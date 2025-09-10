PouchNATION cuts check-in times by 83 per cent with Zebra's scanning solutions

PouchNATION is a provider of cashless POS, guest management, and access control solutions for large-scale events and venues. The company previously faced challenges with traditional camera-based QR code scanning systems, which often led to delays and errors, particularly in conditions such as dim lighting or with damaged tickets. These issues caused guest frustration and operational inefficiencies when handling large volumes of attendees.

Photo: Zebra

To address these challenges, PouchNATION has integrated Zebra’s TC27 mobile computers which are fully compatible with the proprietary NFC-based solution the event technology company introduced to enable a faster, more reliable, and offline-capable validation process. This integration has significantly enhanced scanning efficiency and accuracy, allowing for quicker and more dependable ticket validation, regardless of lighting conditions or print quality.

“Zebra’s solutions have significantly improved our event operations by substantially reducing check-in times and enhancing the guest experience,” said Koen van Geene, CEO of PouchNATION. “Our team has noted a dramatic reduction in scanning time. It was up to six seconds with our previous system to just 1-1.5 seconds with Zebra’s 2D mobile barcode scanners, which translates to an approximate 83 per cent improvement. This may sound like a small improvement, but when tasked to validate access for 50,000+ concertgoers, every split-second counts.”

Unlike camera-based scanning systems, Zebra’s solution maintains consistent performance even in difficult conditions. The introduction of Zebra’s solution has enhanced staff efficiency, allowing event teams to manage queues more effectively and reduce waiting times for attendees, as its robust design is ideal for use in high-traffic areas.

“PouchNATION’s adoption of our scanning solutions underscores Zebra’s commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction,” said Christanto Suryadarma, vice president of sales in Southeast Asia and South Korea for Zebra Technologies. “We are proud to support PouchNATION in delivering seamless event experiences.”

Photo: Zebra

“Vietnamese industries are accelerating their digital transformation to enhance efficiency, asset visibility, and customer satisfaction,” added Tran Thi Bao Tran, Vietnam country manager for Zebra Technologies. “Our collaboration with PouchNATION showcases how Zebra’s advanced scanning solutions empower the connected frontline by streamlining event operations. Beyond events, Zebra’s solutions, such as RFID for real-time tracking and machine vision for intelligent automation, are helping businesses optimise workflows and drive innovation across sectors.”

Zebra provides the solutions to help businesses grow through increased asset visibility, connected frontline workers, and intelligent automation. The company operates in more than 100 countries, and our customers include over 80 per cent of the Fortune 500. Designed for the frontline, Zebra’s award-winning portfolio includes hardware, software, and services, all backed by our 50+ years of innovation and global partner ecosystem.

PouchNATION is a Singapore-based event technology company founded in 2012. It specialises in providing RFID-based off-line solutions for event and venue guest management, focusing on access control, cashless payments, and real-time data analytics. The company has expanded its operations globally and has been involved in numerous high-profile events, including concerts and festivals.

On August 3, 2023, PouchNATION was acquired by Lantern Ai. Currently, PouchNATION continues to operate under Lantern, maintaining its focus on delivering innovative solutions for event organisers and venue operators. The company has also expanded its presence to regions including the US, Europe, Middle East, Mexico, Colombia, India, and Hong Kong, and has formed partnerships with various industry leaders to further its reach and capabilities.

