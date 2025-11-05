Thai Huong: a visionary business leader bridging Vietnam and Russia

This honour represents not only recognition for an exceptional Vietnamese businesswoman but also carries profound diplomatic meaning. It symbolises Russia’s appreciation for a remarkable Vietnamese friend who has significantly strengthened the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Russia, particularly in agriculture, food security, and sustainable development.

President Vladimir Putin presents the Order of Friendship to Thai Huong

During the ceremony, President Putin highlighted Thai Huong’s exceptional contribution, stating, “Huong, leader of Vietnam’s largest agricultural group, is implementing promising projects in Russia’s agricultural sector. These initiatives enhance our food security and further reinforce strategic cooperation between our two nations. We deeply value all those who see Russia as a trustworthy partner and are open to mutually beneficial collaboration and cultural exchange.”

Amid the resplendent lights of the Kremlin, those words paid tribute to a woman who has brought the wisdom and spirit of Vietnam to the land of the white birch.

Thai Huong said, “I am deeply moved and honoured to meet President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin. I feel the warmth and humanity of a great leader who is rebuilding a strong and benevolent Russia. I dedicate this award to the friendship between the two countries’ peoples. I will continue to nurture the fields we have cultivated so that the land will blossom, and the friendship between Vietnam and Russia will thrive.”

This moment marked more than a diplomatic achievement; it symbolised a profound image of modern Vietnam: intelligent, compassionate, responsible, and sharing its values with the world in the most essential domains of land, water, food, and humanity.

The journey of Thai Huong from Nghia Dan in Nghe An province to the Kremlin epitomises strategic vision and an unyielding devotion to community service.

In 2009, she founded TH Group, initiating a quiet revolution in Vietnam’s dairy industry with the philosophy: “For the love of Mother Nature – where humans are the centre, built upon sustainable development.” The model of “from green fields to the glass of milk” laid the foundation for Vietnam’s modern high-tech agriculture movement.

In just over a decade, TH became a pioneer in the green and circular economies, elevating the status of Vietnamese milk and establishing new trust in authentic products and honest values. Building on this success, Huong boldly took the Vietnamese brand global by investing in Russia during a time of economic sanctions, a decision that required both vision and courage.

When many international corporations withdrew from Russia in 2015, she chose to move “against the wind”, launching a high-tech agricultural investment exceeding $2.7 billion. The projects stretch from Moscow and Kaluga to the Republic of Bashkortostan and the Primorsky region in the Far East, forming a national-scale network of clean food production and distribution.

She explained, “In investment, the most important thing is strategy. I chose milk because it represents health and sustainability. We shared with Russia the shortage of dairy during its period of sanctions, not only with products, but with knowledge, technology, and sincerity.”

The TH milk processing plant in Kaluga

The TH milk processing plant in Kaluga, inaugurated in May, stands as a landmark of this vision. Equipped with advanced technology from Germany, Sweden, and Israel, it forms one of the largest overseas dairy hubs operated by a Vietnamese enterprise.

In Moscow, TH is developing another high-tech dairy complex, logistics networks, and a processing facility to serve Russia’s largest consumer market. Meanwhile, in Bashkortostan, the group is cultivating medicinal herbs and producing organic food for export. In the Primorsky region, TH has established a 6,000-cow dairy farm with investment exceeding $200 million, designed to supply the Asia-Pacific market.

These projects are not merely economic ventures but powerful symbols of solidarity and trust, a testament to Vietnam’s willingness to stand with Russia through knowledge, innovation, and humanity.

After receiving the Order of Friendship, Thai Huong expressed her profound admiration for Russia and President Putin, “I have always loved Russia deeply. President Putin is one of the great influences in my life, a symbol of courage, intelligence, and integrity. To me, he embodies the noble spirit of the Russian people: strong yet kind, majestic yet humane.”

Guided by this admiration, TH Group continues to expand its sustainable food strategy in Russia, producing organic, high-quality food by harnessing the country’s vast land, clean water, and temperate climate.

Thai Huong believes that Russia can become not only self-sufficient but also a major exporter of clean and organic agricultural products, ensuring global food security.

With her enduring philosophy of “Respect Mother Nature, place people at the centre, and pursue sustainable growth”, she envisions TH becoming a national brand within Russia and a symbol of international cooperation built on green, transparent, and human-centred values.

