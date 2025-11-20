MB partners with Visa, KOTRA to launch new MB Visa Hi BIZ card

On November 19, MB Bank (MB) introduced the new version of the MB Visa Hi BIZ multifunctional corporate card, unlocking international trade opportunities for Vietnamese enterprises by addressing their most pressing needs in the digital-transformation era.

Sharing the story behind the launch of this must-have card for modern corporate management, MB conducted an in-depth study on spending behaviors among Vietnamese businesses. The findings revealed that 40 per cent of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are concerned about invoice management and expense reconciliation, while most SME importers require faster, less paperwork-intensive international payment solutions.

MB also observed that many SMEs struggle with fragmented spending across employees and departments and rely heavily on traditional paper-based reconciliation. Understanding these realities, MB developed the new MB Visa Hi BIZ card based on three core principles: cost optimisation, smart governance, and expanded international trade connectivity.

With this upgraded version, featuring a suite of functionalities aligned with evolving market needs, MB reaffirms its position as a leading digital bank for enterprises.

The card offers up to $1,200 in annual cashback, focusing on four of the most common spending categories of Vietnamese businesses: advertising with 2.5 per cent cashback for online ads on Facebook, Google; business travel; client hospitality and transportation; and business management software such as MISA and Google Workspace.

In addition, the MB Visa Hi BIZ card strengthens cross-border commerce by introducing a new lever for international payments. Beyond its competitive 1.2 per cent foreign-exchange conversion fee, the card integrates a new business-to-business payment capability through the Global Trade Payment Platform. This feature enables Vietnamese enterprises to directly connect with Korean exporters supported by KOTRA's network of over 140,000 SMEs, leveraging a secure and transparent digital payment platform while optimising cash flow through card-based settlement. As a result, companies can accelerate imports and reduce risks in Vietnam-Korea business transactions.

"The launch of the MB Visa Hi BIZ corporate card marks an important milestone in MB's to develop a comprehensive digital financial ecosystem for Vietnamese enterprises. With our strategy to accompany businesses throughout their governance, operations, and international expansion journeys, MB Visa Hi BIZ reflects the bank's effort to understand real needs and deliver tailored solutions for every business model," said Nguyen Xuan Cuong, deputy director of MB Digital Banking Division.

Speaking at the launch event, Cuong emphasised that MB Visa Hi BIZ is designed as a tool to help enterprises optimise costs, streamline operations, and access international trade services, offering several standout features.

"For the first time in Vietnam, MB is launching a multifunctional card that combines both debit and credit capabilities in a single card. This gives businesses a highly convenient tool as one card serving multiple purposes without the need to open separate cards. In addition, MB Visa Hi BIZ provides enterprises with exceptional flexibility and the most competitive international transaction costs offered under this new card line," said Cuong.

Nguyen Xuan Cuong, deputy director of MB's digital banking division

Cuong said that the launch marks the beginning of a new development phase in the card strategy of MB and Visa, aimed at building a comprehensive financial ecosystem for Vietnamese enterprises.

"Through this card, MB aims to help businesses optimise spending, minimise risks in international transactions, and manage cash flows more effectively with modern solutions. With the combined support of MB, Visa, and KOTRA, we aim to establish a new standard for corporate spending in Vietnam, enabling enterprises to strengthen competitiveness and confidently expand into regional and global markets," he added.

Representing Visa, Dang Tuyet Dung, country manager for Visa Vietnam and Laos, noted that Visa has long valued MB's strong and consistent commitment to digital transformation.

“The partnership to launch the MB Visa Hi BIZ corporate card further strengthens the strategic collaboration between the two sides in delivering modern, safe, and efficient payment solutions to the Vietnamese business community,” Dung said.

“We strongly believe that, with Visa's technology platform combined with MB's vision for developing a digital financial ecosystem for enterprises through BIZ MBBank, the MB Visa Hi BIZ card will become a practical tool that helps businesses optimise spending, enhance governance capabilities, and expand international trade opportunities,” she added. “Visa is committed to continuing its support for MB in delivering even greater value to businesses, especially SMEs, which are a key driver of Vietnam's economy.”

Dang Tuyet Dung, country manager for Visa Vietnam and Laos

