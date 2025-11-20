Corporate

Home Credit Vietnam brings financial literacy closer to women and students

November 20, 2025 | 11:25
(0) user say
From a series of financial management workshops for students to activities supporting vulnerable women, Home Credit wants every individual to have financial knowledge to make safe and responsible decisions.

At Home Credit Vietnam, improving financial literacy has long been a key pillar of the company's sustainability strategy. Believing that financial knowledge empowers individuals to live independently and make responsible financial decisions, Home Credit aims to make financial education accessible to all groups, especially disadvantaged women and students – the future generation of the country.

Reflecting on the journey of 2025, Home Credit has continuously strived to make financial knowledge more accessible and engaging. Through training sessions and workshops for students and women, along with digital communication platforms, the company has made financial knowledge more approachable and engaging throughout the year. The experience and practical advice has also been added to a book “Now You Know – A Guide for Smart Money Management”, co-developed by Home Credit and financial experts, and published by Saigon Books.

Equipping the young with financial knowledge and skills

One of Home Credit's highlights this year was the University Tour 2025, designed to equip students with essential financial knowledge and skills, such as assessing their financial health, setting goals, planning budgets, and managing money through different stages of study and work.

With participation from guest speakers across diverse fields, the programme offered multiple perspectives and real-life examples to help students learn smart spending habits, long-term saving and investment strategies, and how to build a path towards financial freedom.

Home Credit Vietnam brings financial literacy closer to women and students
Beyond acquiring knowledge, students also actively shared their perspectives and engaged in discussions with the speakers on personal finance matters

In Ho Chi Minh City, the tour was held at the University of Finance – Marketing in June and the Ho Chi Minh City University of Banking in September, before expanding to Danang's University of Economics and the Vietnam – Korea University of Information and Communication Technology in October. The series of workshops attracted more than 2,000 students both in person and online.

Sharing after the event, Bui Xuan Khoi, a second-year student at the University of Finance – Marketing, said, "The workshop helps me better understand personal finance management through practical and relatable tips, and also gives me the opportunity to meet and listen directly to the speakers. The speakers have inspired and motivated me to improve myself and prepare for my journey ahead."

Home Credit Vietnam brings financial literacy closer to women and students
Home Credit representatives participate as speakers at workshops on the University Tour 2025

Women living in challenging circumstances or remote areas are another key focus of Home Credit's financial literacy programmes.

In the first quarter of 2025, the company cooperated with Phu Nu Thu Do newspaper and the Vietnam Women's Union to conduct financial management training sessions in Thanh Hoa, Dien Bien, and Hanoi. These workshops provided women with practical tools for managing personal and household finances, helping them improve their quality of life.

In October, Home Credit, together with the Banking Academy – Phu Yen branch, launched ten personal finance classes, aiming to disseminate practical financial knowledge to over 300 women and students in Daklak province.

The classes were designed to suit each target group, making it easy for participants to apply what they learn in real life. Women were equipped with skills in managing household budgets, as well as the principles of saving and safe borrowing, enabling them to proactively plan finances and prevent usury risks. Meanwhile, students had the opportunity to learn basic knowledge about saving and spending wisely, and were guided to practice money management habits through the “three jars” principle: saving - spending - sharing.

Also in October, to celebrate Vietnamese Women's Day (October 20th), Home Credit joined Be Group's event to honour female partners, including over 500 drivers and maids attending in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, together with more than 1,000 others joining online. The event featured financial experts who shared tips on personal finance management and fraud prevention, helping participants better protect their assets and avoid scams.

At the event, Home Credit also gave support packages worth VND10 million ($379.14) each to four women facing particularly difficult circumstances.

Among them was Thuy (Ho Chi Minh City), the “unwilling” breadwinner of her family since her divorce four years ago. Working over 10 hours a day as a maid via the Be app, she supports her two young children and elderly parents who are undergoing medical treatment. “I'm very grateful for this support,” Thuy said. “I haven't been able to afford my father's medication for three days, and now I can use this money to pay the hospital deposit.”

Home Credit Vietnam brings financial literacy closer to women and students
Some of Be Group's female partners received VND10 million ($379.14) from Home Credit

Through initiatives like these, Home Credit continues to demonstrate its commitment to enhancing financial literacy and promoting financial inclusion, contributing to sustainable community development and improving quality of life.

“We believe a community can only thrive when it's built on education, inclusion, and economic opportunities,” said Jakub Kudrna, chief strategy officer of Home Credit Vietnam and the chairperson of the company's environmental, social, and governance steering committee. “That's why we continue to expand access to inclusive financial services, leverage innovation and strategic partnerships to improve financial literacy, and broaden economic opportunities for individuals. In alignment with our mission, we aim to empower people to manage their finances effectively, enhance their resilience against financial risks, and strengthen their financial health.”

Technology has become the lifeblood of the nation Technology has become the lifeblood of the nation

Over a morning coffee, Pham Ngoc Khang, general director ofHome Credit Vietnam, glanced at his computer screen with a smile, "Thirty years ago, I never imagined having the world in the palm of my hand as I do now," he said.
Home Credit Vietnam: The answer is always with the customer Home Credit Vietnam: The answer is always with the customer

Fabien Sanchez, chief sales officer at Home Credit Vietnam, believes that listening to customers is the best way to win the market.
Home Credit Vietnam releases 2024 sustainability report Home Credit Vietnam releases 2024 sustainability report

Home Credit is one of the first consumer finance companies in Vietnam to publish a sustainability report for 2024, affirming its renewing position in the market.

By Thanh Van

Home Credit CSR student support women support consumer finance

