accessibility of Malaysian products in Vietnam. She also emphasised that the goal aimed to introduce a wider range of Malaysian-made food, beverages, lifestyle, and wellness products celebrated for their quality and value to Vietnamese consumers through trusted retail partners such as FujiMart.

In celebration of the event, FujiMart has transformed its stores with festive Malaysian-themed decor and created dedicated display areas to showcase the featured products. A representative from FujiMart shared the company’s commitment to offering Vietnamese shoppers greater variety and access to premium international goods. “We are proud to bring the flavours of Malaysia to our customers and hope this event will further strengthen the bond between our two nations,” the representative said.

With more than 20 locations across Hanoi, FujiMart ensures that customers can easily participate in the celebration. Whether shopping for groceries or simply exploring new tastes, visitors can immerse themselves in the colourful and flavourful world of Malaysian culture, right in their neighbourhoods.

“Taste of Malaysia” is more than just a shopping event; it’s a celebration of friendship, culture, and shared culinary passion. Don’t miss the chance to experience the best of Malaysia, available now at FujiMart stores throughout Hanoi until November 13.

