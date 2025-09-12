Corporate

Showcase AC 2025 set to light up Hanoi stage

September 12, 2025 | 18:06
(0) user say
Hanoi is set to welcome one of its most anticipated youth cultural events this weekend as Showcase AC 2025: Igniting the Flame comes to the Cong Nhan Theatre.
Showcase AC 2025: A journey through history on stag
Photo: Ams Crew

Taking place on September 14 before an audience of nearly 500, the event is organised by Ams Crew and will feature a series of dynamic dance performances presented on a professionally curated stage.

Launched in 2022, the annual showcase has quickly built a strong following among young audiences for its inventive choreography, high production values, and storytelling flair. Unlike traditional stage shows, Showcase links each performance into a single narrative, blending dance, music, and acting into a unified artistic journey.

This year’s theme takes inspiration from Vietnam’s wartime past, presenting heroic victories alongside the scars and psychological struggles faced by soldiers.

Showcase AC 2025: A journey through history on stag
Photo: Ams Crew

The performance revisits the energy of northern students in the 1960s, who set aside their academic dreams to heed the call of the nation, as well as the devastating 81-day battle at Quang Tri Citadel.

By reimagining these historical chapters, the organisers hope to offer younger generations a deeper connection to national history through art. The audience will be led through a spectrum of emotions, joy, grief, fear, and resilience, packed into a two-hour production.

Though only three years old, Ams Crew has already established a strong reputation, winning top prizes in talent competitions and performing across schools in Hanoi. Its annual showcase has become a signature event, promoting the art of dance and inspiring the city’s youth.

Touring book street in Hanoi, preserving history and culture Touring book street in Hanoi, preserving history and culture

When spring comes around with flowers seen everywhere, thousands of young people and families come to the book street in Hanoi, where a festival named “Doai Area welcomes spring” (Xu Doai Don Xuan) is organised.
Masan Group profits increased sevenfold, the highest in its history Masan Group profits increased sevenfold, the highest in its history

Masan Group Corporation, today announced its preliminary management and unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year 2021.
Local restaurants etch names in food history Local restaurants etch names in food history

The introduction of the Michelin Guide in Vietnam is not only likely to influence the country’s tourism prospects but has caused a stir too, with unexpected restaurants making the cut and some well-known local establishments overlooked.
England ready to grasp shot at 'history' in Euros semi-final against the Dutch England ready to grasp shot at 'history' in Euros semi-final against the Dutch

England manager Gareth Southgate said the Three Lions are sensing their shot at history in Wednesday's Euro 2024 semi-final against a Netherlands side hitting their stride in Dortmund.
Cookies in space: OREO marketing campaign makes history Cookies in space: OREO marketing campaign makes history

OREO brings space exploration to the masses with the OREO Space Dunk Cookie.

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
showcase Showcase AC 2025 Ams Crew

