Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VPBank upgrades core banking with Temenos and Systems Limited

November 14, 2025 | 17:54
(0) user say
VPBank, one of Vietnam's top five private commercial banks, has successfully upgraded to the latest Temenos core banking system, in collaboration with Systems Limited, deploying the platform on Red Hat OpenShift.

This strategic transformation reflects VPBank's commitment to digital innovation and operational excellence, leveraging modern cloud-native technologies to enhance scalability, performance, and customer experience.

VPBank upgrades core banking with Temenos and Systems Limited
Photo: Systems Limited

The project involved migrating VPBank from its existing version of Temenos core banking to the latest release, hosted by Red Hat OpenShift. The upgrade encompasses the migration of more than 18 million customer accounts and millions of loan records, serving a customer base of over 17 million. Despite the scale of this major operation, the transition was completed in a single cutover window of less than 24 hours.

This modernisation introduces major advancements across VPBank's operations. By moving its application architecture to the cloud with Red Hat OpenShift, the bank now operates in a fully cloud-native environment, unlocking new levels of resilience, agility, and operational efficiency.

The platform equips VPBank with the ability to bring new products to market faster, integrate more seamlessly with external partners, and deliver richer digital experiences through improved reliability and performance. The transformation also drives significant cost indicators by automating workflows, optimising resources, and reducing IT overheads.

"At VPBank, modernisation is not an end in itself but a foundation for what comes next. By embracing open, cloud-native architectures and reengineering our core banking platform on Red Hat OpenShift, we are building the agility and resilience needed to continuously innovate at scale," said Wong Kok Seng Augustine, chief information officer at VPBank.

“This transformation reflects our commitment to being a technology-first bank, one that can evolve rapidly, deliver with consistency, and serve all our customers with trust and speed in an ever-changing digital world. We deeply value the strong collaboration with Temenos, Red Hat, and Systems Limited, whose partnership has been instrumental in turning this vision into reality,” added Wong Kok Seng Augustine.

This modernisation marks a defining step in VPBank's journey to shape the future of digital banking in Vietnam.

"This success with VPBank demonstrates the depth of our expertise in executing major core banking upgrades on a global scale. By combining innovative methodologies with Temenos' next-generation platform and Red Hat OpenShift, we have enabled VPBank to achieve remarkable improvements in scalability and efficiency. This is a milestone that showcases our commitment to enabling banks across Asia-Pacific to modernise for the digital future," said Ammara Masood, general manager of global industries, banking and financial services at Systems Limited.

“We are proud to partner with VPBank, Systems Limited, and Red Hat on this groundbreaking transformation,” said William Dale, managing director for Asia-Pacific at Temenos. “By moving to the latest Temenos Core on Red Hat OpenShift, VPBank gains the agility to design and launch products faster, integrate seamlessly with digital ecosystems, and deliver superior experiences to millions of customers.”

“This project sets a new benchmark for core banking modernisation in the region and highlights how leading banks like VPBank are choosing Temenos to accelerate innovation, enhance customer experiences, and scale with confidence,” noted Dale.

VPBank issues $300 million sustainability bond VPBank issues $300 million sustainability bond

VPBank reached a major milestone in its sustainable growth journey with the issuance of a landmark sustainability bond on September 15 – the first by a private bank in Vietnam.
VPBank Securities launches record $481 million IPO VPBank Securities launches record $481 million IPO

VPBank Securities is preparing to launch Vietnam's largest-ever securities industry initial public offering (IPO), aiming to raise nearly $481 million.
ACCA and VPBank join forces to elevate Vietnam's financial talent to global standards ACCA and VPBank join forces to elevate Vietnam's financial talent to global standards

ACCA and VPBank have entered into a strategic partnership, marking a new milestone in the development of financial and accounting talent aligned with international standards, and reaffirming the bank's emerging role in global integration.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
VPBank core banking Temenos Systems Limited Red Hat OpenShift Digital innovation technology

Themes: Digital Transformation

[Read More]

Related Contents

VPBank pioneers next-gen digital core banking with OneConnect

VPBank pioneers next-gen digital core banking with OneConnect

Public Bank Vietnam implements Oracle FLEXCUBE Core Banking Solution

Public Bank Vietnam implements Oracle FLEXCUBE Core Banking Solution

LPBank partners with Temenos to drive next-gen banking solutions

LPBank partners with Temenos to drive next-gen banking solutions

ACCA and VPBank join forces to elevate Vietnam’s financial talent to global standards

ACCA and VPBank join forces to elevate Vietnam’s financial talent to global standards

Australia contributing to Vietnam’s digital ambitions

Australia contributing to Vietnam’s digital ambitions

Schneider Electric Summit HK 2025: Ecosystem Call Powers Digital Shift

Schneider Electric Summit HK 2025: Ecosystem Call Powers Digital Shift

Haiphong ignites innovation drive at TECHFEST 2025

Haiphong ignites innovation drive at TECHFEST 2025

Innovation and digital transformation – the second innovative era for Vietnam

Innovation and digital transformation – the second innovative era for Vietnam

VNPAY chairman named among Top 10 Outstanding Entrepreneurs

VNPAY chairman named among Top 10 Outstanding Entrepreneurs

Latest News ⁄ Money ⁄ Smart Payment Trends

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Masan Consumer strengthens its position at home and abroad

Masan Consumer strengthens its position at home and abroad

HDBank joins forces with FMO to advance green finance

HDBank joins forces with FMO to advance green finance

ILO in Vietnam welcomes new leadership

ILO in Vietnam welcomes new leadership

Maybank highlights Vietnam’s path to sovereign upgrade at VIR workshop

Maybank highlights Vietnam’s path to sovereign upgrade at VIR workshop

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020