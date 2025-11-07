SCG maintains strong cash flow and drives low-carbon growth in Q3

Thammasak Sethaudom, president and CEO of SCG

The information was shared at a press conference held in Bangkok on October 30. The company also confirmed Vietnam as a strategic growth market, accelerating low-carbon cement expansion, smart value products, and community empowerment initiatives.

SCG reported a profit (excluding accounting adjustments) of VND616 billion ($23 million) and average earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of VND11.3 trillion ($428 million) in the third quarter of 2025. For the first nine months, EBITDA reached VND35.44 trillion ($1.34 billion), reflecting strong cash generation. Revenue from sales totalled VND96.97 billion ($3.68 billion), down 2 per cent on-quarter due to seasonality and lower packaging demand.

SCG continues to strengthen resilience through four strategies: maintaining financial discipline, optimising costs, expanding in high-potential markets like Vietnam, and producing smart value and green products.

“Our focus on financial discipline and expansion in high-potential markets has built a strong foundation for sustainable growth,” said Thammasak Sethaudom, president and CEO of SCG.

Vietnam remains a key engine of SCG's regional growth, generating VND25.3 trillion ($960 million) in revenue for the first nine months of 2025, slightly down on-year due to market conditions but remaining stable overall. In the third quarter, SCG successfully resumed operations at the Long Son Petrochemicals complex amid improving feedstock costs and continued market volatility. Moreover, the group also advanced its ESG 4 Plus commitments – delivering innovation, low-carbon transition, community empowerment, and people development.

SCG Low-Carbon Cement, SCG Smartboard Ultra, Binh Minh Plastics entire plumbing system and PRIME Flexitech Tiles were showcased at the Vietnam Green Building & Green Transport Week 2025 and Vietnam Interior & Building Exhibition 2025. Meanwhile, Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) certification for 19 cement products and Singapore Green Building Product (SGBP) certification were awarded to Song Gianh Plant – the first in Vietnam. Prime Group has piloted biomass gasifier to replace coal in heat generation. Another subsidiary, Binh Minh Plastics, was recognised among Vietnam's Top 50 Most Effective Companies and Forbes Vietnam Top 50 Best Listed Companies 2025.

SCG furthered its inclusive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) programs across Vietnam. In Gia Lai, 50 tonnes of cement was donated for housing improvements under the Temporary House Removal Programme. In Danang, 34,560 meters of pipelines were installed to supply clean water to 1,152 households under the Loving Water for the Future Programme. Prime Group also launched an ESG factory tour for students to learn about circular-economy practices.

To build future-ready leaders, SCG launched the Management Enrichment Programme with Duke University, training 40 mid-level managers. The company also conducted ABC and BCD courses – business concept programmes and employee volunteering activities. Binh Minh Plastics was again named Asia's Best Place to Work 2025 by HR Asia, marking the fifth consecutive year.

With strong cash flow and innovation, SCG is driving Vietnam's journey towards a sustainable, low-carbon, and inclusive future.

