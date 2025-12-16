Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sony Music Entertainment injects capital into Vietnam’s YeaH1

December 16, 2025 | 09:00
(0) user say
Sony Music Entertainment has entered Vietnam's cultural industry through a strategic investment in the YeaH1 ecosystem, aiming to help set global standards for Vietnamese music exports.
Photo: Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST)
Photo: Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST)

On December 15, the board of directors of YeaH1 Group JSC approved Resolution No. 408/2025/NQ/HDQT/YEG, endorsing the signing and implementation of agreements to receive capital contributions from Sony Music Entertainment Hong Kong Limited (Sony Music Entertainment HK) into its subsidiary, 1Label JSC.

The resolution also approved cooperation agreements with Sony Music Entertainment HK for future digital music distribution projects.

Under the plan, Sony Music Entertainment HK is expected to acquire a 49 per cent stake with voting rights in 1Label JSC. Upon completion of the transaction, both 1Label JSC and 1Talents JSC will cease to be subsidiaries and will instead become associate companies of YeaH1 Group.

Sony Music Entertainment HK is part of Sony Music Entertainment, one of the global music industry’s “big three”. The group has played a pioneering role in the history of recorded music, from establishing the world’s first record label to introducing the flat disc record format.

Throughout its development, Sony Music Entertainment’s creators have shaped major musical movements, cultures, and communities, nurturing some of the world’s most iconic artists and producing recordings with lasting global influence.

Photo: MCST
Photo: MCST

As part of Sony Group, the company now operates in more than 100 countries, supporting a diverse roster of creators across genres and markets.

Positioned at the intersection of music, entertainment, and technology, Sony Music Entertainment brings creative expertise to emerging platforms and business models, while leveraging innovative tools to empower artists to experiment, take risks, and grow.

For YeaH1, the investment in 1Label goes beyond financial value. It opens access to international-standard music production technologies, artist management practices, and a global distribution network, while also signalling increased international capital inflows into Vietnam’s domestic entertainment industry.

Sony PlayStation 5 sales cross 50 million units Sony 'terminates' Indian merger with Zee Mitsui & Co. plans to delve deeper into Vietnam's agricultural industry Cat Ba opens new entertainment tourism complex in time for summer Suoi Tien celebrates 30 years with National Day festival Hanoi Centre: A strategic landmark in Vietnam’s booming retail landscape

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
sony entertainment cultural industry

Related Contents

Honda Mobilityland plans 600-hectare racing complex in Tay Ninh

Honda Mobilityland plans 600-hectare racing complex in Tay Ninh

South Korean investors propose $2 billion entertainment complex

South Korean investors propose $2 billion entertainment complex

Intel Products Vietnam opens new care centre

Intel Products Vietnam opens new care centre

Sony 'terminates' Indian merger with Zee

Sony 'terminates' Indian merger with Zee

Sony PlayStation 5 sales cross 50 million units

Sony PlayStation 5 sales cross 50 million units

Rosen Partners to develop amusement park in Hanoi

Rosen Partners to develop amusement park in Hanoi

Latest News ⁄ Investing ⁄ M&A

Kido Group divests from ice cream and frozen foods

Kido Group divests from ice cream and frozen foods

Insurtech startup Saladin wraps up Series A funding round

Insurtech startup Saladin wraps up Series A funding round

Vietnam bucking trend in the global M&A landscape

Vietnam bucking trend in the global M&A landscape

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam moves to enhance disease prevention, equity, and sustainability

Vietnam moves to enhance disease prevention, equity, and sustainability

Tungsten surges to 12-year high as world enters a new 'black gold' race

Tungsten surges to 12-year high as world enters a new 'black gold' race

IBTE 2025 spotlights opportunities in Vietnam’s baby product and toy industry

IBTE 2025 spotlights opportunities in Vietnam’s baby product and toy industry

Climate Finance Accelerator Vietnam begins search for projects seeking investment

Climate Finance Accelerator Vietnam begins search for projects seeking investment

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020