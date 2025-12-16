Sony Music Entertainment injects capital into Vietnam’s YeaH1

Photo: Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST)

On December 15, the board of directors of YeaH1 Group JSC approved Resolution No. 408/2025/NQ/HDQT/YEG, endorsing the signing and implementation of agreements to receive capital contributions from Sony Music Entertainment Hong Kong Limited (Sony Music Entertainment HK) into its subsidiary, 1Label JSC.

The resolution also approved cooperation agreements with Sony Music Entertainment HK for future digital music distribution projects.

Under the plan, Sony Music Entertainment HK is expected to acquire a 49 per cent stake with voting rights in 1Label JSC. Upon completion of the transaction, both 1Label JSC and 1Talents JSC will cease to be subsidiaries and will instead become associate companies of YeaH1 Group.

Sony Music Entertainment HK is part of Sony Music Entertainment, one of the global music industry’s “big three”. The group has played a pioneering role in the history of recorded music, from establishing the world’s first record label to introducing the flat disc record format.

Throughout its development, Sony Music Entertainment’s creators have shaped major musical movements, cultures, and communities, nurturing some of the world’s most iconic artists and producing recordings with lasting global influence.

Photo: MCST

As part of Sony Group, the company now operates in more than 100 countries, supporting a diverse roster of creators across genres and markets.

Positioned at the intersection of music, entertainment, and technology, Sony Music Entertainment brings creative expertise to emerging platforms and business models, while leveraging innovative tools to empower artists to experiment, take risks, and grow.

For YeaH1, the investment in 1Label goes beyond financial value. It opens access to international-standard music production technologies, artist management practices, and a global distribution network, while also signalling increased international capital inflows into Vietnam’s domestic entertainment industry.