Viettel and South Korea’s KT ink deal to advance AI transformation

August 16, 2025 | 12:23
(0) user say
Viettel and KT signed an agreement to encourage the application of AI and AI transformation (AX) in Southeast Asia on August 14.
Viettel and South Korea’s KT ink deal to advance AI transformation

The agreement follows the first partnership that the two sides signed in May to advance AI-powered digital transformation in Vietnam. This will enhance Vietnam’s competitiveness in the global tech sector.

According to the latest agreement, the collaboration will span across four sectors, including developing a Vietnamese AI language model, building industry-specific AX platforms, expanding the AX ecosystem in Southeast Asia through global partnerships, and training AI talent via the Global AX Innovation Centre.

The two sides will jointly research AI cybersecurity solutions to combat voice phishing and deepfake crimes while sharing data and technology.

KT CEO Kim Young-shub said, “The partnership extends beyond technology, contributing to ensuring Vietnam’s future growth drivers as KT and Viettel jointly open up a new AI era.”

In the same vein, Tao Duc Thang, chairman of Viettel, noted, “The combination of technologies from both sides will boost the comprehensive digital transformation for Vietnam. As one of the leading tech corporations in South Korea, KT plays the pivotal role in the national ICT infrastructure, making significant contributions to the digitalisation process, the development of the digital economy, and smart society in South Korea.”

KT envisions becoming an AICT company, a company fusing AI with ICT. With this vision, KT is also implementing its AX – AI Transformation strategy, with a target of digitising 80 per cent of its services using AI.

Viettel Global posts Q2 net profit of $91.14 million Viettel Global posts Q2 net profit of $91.14 million

Viettel Global (VGI) released its consolidated financial statement for the second quarter of 2025 on July 29, highlighting continued impressive growth in both revenue and profit.
AI transforming Vietnam’s businesses for the better AI transforming Vietnam’s businesses for the better

While AI is a key in the process of innovation and accelerating economic development, it needs support from many sides to strengthen the workforce and related startups.
How startups can navigate AI revolution How startups can navigate AI revolution

Artificial intelligence is the most transformational technology of our time, with the potential to add value to every facet of our lives. Turning this potential into reality means carefully navigating the evolution of AI to find the balance between harnessing its economic benefits, while ensuring the right policies are in place to mitigate potential risks.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
KT viettel AI AI transformation

