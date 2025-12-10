CONINCO announces new chairman and CEO

The new chairman and new CEO of CONINCO

Ha Minh, a board member, was elected chairman of the board, replacing Phan Ngoc Cuong. At the same meeting, the board also named Le Thi Ngoc Bich as vice chairwoman.

On the executive team, the board passed a resolution appointing Nguyen Dang Quang as CEO, replacing Nguyen Manh Tuan from December 8. Tuan will continue to serve as the company's deputy CEO.

Ha Minh has spent many years studying and working in international academic environments in the fields of construction and technology in developed countries, including over 10 years conducting research and teaching at Saitama University in Japan.

As an emerging engineer in the construction industry with a PhD, he is recognised for his expertise in structural engineering, construction technology, and materials science, and has made significant contributions to the field.

Ha Minh has published more than 50 scientific papers in reputable international journals and conferences, and has received numerous scholarships and awards. With nearly 30 years of experience in construction and investment, he has accumulated extensive practical experience in managing consulting enterprises and overseeing large-scale and complex construction projects.

With a leadership philosophy that ties enterprise growth to human development, he consistently prioritises building sustainable organisational values ​​and contributes positively to the community and society.

Nguyen Dang Quang graduated from Hanoi University of Architecture in 2001 with a top-ranked graduation thesis. He joined CONINCO in 2011 and was appointed deputy CEO the same year. With 24 years of experience in consulting, planning, and design, and a strong track record in major projects such as the Viettel headquarters, Vietcombank's new headquarters, the Supreme People's Court, and the Long Thanh Airport City urban development plan, he has repeatedly demonstrated his professional capability. Notably, he has received four National Architecture Awards, further affirming his credibility and readiness for the new responsibility.

Speaking at the meeting, newly-elected chairman Ha Minh emphasised that the top working principle of the board moving forward is to place the interests of the company and its employees above all else. "All corporate activities will aim to ensure the best benefits for employees, increase value for shareholders, and fulfill obligations to the state," he emphasised.

Through this round of personnel restructuring and consolidation, the board expects the executive management and all employees to continue maintaining CONINCO's tradition of unity and collective effort, propelling the brand to new heights.

CONINCO has implemented thousands of projects across Vietnam and Southeast Asia. Most recently, the company has gained widespread attention for its role in supervising the construction of the Long Thanh International Airport expansion, the Eco Retreat Long An eco-urban project, and Cargo Terminal No. 1 at Long Thanh International Airport.

