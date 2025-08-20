Corporate

Viettel invests $1 billion in two national key projects

Viettel invests $1 billion in two key national projects

August 20, 2025 | 17:31
(0) user say
Viettel Group kicked off the construction of An Khanh Data Centre and Viettel Research and Development Centre on August 19.

The projects coincide with celebrations for Vietnam's National Day (September 2). They have fundamental significance, affirming Viettel's pioneering role in implementing Resolution No.57-NQ/TW on developing a system of research and testing centres and key national laboratories, focusing on strategic technologies.

The Viettel Research and Development Centre is expected to cost VND10 trillion ($400 million), and will cover 13 hectares at the Hoa Lac High-Tech Park. It is slated for completion in 2030.

Viettel invests $1 billion in two key national projects
The An Khanh Data Centre project. Photo: Viettel

The project will apply international standards in design and operation, integrating smart, green, and sustainable elements to meet both professional requirements and environmental protection standards.

Meanwhile, An Khanh Data Centre will cover 2.9 ha with a total investment of VND17.5 trillion ($700 million), making it the largest data centre in the North.

Phase 1 will be operated from the second quarter of 2026, and by 2030, it will be upgraded to Viettel's second hyperscale data centre.

This year, Viettel has deployed the construction of a series of projects of strategic significance such as Tan Phu Trung Data Centre and Viettel Danang, contributing to the completion of its modern infrastructure network and meeting the goals of national defence development and digital transformation.

Viettel and Korea Telecom sign strategic partnership Viettel and Korea Telecom sign strategic partnership

Viettel and Korea Telecom signed a deal on May 26 to accelerate AI transformation, enhancing Vietnam's technological competitiveness in the region.
Viettel wins top honors at global technology awards Viettel wins top honors at global technology awards

Vietnam’s leading tech group is recognized for innovation and digital infrastructure excellence.
Viettel Global posts Q2 net profit of $91.14 million Viettel Global posts Q2 net profit of $91.14 million

Viettel Global (VGI) released its consolidated financial statement for the second quarter of 2025 on July 29, highlighting continued impressive growth in both revenue and profit.
Viettel and South Korea’s KT ink deal to advance AI transformation Viettel and South Korea’s KT ink deal to advance AI transformation

Viettel and KT signed an agreement to encourage the application of AI and AI transformation (AX) in Southeast Asia on August 14.

By Bich Thuy

TagTag:
viettel data centre R&D centre digital transformation

Themes: Digital Transformation

