AI Super League A-Super Night held in Guangxi, China

NANNING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 December 2025 - On the evening of December 26, the AI-Powered Super League Empowering All Industries, known as "A-Super Night," was held in Guangxi, China. From a panoramic presentation of competition outcomes to immersive demonstrations of cutting-edge technologies, from the showcase of cross-disciplinary teams to deep resonance in ASEAN cooperation, this event—blending technology with humanity and linking the present with the future—made the land of Guangxi shine brightly.



Stepping into the "AI Night" themed exhibition hall felt like entering a new era of the future. Three major sections—"AI Life Experience Zone," "Your Future New Colleagues," and "AI Empowering All Industries"—outlined a clear vision of the intelligent age. Dozens of innovative achievements were vividly presented through graphics, physical exhibits, and dynamic demonstrations, bringing to life the league's core theme of "AI Guangxi, AI China, AI ASEAN."



According to organizers, this edition of the "A-Super" competition reached an unprecedented scale. The event covered all 31 provincial-level regions of China as well as 11 ASEAN countries, featuring 20 competition tracks closely aligned with economic and social development needs. A total of 10,447 teams from China and abroad participated, including 604 teams from ASEAN. Through intense competition, "challenge-based" projects with a total value exceeding RMB 74 million were generated, alongside 93 outstanding competition scenarios and 202 new technology exhibits. Forty projects gained preliminary interest from investors, 57 technologies entered commercialization and application pathways, and a number of enterprises reached cooperation agreements with ASEAN partners.



The "A-Super Night" program that evening was rich in highlights, presenting the charm of intelligent technology through innovative formats. At the opening, guests used digital scent players to jointly embark on an immersive "AI Guangxi" journey created by the theme film Guangxi Has AI. This was followed by a series of segments including Digital Intelligence Narratives, the Super Roadshow, Moments of Glory, Strategic Launches, Rhythms of the Future, and Qinzhou Time. Among them, the "Super Roadshow" served as a concentrated showcase of technological achievements, with eight outstanding projects presented in succession, spanning areas such as social governance, intelligent manufacturing, public well-being, and cross-border trade. The "Moments of Glory" segment announced the three core "A-Super" awards: the "AI Innovation Spark Award," the "Guangxi Most Promising Award," and the "ASEAN Future Unicorn Award." During the "Strategic Launch" segment, a series of cutting-edge industrial achievements and new products made their collective debut. In parallel, the "A-Super Night" themed exhibition was held throughout the event.

