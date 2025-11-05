Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Thai Huong: a visionary business leader bridging Vietnam and Russia

November 05, 2025 | 17:00
(0) user say
Russian President Vladimir Putin has presented the Order of Friendship to Thai Huong, founder and chairwoman of the Strategic Council of TH Group, and general director of BAC A BANK.

This honour represents not only recognition for an exceptional Vietnamese businesswoman but also carries profound diplomatic meaning. It symbolises Russia’s appreciation for a remarkable Vietnamese friend who has significantly strengthened the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Russia, particularly in agriculture, food security, and sustainable development.

Thai Huong: a visionary business leader bridging Vietnam and Russia
President Vladimir Putin presents the Order of Friendship to Thai Huong

During the ceremony, President Putin highlighted Thai Huong’s exceptional contribution, stating, “Huong, leader of Vietnam’s largest agricultural group, is implementing promising projects in Russia’s agricultural sector. These initiatives enhance our food security and further reinforce strategic cooperation between our two nations. We deeply value all those who see Russia as a trustworthy partner and are open to mutually beneficial collaboration and cultural exchange.”

Amid the resplendent lights of the Kremlin, those words paid tribute to a woman who has brought the wisdom and spirit of Vietnam to the land of the white birch.

Thai Huong said, “I am deeply moved and honoured to meet President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin. I feel the warmth and humanity of a great leader who is rebuilding a strong and benevolent Russia. I dedicate this award to the friendship between the two countries’ peoples. I will continue to nurture the fields we have cultivated so that the land will blossom, and the friendship between Vietnam and Russia will thrive.”

This moment marked more than a diplomatic achievement; it symbolised a profound image of modern Vietnam: intelligent, compassionate, responsible, and sharing its values with the world in the most essential domains of land, water, food, and humanity.

The journey of Thai Huong from Nghia Dan in Nghe An province to the Kremlin epitomises strategic vision and an unyielding devotion to community service.

In 2009, she founded TH Group, initiating a quiet revolution in Vietnam’s dairy industry with the philosophy: “For the love of Mother Nature – where humans are the centre, built upon sustainable development.” The model of “from green fields to the glass of milk” laid the foundation for Vietnam’s modern high-tech agriculture movement.

In just over a decade, TH became a pioneer in the green and circular economies, elevating the status of Vietnamese milk and establishing new trust in authentic products and honest values. Building on this success, Huong boldly took the Vietnamese brand global by investing in Russia during a time of economic sanctions, a decision that required both vision and courage.

When many international corporations withdrew from Russia in 2015, she chose to move “against the wind”, launching a high-tech agricultural investment exceeding $2.7 billion. The projects stretch from Moscow and Kaluga to the Republic of Bashkortostan and the Primorsky region in the Far East, forming a national-scale network of clean food production and distribution.

She explained, “In investment, the most important thing is strategy. I chose milk because it represents health and sustainability. We shared with Russia the shortage of dairy during its period of sanctions, not only with products, but with knowledge, technology, and sincerity.”

Thai Huong: a visionary business leader bridging Vietnam and Russia
The TH milk processing plant in Kaluga

The TH milk processing plant in Kaluga, inaugurated in May, stands as a landmark of this vision. Equipped with advanced technology from Germany, Sweden, and Israel, it forms one of the largest overseas dairy hubs operated by a Vietnamese enterprise.

In Moscow, TH is developing another high-tech dairy complex, logistics networks, and a processing facility to serve Russia’s largest consumer market. Meanwhile, in Bashkortostan, the group is cultivating medicinal herbs and producing organic food for export. In the Primorsky region, TH has established a 6,000-cow dairy farm with investment exceeding $200 million, designed to supply the Asia-Pacific market.

These projects are not merely economic ventures but powerful symbols of solidarity and trust, a testament to Vietnam’s willingness to stand with Russia through knowledge, innovation, and humanity.

After receiving the Order of Friendship, Thai Huong expressed her profound admiration for Russia and President Putin, “I have always loved Russia deeply. President Putin is one of the great influences in my life, a symbol of courage, intelligence, and integrity. To me, he embodies the noble spirit of the Russian people: strong yet kind, majestic yet humane.”

Guided by this admiration, TH Group continues to expand its sustainable food strategy in Russia, producing organic, high-quality food by harnessing the country’s vast land, clean water, and temperate climate.

Thai Huong believes that Russia can become not only self-sufficient but also a major exporter of clean and organic agricultural products, ensuring global food security.

With her enduring philosophy of “Respect Mother Nature, place people at the centre, and pursue sustainable growth”, she envisions TH becoming a national brand within Russia and a symbol of international cooperation built on green, transparent, and human-centred values.

TH Group Treasuring Mother Nature through action TH Group Treasuring Mother Nature through action

TH Group has made major moves towards net-zero emissions through the use of state-of-the-art technologies in its projects.
Thai Huong honoured for her sustainable development work Thai Huong honoured for her sustainable development work

The Le Fonti Global Awards took place in Dubai on December 14, where Thai Huong, the founder and chairwoman of TH Group’s Strategy Council, and general director of Bac A Commercial Joint-Stock Bank (BAC A BANK), was honoured under the category of 'Global Sustainable Development'.
TH Group showcases products at CAEXPO 2024 TH Group showcases products at CAEXPO 2024

TH Group, the owner of the TH True Milk brand, is showcasing its high-quality products at the 21st China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) from September 24-28.

By Thanh Dat

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Thai Huong Vietnam and Russia President Vladimir Putin TH Group

Related Contents

Businesses vow to make Vietnam a developed industrial nation and global tech powerhouse

Businesses vow to make Vietnam a developed industrial nation and global tech powerhouse

Livestock sector promotes circularity

Livestock sector promotes circularity

Energy tops agenda in Russian agreements

Energy tops agenda in Russian agreements

TH Group showcases products at CAEXPO 2024

TH Group showcases products at CAEXPO 2024

Russia looks to build on combined efforts

Russia looks to build on combined efforts

President Putin’s state visit to strengthen Vietnam - Russia ties

President Putin’s state visit to strengthen Vietnam - Russia ties

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ CEO Talk

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Nestlé Vietnam honours farmers for sustainable agricultural development

Nestlé Vietnam honours farmers for sustainable agricultural development

Flu wave hits Southeast Asia, highlighting gaps in protection for the elderly

Flu wave hits Southeast Asia, highlighting gaps in protection for the elderly

New medical facility enhances healthcare and safety for workers at Nam Dinh Vu IP

New medical facility enhances healthcare and safety for workers at Nam Dinh Vu IP

AICB rallies banks to fight crime with AI

AICB rallies banks to fight crime with AI

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020