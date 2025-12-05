LPBank Securities accelerates AI and data innovation with AWS

What inspired LPBS to place data and AI at the heart of its business strategy, and how have they impacted its operational efficiency and cost optimisation, and delivered better customer experiences?

Our strategic pivot towards data and AI was driven by both external market dynamics and an internal recognition of untapped potential.

Nguyen Duy Khoa, chairman and CEO of LPBS

Vietnam's capital market stands among the most dynamic and technologically progressive in the region. In this environment, simply keeping pace is insufficient, we must lead. This imperative aligns perfectly with our core value of creativity, which calls for us to be pioneers rather than followers.

Equally important was our recognition of a fundamental truth: the financial services industry is, at its essence, an information business. We identified a significant opportunity to transform our institutional knowledge and transactional data into a strategic asset by utilising Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud and AI services. By applying advanced analytics and AI to our data ecosystem, we can generate proprietary insights that create tangible competitive advantages while delivering superior value to our clients.

The transformation has yielded substantial results across two critical dimensions. On the operational front, we've implemented comprehensive business intelligence systems that now support decision-making across all business functions, enabling real-time insights and more agile responses to market conditions.

By partnering with eCloudvalley, we migrated and modernised our entire data environment using a comprehensive suite of AWS managed services including Amazon S3, AWS Database Migration Service, AWS Glue and Lambda, Amazon Redshift, and Amazon QuickSight. The result is a fully integrated, governed, and secure enterprise data platform that provides reliable, high-quality data for every business function.

We've deployed a generative AI chatbot, built by eCloudvalley and powered by AWS, delivering always-on automated support, resolving nearly 80 per cent of routine inquiries and reducing response times by up to 70 per cent. It securely integrates with our internal systems, and enables personalised, context-aware interactions tailored to each customer’s profile and portfolio. This has led to a significant increase in customer satisfaction and engagement, while allowing our teams to dedicate more time to high value advisory services.

AI development often requires collaboration. How has LPBS partnered with technology firms like AWS to accelerate innovation?

We've established a strategic partnership with eCloudvalley, an AWS Premier Tier Partner, to accelerate our digital transformation. This partnership exemplifies our approach: leveraging AWS's world-class cloud infrastructure, GenAI technologies, and global innovation capabilities, while working with eCloudvalley to deliver the specialised implementation expertise required for our specific uses. This combination ensures we benefit from both cutting-edge technology and practical, tailored solutions.

As we build on this foundation, our roadmap centres on two strategic pillars. First, we're continuing to advance our analytics capabilities to generate deeper business insights, while simultaneously developing intelligent data products that will empower our clients with superior market intelligence and decision support.

Second, we're significantly expanding our GenAI applications. Beyond customer service, we see tremendous potential to enhance internal operational efficiency, augment our advisory capabilities, and create more personalised, intuitive client experiences across all touchpoints.

How does LPBS ensure that its AI solutions are transparent, ethical, and aligned with customer trust?

Trust is the foundation of our industry, and we treat it accordingly. Our approach begins with strict compliance with Decree 13, ensuring robust protection of customer information.

Beyond regulatory compliance, we've established a cross-functional AI governance committee comprising leaders from legal, compliance, risk management, and relevant business units to review all AI features and applications before deployment, ensuring they meet our ethical standards and risk parameters.

AI is a powerful tool, but judgment, accountability, and ethical responsibility must remain firmly in human hands. We operate under a clear RACI (Responsible-Accountable-Consulted-Informed) framework where the ultimate decision-making authority and accountability rest with human leaders.

AI can process information at unprecedented scale and speed, but it cannot replace the nuanced judgment, contextual understanding, and ethical reasoning that experienced leaders bring to complex situations. Our role as leaders is to harness AI's capabilities while maintaining human oversight, ensuring our technology serves our values and our clients' best interests.

How do you encourage a data-driven culture among employees and ensure teams across departments embrace analytics in their daily work?

Cultural transformation begins at the top. When leadership consistently demands data-driven reasoning, it becomes embedded in the organisation's DNA.

However, culture requires more than messaging, it requires tools and capability building. We've developed role-specific analytics dashboards tailored to different needs: comprehensive dashboards for our board of directors to monitor strategic metrics, specialised tools for our brokerage teams to analyse client behaviour patterns, and customised solutions for other departments.

Crucially, we've paired these tools with targeted training programmes. Providing powerful analytics tools without teaching people how to interpret and apply the insights would be futile. Our training ensures every team member can extract meaningful value from data in their daily responsibilities.

What emerging AI trends or technologies do you believe will shape the next phase of the FSI industry and LPBS's evolution, as well as the way investors interact with financial products and services in the near future?

The most significant trend I foresee is the emergence of sophisticated AI-powered wealth management solutions. We're moving beyond basic robo-advisors towards intelligent systems capable of constructing and actively managing complex, diversified portfolios specifically designed for Vietnam's growing mass affluent segment. This democratisation of institutional-grade portfolio management will fundamentally reshape wealth management in our market.

The investor experience is poised for a paradigm shift, from reactive to proactive, from transactional to conversational. In the near future, investment platforms will function as tireless, knowledgeable financial advisors available 24/7. Rather than simply executing trades, these systems will actively monitor portfolios, identify opportunities, alert investors to emerging risks, and provide contextual guidance, all through natural, conversational interactions.

Imagine engaging with your investment platform as you would with a trusted financial advisor: asking questions in plain language, receiving personalised insights about your portfolio, and getting timely alerts about market developments relevant to your specific investments.

This conversational, proactive approach will make sophisticated financial guidance accessible to a much broader investor base, ultimately contributing to greater financial literacy and more informed decisions across Vietnam's capital market.

This is the future we're building at LPBS, where advanced technology enhances rather than replaces the human elements of trust, understanding, and personalised service that define excellent financial partnerships.

A key enabler of that vision is our continued partnership with eCloudvalley and AWS. As AWS accelerates its GenAI, agentic AI, and financial services capabilities, we see potential to embed these capabilities directly into our advisory tools, analytics engines, and customer interfaces. LPBS is committed to shaping a financial ecosystem defined by intelligence, transparency, and trust.

