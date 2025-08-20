Viettel invests $1 billion in two key national projects

The projects coincide with celebrations for Vietnam's National Day (September 2). They have fundamental significance, affirming Viettel's pioneering role in implementing Resolution No.57-NQ/TW on developing a system of research and testing centres and key national laboratories, focusing on strategic technologies.

The Viettel Research and Development Centre is expected to cost VND10 trillion ($400 million), and will cover 13 hectares at the Hoa Lac High-Tech Park. It is slated for completion in 2030.

The An Khanh Data Centre project. Photo: Viettel

The project will apply international standards in design and operation, integrating smart, green, and sustainable elements to meet both professional requirements and environmental protection standards.

Meanwhile, An Khanh Data Centre will cover 2.9 ha with a total investment of VND17.5 trillion ($700 million), making it the largest data centre in the North.

Phase 1 will be operated from the second quarter of 2026, and by 2030, it will be upgraded to Viettel's second hyperscale data centre.

This year, Viettel has deployed the construction of a series of projects of strategic significance such as Tan Phu Trung Data Centre and Viettel Danang, contributing to the completion of its modern infrastructure network and meeting the goals of national defence development and digital transformation.

