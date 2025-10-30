CPO Home Credit shares how to build an AI-driven but human-centric workplace

Van Thi Hong Hanh, chief people officer at Home Credit Vietnam

In recent discussions within the human resources (HR) industry in Vietnam, topics regarding business transformation in the age of AI have been frequently highlighted.

Sharing at the Vietnam HR Summit 2025 on September 11 and The Makeover 2025: Sailing Ahead on October 16, Van Thi Hong Hanh, chief people officer at Home Credit Vietnam , emphasised the necessity of an AI-driven yet human-centric workplace, with personalised HR policies designed to motivate the team to develop and contribute to the future of the company.

Hanh said, "This is even more important as Gen Z and Alpha are highly tech-savvy."

Hanh shared her insights at The Makeover 2025: Sailing Ahead on October 16. Photo: Home Credit

As AI is reshaping many industries, including consumer finance, Hanh stated, "Home Credit is not excluded from this transformation. However, AI isn't changing work, it's redefining the meaning of work. The greatest challenge is how to preserve humanity in a nonlinear, tech-dominated world."

The skills gap is widening as AI and automation change jobs faster than the workforce can adapt, leaving employees both hopeful and afraid of job losses.

This forces businesses to change their HR management approach, focusing on building trust, developing capabilities, and nurturing new skills within their teams. This is not just an operational solution, but also a solid preparation for the future, when humans and technology must work hand in hand.

At Home Credit, this journey starts with transforming leadership mindsets, with corporate culture serving as the foundation. From a management perspective, it is clear that AI is not a threat but rather an enabler that streamlines repetitive tasks, allowing employees to concentrate on more strategic and creative endeavours.

Hanh noted, "The chief people officer should also take on the responsibilities of a chief information officer in HR management, spearheading the digital transformation of personnel and ensuring that AI is utilised in a humane, transparent, and empowering way."

Home Credit employees participated in a recent training course. Photo: Home Credit

On the journey of creating an AI-driven yet human-centric workplace, Home Credit emphasises the importance of preserving the human element and investing in future generations. The company recognises corporate culture and the significance of work as key competitive advantages in retaining talent.

Based on a survey conducted in 2025, Home Credit found that 96 per cent of employees take pride in telling others they work for the company. The employee Net Promoter Score, which gauges overall employee satisfaction, stands at 80 points. Furthermore, the company's employee retention rate has shown consistent improvement year after year, ranking among the highest in Vietnam's consumer finance industry.

Personalised HR policies

"Another major story is multi-generational management," Hanh said. "Home Credit currently has over 45 per cent of its employees under the age of 30, bringing fresh energy, innovative thinking, and a renewed spirit, but also requiring the creation of a work environment that can combine the dynamism of young employees with the expertise of experienced personnel."

This trend demands businesses personalise employee experiences, rather than applying the same template to everyone.

"We realise that uniform policies within an organisation are not feasible. Each generation has its expectations and motivations, and our task is to create opportunities for them to develop in their own way," Hanh added.

A multi-generational workplace enables Home Credit to tailor employee experiences. Photo: Home Credit

Consequently, Home Credit eschews a uniform policy in favour of diversifying experiences to accommodate the needs of multi-generational employees. This includes the development of career paths, flexible working hours, and varied learning formats and subjects, as well as talent acquisition and development initiatives such as Home Racer.

The company specifically customises employee wellbeing programmes focused on mental health, family support, and financial literacy, including initiatives like Home Sport, Home Smarts, and family insurance.

"In the era of AI, the paramount consideration is not our present, but our capacity to rapidly learn to adapt to the future. Therefore, let us guarantee that our organisation continuously pursues curiosity, advocates for lifelong learning, and knowledge accelerates innovation to effectively adapt and spearhead the creation of new value for our employees," stated Hanh.

