Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AI Super League A-Super Night held in Guangxi, China

December 30, 2025 | 11:13
(0) user say
The event showcased artificial intelligence applications designed to drive innovation and transformation across multiple industrial sectors.

NANNING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 December 2025 - On the evening of December 26, the AI-Powered Super League Empowering All Industries, known as "A-Super Night," was held in Guangxi, China. From a panoramic presentation of competition outcomes to immersive demonstrations of cutting-edge technologies, from the showcase of cross-disciplinary teams to deep resonance in ASEAN cooperation, this event—blending technology with humanity and linking the present with the future—made the land of Guangxi shine brightly.

Stepping into the "AI Night" themed exhibition hall felt like entering a new era of the future. Three major sections—"AI Life Experience Zone," "Your Future New Colleagues," and "AI Empowering All Industries"—outlined a clear vision of the intelligent age. Dozens of innovative achievements were vividly presented through graphics, physical exhibits, and dynamic demonstrations, bringing to life the league's core theme of "AI Guangxi, AI China, AI ASEAN."

According to organizers, this edition of the "A-Super" competition reached an unprecedented scale. The event covered all 31 provincial-level regions of China as well as 11 ASEAN countries, featuring 20 competition tracks closely aligned with economic and social development needs. A total of 10,447 teams from China and abroad participated, including 604 teams from ASEAN. Through intense competition, "challenge-based" projects with a total value exceeding RMB 74 million were generated, alongside 93 outstanding competition scenarios and 202 new technology exhibits. Forty projects gained preliminary interest from investors, 57 technologies entered commercialization and application pathways, and a number of enterprises reached cooperation agreements with ASEAN partners.

The "A-Super Night" program that evening was rich in highlights, presenting the charm of intelligent technology through innovative formats. At the opening, guests used digital scent players to jointly embark on an immersive "AI Guangxi" journey created by the theme film Guangxi Has AI. This was followed by a series of segments including Digital Intelligence Narratives, the Super Roadshow, Moments of Glory, Strategic Launches, Rhythms of the Future, and Qinzhou Time. Among them, the "Super Roadshow" served as a concentrated showcase of technological achievements, with eight outstanding projects presented in succession, spanning areas such as social governance, intelligent manufacturing, public well-being, and cross-border trade. The "Moments of Glory" segment announced the three core "A-Super" awards: the "AI Innovation Spark Award," the "Guangxi Most Promising Award," and the "ASEAN Future Unicorn Award." During the "Strategic Launch" segment, a series of cutting-edge industrial achievements and new products made their collective debut. In parallel, the "A-Super Night" themed exhibition was held throughout the event.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Guangxi International Communication Center

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
AI A-Super Night Artificial intelligence applications Innovation and transformation

Related Contents

Global alliance develops $1 billion AI data centre network in Vietnam

Global alliance develops $1 billion AI data centre network in Vietnam

Is our security becoming a battle of AIs?

Is our security becoming a battle of AIs?

AI reshapes media and advertising industry

AI reshapes media and advertising industry

Watsons Water unveils AI designed series featuring Hong Kong landmarks

Watsons Water unveils AI designed series featuring Hong Kong landmarks

Vietnam’s first AI Law to take effect from March 2026

Vietnam’s first AI Law to take effect from March 2026

Vietnam’s telecom industry: the next stage of growth

Vietnam’s telecom industry: the next stage of growth

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

HEYTEA POP MART partner for first global simultaneous launch

HEYTEA POP MART partner for first global simultaneous launch

Lane Crawford AiDLab partner on AI personal stylist for fashion retail

Lane Crawford AiDLab partner on AI personal stylist for fashion retail

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Takeda Vietnam awarded for ongoing support of Vietnam’s sustainability efforts

Takeda Vietnam awarded for ongoing support of Vietnam’s sustainability efforts

Corporate Excellence Award affirms VIB’s leadership in sustainable retail banking

Corporate Excellence Award affirms VIB’s leadership in sustainable retail banking

HEYTEA POP MART partner for first global simultaneous launch

HEYTEA POP MART partner for first global simultaneous launch

Lane Crawford AiDLab partner on AI personal stylist for fashion retail

Lane Crawford AiDLab partner on AI personal stylist for fashion retail

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020