GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam returns with landmark edition

GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam 2025 will bring back the country’s largest annual German festival experience while commemorating 50 years of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Germany and the 30th anniversary of the German Business Association in Vietnam (GBA).

The press conference about Oktoberfest Vietnam 2025. Photo: GBA

At the press conference held in Hanoi on September 4, GBA representative said that GBA Oktoberfest, first held in Vietnam in 1992, is among the longest-running Oktoberfest celebrations outside Germany. The 2025 edition in Hanoi is co-hosted by the GBA, the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Vietnam (AHK Vietnam), and JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi, with support from the German Embassy in Hanoi and the Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City.

As Vietnam’s biggest and most authentic German cultural festival, GBA Oktoberfest has attracted tens of thousands of visitors each year, bringing the sights, sounds, and flavours of Bavaria closer to the Vietnamese public while fostering business links, cultural exchange, and friendship between the two countries.

Building on the success of the 2024 edition, which welcomed more than 10,500 guests and poured over 20,000 litres of beer, GBA Oktoberfest 2025 is set to reaffirm its place as Southeast Asia’s largest beer festival, taking place inHanoi, Danang (October 3), and Ho Chi Minh City (October 9-11).

Festival-goers can look forward to savouring four iconic imported German brews: Erdinger Stiftung Lager, Erdinger Weissbier, Erdinger Dunkel Draught, and the non-alcoholic Erdinger Weissbier. Each is crafted in the traditional Bavarian style, using only imported ingredients and brewing equipment to ensure an authentic taste.

GBA Oktoberfest Hanoi 2024. Photo: GBA

This year, guests will once again be immersed in a vibrant Bavarian atmosphere, featuring electrifying performances by the renowned German-Austrian band O’zapft, authentic German delicacies prepared by skilled chefs, premium craft beers imported from Germany, and a wide range of non-alcoholic options. Food and drinks will be served throughout the night, keeping the energy high as guests enjoy an unforgettable festive experience.

According to GBA, GBA Oktoberfest is more than a cultural celebration; it stands as a symbol of strong bilateral relations and a platform where businesses, communities, and friends come together.

"As we mark the 30th anniversary of the GBA and advance our strategy to expand activities in the Northern and Central regions, the Hanoi edition of the festival is especially anticipated," said Torben Minko, vice chairman of the GBA. "With a remarkable number of registrations already received, we are confident it will leave a lasting impression on what promises to be a truly meaningful milestone year. We look forward to celebrating these achievements with an unforgettable Oktoberfest season across Hanoi, Danang, and Ho Chi Minh City."

Björn Koslowski, deputy chief representative of AHK Vietnam, added,"GBA Oktoberfest embodies the spirit of cooperation and friendship between Vietnam and Germany. We remain committed to serving as a bridge for economic ties, investment, vocational training, digital transformation, and sustainable development. With 50 years of friendship and 30 years of close partnership as our foundation, we believe the two nations can continue to write the next chapters together – stronger, more creative, and more meaningful."

