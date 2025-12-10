Corporate

CONINCO announces new chairman and CEO

December 10, 2025 | 11:00
(0) user say
Consulting and Inspection JSC of Construction Technology and Equipment (CONINCO) approved several important resolutions at a board meeting on December 8.
New chairman and new CEO of CONINCO
The new chairman and new CEO of CONINCO

Ha Minh, a board member, was elected chairman of the board, replacing Phan Ngoc Cuong. At the same meeting, the board also named Le Thi Ngoc Bich as vice chairwoman.

On the executive team, the board passed a resolution appointing Nguyen Dang Quang as CEO, replacing Nguyen Manh Tuan from December 8. Tuan will continue to serve as the company's deputy CEO.

Ha Minh has spent many years studying and working in international academic environments in the fields of construction and technology in developed countries, including over 10 years conducting research and teaching at Saitama University in Japan.

As an emerging engineer in the construction industry with a PhD, he is recognised for his expertise in structural engineering, construction technology, and materials science, and has made significant contributions to the field.

Ha Minh has published more than 50 scientific papers in reputable international journals and conferences, and has received numerous scholarships and awards. With nearly 30 years of experience in construction and investment, he has accumulated extensive practical experience in managing consulting enterprises and overseeing large-scale and complex construction projects.

With a leadership philosophy that ties enterprise growth to human development, he consistently prioritises building sustainable organisational values ​​and contributes positively to the community and society.

Nguyen Dang Quang graduated from Hanoi University of Architecture in 2001 with a top-ranked graduation thesis. He joined CONINCO in 2011 and was appointed deputy CEO the same year. With 24 years of experience in consulting, planning, and design, and a strong track record in major projects such as the Viettel headquarters, Vietcombank's new headquarters, the Supreme People's Court, and the Long Thanh Airport City urban development plan, he has repeatedly demonstrated his professional capability. Notably, he has received four National Architecture Awards, further affirming his credibility and readiness for the new responsibility.

Speaking at the meeting, newly-elected chairman Ha Minh emphasised that the top working principle of the board moving forward is to place the interests of the company and its employees above all else. "All corporate activities will aim to ensure the best benefits for employees, increase value for shareholders, and fulfill obligations to the state," he emphasised.

Through this round of personnel restructuring and consolidation, the board expects the executive management and all employees to continue maintaining CONINCO's tradition of unity and collective effort, propelling the brand to new heights.

CONINCO has implemented thousands of projects across Vietnam and Southeast Asia. Most recently, the company has gained widespread attention for its role in supervising the construction of the Long Thanh International Airport expansion, the Eco Retreat Long An eco-urban project, and Cargo Terminal No. 1 at Long Thanh International Airport.

CONINCO celebrates 45th anniversary CONINCO celebrates 45th anniversary

Consulting and Inspection JSC of Construction Technology and Equipment (CONINCO) celebrated its 45th anniversary on April 13 and received the emulation flag of Hanoi's People's Committee.
Solving problems to ensure completion schedule of Long Thanh International Airport Solving problems to ensure completion schedule of Long Thanh International Airport

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has asked agencies to resolve any problems preventing the completion of Long Thanh International Airport.
Latest images from Long Thanh International Airport Latest images from Long Thanh International Airport

Long Thanh Airport has nearly 14,000 personnel and more than 1,000 pieces of machinery working around the clock, with many components running 3-5 months ahead of schedule to ensure operations can begin by December this year.

By Nguyen Huong

Coninco Long Thanh international airport construction industry

The next leap in Cloud AI

The next leap in Cloud AI

Vietnam’s telecom industry: the next stage of growth

Vietnam’s telecom industry: the next stage of growth

Five tech predictions for 2026 and beyond: new era of AI

Five tech predictions for 2026 and beyond: new era of AI

The next leap in Cloud AI

The next leap in Cloud AI

Vietnam’s telecom industry: the next stage of growth

Vietnam’s telecom industry: the next stage of growth

Festive magic by nature unfolds at JW Marriott Cam Ranh Bay Resort & Spa

Festive magic by nature unfolds at JW Marriott Cam Ranh Bay Resort & Spa

Five tech predictions for 2026 and beyond: new era of AI

Five tech predictions for 2026 and beyond: new era of AI

