Showcase AC 2025 set to light up Hanoi stage

Photo: Ams Crew

Taking place on September 14 before an audience of nearly 500, the event is organised by Ams Crew and will feature a series of dynamic dance performances presented on a professionally curated stage.

Launched in 2022, the annual showcase has quickly built a strong following among young audiences for its inventive choreography, high production values, and storytelling flair. Unlike traditional stage shows, Showcase links each performance into a single narrative, blending dance, music, and acting into a unified artistic journey.

This year’s theme takes inspiration from Vietnam’s wartime past, presenting heroic victories alongside the scars and psychological struggles faced by soldiers.

Photo: Ams Crew

The performance revisits the energy of northern students in the 1960s, who set aside their academic dreams to heed the call of the nation, as well as the devastating 81-day battle at Quang Tri Citadel.

By reimagining these historical chapters, the organisers hope to offer younger generations a deeper connection to national history through art. The audience will be led through a spectrum of emotions, joy, grief, fear, and resilience, packed into a two-hour production.

Though only three years old, Ams Crew has already established a strong reputation, winning top prizes in talent competitions and performing across schools in Hanoi. Its annual showcase has become a signature event, promoting the art of dance and inspiring the city’s youth.

