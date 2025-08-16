New Zealand art exhibition to strengthen Vietnam cultural links

Running from August 15–23, the exhibition 'That Tomorrow Will Be' features installation and media works by New Zealand artists. It forms part of a series of events marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and New Zealand in 2025.

Sorawit Songsataya presents Listening Devices (I-X), a series of rattan sculptures inviting an active listening to the rhythmic contours of the earth, a tactile sonic experience that dissolves the boundaries between biology, geography, and ecology.

Christopher Ulutupu’s New Kid in Town comprises a set of vignettes from a larger series that explores moments of first encounters between two cultures. Georgina May Young’s hand-embroidered textile series evokes a slow and meticulous practice, contemplating the potent potential and ancient knowledge held in the earth.

The exhibition is the result of a collective curatorial effort by Melanie Tangaere Baldwin, Dilohana Lekamge, Milly Mitchell-Anyon, Simon Palenski, and Amy Weng. It forms part of an ongoing art residency aimed at strengthening links between artists and curators in Aotearoa New Zealand and Vietnam, following a 2024 visit by New Zealand curators to engage with art communities in Hanoi, Hue, and Ho Chi Minh City.

It is supported by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, with the residency funded by the Asia New Zealand Foundation.