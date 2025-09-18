Driving supply chain integrity through Zebra’s traceability solutions

With export markets tightening rules on transparency and origin verification, how are Vietnamese businesses coping with the pressure?

Global export markets are increasingly emphasising transparency and origin verification, creating both challenges and opportunities for Vietnamese businesses. Major markets now require detailed traceability, from raw materials to finished goods, making compliance essential for maintaining market access and building trust with international partners. However, fragmented data systems and manual processes often hinder businesses from achieving the transparency and accuracy demanded by global standards.

Tran Thi Bao Tran, Zebra Technologies’ newly appointed country manager. Photo: Zebra Technologies

Zebra’s RFID solutions, combined with AI, the Internet of Things, and advanced analytics, provide real-time, end-to-end visibility across supply chains. These technologies streamline compliance, enhance operational efficiency, and reduce errors and delays. By adopting innovative traceability tools, Vietnamese exporters can meet regulatory requirements and strengthen partnerships, drive long-term growth, and remain competitive in a highly connected global economy.

As traceability becomes vital to a sustainable digital economy, what weaknesses do you see in Vietnamese businesses’ verification systems?

Traceability is a cornerstone of Vietnam’s transition to a sustainable digital economy, offering immense potential to enhance transparency, regulatory compliance, and customer trust. However, like many growing markets, Vietnam faces challenges in this area.

One key challenge is the fragmentation of traceability systems. This lack of integration makes it difficult to meet global traceability standards. Standardised practices and a unified infrastructure could help address this issue.

The good news is that technology providers like Zebra are making traceability more accessible and scalable. Our solutions range from entry-level barcode and RFID printers and scanners to enterprise-grade real-time location systems and advanced analytics platforms, enabling businesses to start small, achieve quick wins, and scale their capabilities over time.

By adopting these technologies, Vietnamese businesses, especially in the manufacturing sector, can achieve real-time visibility across their supply chains, reinforcing compliance, strengthening customer relationships, and driving sustainable growth both domestically and internationally. Traceability is not just about overcoming challenges – it is about unlocking opportunities to thrive in a connected and transparent global economy.

How are Vietnam’s manufacturing and e-commerce sectors improving traceability to strengthen consumer trust across both digital and physical channels?

Origin traceability is essential for building a transparent and trustworthy ecosystem in both digital and physical commerce. For businesses, it fosters innovation, operational efficiency, and consumer trust, while for consumers, it ensures product authenticity and combats counterfeits.

Photo: Zebra Technologies

Vietnamese manufacturers are adopting technologies like RFID and fixed industrial scanning systems to enhance control over risk management, inventory, and production processes. Zebra’s Manufacturing Vision Study shows that while only 16 per cent of production facilities currently have real-time visibility into work-in-progress, many are bridging this gap with RFID, machine vision, and automation - solutions Zebra supports with scalable technologies.

In e-commerce, platforms are tagging high-value SKUs with RFID to automate inventory tasks like receiving and return authentication, improving efficiency and transparency. The logistics sector is also advancing traceability, with companies like Nhat Tin Logistics upgrading mobile scanning and labelling systems to enhance accuracy and establish a verifiable chain of custody.

These advancements demonstrate Vietnam’s commitment to aligning with global standards and consumer expectations. By investing in traceability technologies, businesses are enhancing competitiveness and contributing to a more transparent and trusted commercial ecosystem.

How are Zebra’s solutions helping Vietnamese companies in retail, logistics, healthcare, and manufacturing align with digital goals and global market demands?

Vietnam is a key market for Zebra in the Asia-Pacific region, and we are committed to supporting the country’s digital transformation across industries such as manufacturing, retail, logistics and healthcare. With a strong local team and an extensive partner network, Zebra delivers tailored, industry-specific solutions that empower businesses to succeed in a connected and competitive global market.

Zebra has over 50 years of experience empowering businesses worldwide, collaborating with more than 10,000 partners across 185 countries. This global expertise allows us to address the unique challenges faced by Vietnamese companies, helping them embrace digital transformation and align with the nation’s digital ambitions.

A great example is Armstrong Asia, which is Asia's leading manufacturer of flexible material solutions with 16 factories across seven countries. To enhance its ERP system and replace manual processes related to labour tracking and inventory management, Armstrong Asia deployed Zebra’s tablet, mobile computing, industrial printing, and support services to enhance its manufacturing and warehousing capabilities.

By equipping its frontline workers with real-time data capture and visibility tools, Armstrong Asia has streamlined workflows on the production floor, improved accuracy in tracking materials and finished goods, and enhanced overall operational efficiency.

Photo: Zebra Technologies

Beyond logistics, Zebra’s solutions are transforming other key industries. In retail, our RFID and mobile computing solutions improve inventory accuracy, reduce stockouts, and enhance customer experience. Healthcare benefits from patient identification and asset tracking systems that boost safety and operational efficiency.

Meanwhile, in manufacturing, our real-time location systems and industrial printers provide greater visibility into work-in-progress, streamline workflows, and ensure compliance with global traceability standards.

As Zebra Technologies Vietnam’s new country manager, what will be your priorities in helping Vietnamese businesses navigate this era of compliance and competitive integrity?

My focus is on empowering Vietnamese businesses to thrive in this era of heightened compliance and competitive integrity by enhancing productivity at the point of activity. We achieve this through three strategic pillars: asset visibility, connected frontline workers, and intelligent automation.

Asset visibility ensures real-time awareness of the location and status of people, inventory, and assets, helping businesses optimise operations, reduce inefficiencies, and maintain compliance. Connected frontline workers enable seamless communication and dynamic task allocation, empowering teams with the information they need to act efficiently and adapt to changing workflows. Intelligent automation brings people, robotics, and AI-driven systems together, blending automation with human ingenuity to maximize productivity and compliance.

Our approach is to collaborate closely with local partners and stakeholders to deliver innovative, market-relevant solutions that address the unique needs of Vietnamese industries. By leveraging Zebra’s expertise in asset tracking, automation, and communication, we aim to help businesses embrace digital transformation, modernise supply chains, and achieve global compliance standards

As Vietnam accelerates its digital transformation, Zebra is committed to supporting businesses with innovative technologies tailored to their needs. By leveraging our expertise in asset tracking, communication, and automation, we aim to help Vietnamese companies maintain their competitive edge, meet global standards, and thrive in an increasingly connected and transparent economy.

