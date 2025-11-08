Corporate

Idemitsu Vietnam celebrates maestro Dang Thai Son

November 08, 2025 | 10:16
Under the golden lights of Ho Guom Opera House, the melodies of world-renowned composers filled the air as Idemitsu Vietnam Co., Ltd. proudly presented “Timeless Resonance–Chapter II: Dang Thai Son's Prize Pupils”.

“Timeless Resonance” is an annual classical music initiative by Idemitsu Vietnam, first launched in 2024 as part of a broader government effort to foster cultural exchange and elevate Vietnam's classical music scene. The programme embodies Idemitsu's belief that music has a unique power to connect hearts beyond borders.

As part of this journey, Chapter II honoured the enduring influence of Dang Thai Son – a legend whose artistry has inspired generations – through performances by his five prize-winning protégés from Vietnam, Japan, and Canada. Their performances illuminated the universal language of music – one that transcends culture, language, and time.

Each artist brought their own interpretation of passion and precision to the stage. Nguyen Dang Quang is one of Vietnam's most prominent young pianists, winner of the Val Tidone International Music Competition (Italy) and the ASIA International Piano Festival (South Korea). Beyond his accolades, Quang has represented Vietnam on global stages, performing at royal and diplomatic events for Denmark, Japan, and Canada.

Idemitsu Vietnam celebrates maestro Dang Thai Son

Yuki Yoshimi is a prodigious talent hailed as one of Japan's finest young pianists. Winner of the 86th Japan Music Competition and semi-finalist at the Queen Elisabeth International Competition, Yuki's artistry bridges technical mastery with poetic depth.

JJ Bui (Vietnam/Canada) was the youngest finalist at the 18th International Chopin Piano Competition at just 17. JJ is celebrated for his remarkable sensitivity and dynamic expression, captivating audiences worldwide.

Arisa Onoda (Japan) is a rising virtuoso. Arisa's accolades include first prize at the Juliusz Zarebski International Music Competition and the Best Beethoven Prize at the Dublin International Piano Competition. Her performances radiate youthful grace and emotional depth.

Idemitsu Vietnam celebrates maestro Dang Thai Son

Luu Hong Quang (Vietnam) is a distinguished pianist and educator at the Academy of Music and Performing Arts (AMPA), Sydney. Quang's performances are praised for their heartfelt artistry and profound technical command, shaped under the mentorship of Dang Thai Son.

The evening culminated in a breathtaking four-hand performance by JJ Bui and Yuki Yoshimi, closing the programme with Samuel Barber's “Souvenirs”, symbolising friendship, harmony, and artistic unity between Japan and Vietnam.

For Idemitsu Vietnam, Timeless Resonance is so much more than just a concert – it is an incredible cultural bridge, a heartfelt dialogue between two nations built upon shared values ​​of respect, creativity, and humanity.

“Through Timeless Resonance, we are thrilled to bring the beauty of world-class classical music straight to the heart of the Vietnamese community,” enthused general director Egashira. “This programme is a shining example of our unwavering dedication to nurturing the next generation of musicians while contributing to Vietnam's cultural and artistic growth.”

Idemitsu Vietnam is on a mission to create a sustainable future, and they are doing an amazing job of blending business excellence with social contribution. From developing carbon-neutral energy solutions to supporting meaningful cultural initiatives, the company is committed to enriching lives – both materially and spiritually.

As the final notes resonated through the opera house, Timeless Resonance – Chapter II left behind not just music, but a lingering feeling of connection – a reminder that the most beautiful harmonies are those that unite people across time, culture, and heart.

By Thanh Van

