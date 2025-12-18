Inside Lego Manufacturing Vietnam

Following your grand opening in April, what steps have you taken to scale up both production and staffing at Lego Manufacturing Vietnam?

The grand opening of our factory in Ho Chi Minh City in April marks more than the start of production, it marks the beginning of a long-term journey for the Lego Group in Vietnam and Asia. Since then, our focus has been on building the capability and confidence of our teams to run the site independently.

From the early stages, we brought in 140 experienced trainers from across the Lego Group's global network to build the capabilities of our local teams. Since the grand opening, operations at Lego Manufacturing Vietnam have been fully run by local colleagues, with continued support focused on knowledge transfer and long-term capability building. By the end of 2025, our workforce has grown to more than 800 colleagues and will continue to expand, creating thousands of future opportunities in engineering, technology, and logistics.

This year also saw another important step: the opening of our regional distribution centre in Dong Nai. Together with the factory, the RDC strengthens our long-term growth by enabling a more agile and responsive supply chain in the region.

Lego Group is globally renowned for its unique culture. How are these being brought to life at Lego Manufacturing Vietnam?

At Lego Group, culture begins on day one. Every colleague, anywhere in the world, starts their journey with the same onboarding courses. This ensures a shared foundation, while still allowing local identity to grow naturally.

You can see this clearly in Vietnam. Play Day is one example of our global tradition where more than 31,000 colleagues step away from work for a day to play together. This year, over 700 colleagues at Lego Manufacturing Vietnam joined in, connecting with a tradition that spans the entire Lego Group.

We also shape culture through the way we work. Diversity and inclusion are core to the Lego Group, and at Lego Manufacturing Vietnam, our team brings together colleagues of different nationalities and backgrounds. In some production areas, we pair one leader with extensive Lego experience and one Vietnamese leader with deep manufacturing expertise. This model helps us accelerate ramp-up while blending global leadership practices with local insights.

And through open conversations such as campfires, town halls, and leadership dialogues, we strengthen trust and the values ​​we stand for. In July this year, we were certified as a "Great Place to Work" for 2025-2026, which reflects the pride our colleagues feel in the environment we are building together.

How would you describe the workplace you are building at Lego Manufacturing Vietnam?

People are central to everything we do. In Vietnam, where 100 per cent of our colleagues are based in a factory environment, our commitment is to create workplaces that are safe, healthy, and respectful.

Lego Manufacturing Vietnam is Lego Group's first Future Factory Workplace; a concept designed to inspire and include. It features accessibility green and healthy work environments, dedicated play areas, prayer and lactation rooms, wellness spaces, indoor and outdoor break areas, and wheelchair. These are not add-ons; they are part of how we define a modern Lego workplace.

And this factory is more than a production site. It is where we bring our vision of Learning Through Play to life. Through our Local Community Engagement programme, we welcome schoolchildren into the factory to experience the magic of Lego production firsthand. For colleagues, these visits are reminders of why our work matters. For children, the factory becomes a living classroom where Learning Through Play happens in a real and memorable way.

The factory welcomes schoolchildren to experience the magic of Lego production firsthand

Sustainability is a cornerstone of Lego Group's global strategy. How are those commitments being realised in Vietnam?

I am very proud of our sustainability progress in Vietnam, strengthening our positive impact locally while supporting our global ambitions. At the time of our grand opening, the factory was the most sustainably designed and constructed facility in Lego Group globally.

Lego Manufacturing Vietnam has received both LEED Platinum and LEED Gold certifications across the campus. By 2027, the factory will operate on 100 per cent renewable energy. This will be achieved through 12,400 rooftop solar panels already installed at the site, together with an energy centre being developed in collaboration with Vietnam–Singapore Industrial Park. We are also progressing additional off-site power purchase agreements to secure the remaining renewable capacity needed.

12,400 rooftop solar panels already installed at the site

Lego Manufacturing Vietnam signs direct power purchase agreement with VSIP Lego Manufacturing Vietnam on September 17 announced it has signed a direct power purchase agreement (DPPA) with Vietnam–Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) as part of its ambition to operate the new factory on 100 per cent renewable energy.

Lego opens its 'most environmentally sustainable' plant in Binh Duong Lego Manufacturing Vietnam, the company's sixth factory worldwide and second in Asia, opened in Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) in Binh Duong province on April 9.