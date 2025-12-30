Corporate Excellence Award affirms VIB’s leadership in sustainable retail banking

The recognition marks a significant milestone in VIB’s development, reflecting the bank’s consistent execution, disciplined governance framework, and growing leadership in Vietnam’s retail banking sector.

It also underscores VIB’s ability to deliver resilient and sustainable growth while navigating an increasingly competitive and rapidly changing financial environment. Rather than being driven by short-term results, VIB’s achievement reflects the disciplined execution of a clearly defined long-term strategy.

Over nine years, the bank has focused on building a modern, resilient, and customer-centric retail institution, guided by strategic clarity and strong governance. This approach has allowed VIB to navigate economic cycles while maintaining stability and delivering long-term value for stakeholders.

A defining feature of VIB’s success is its clear positioning as one of Vietnam’s leading retail banks. By placing retail banking at the core of its growth strategy, the bank has aligned its business model with Vietnam’s expanding middle class and rising demand for personal financial services.

This focus has enabled VIB to play an important role in promoting financial inclusion, supporting household financial needs, and contributing to broader economic resilience. VIB has continuously refined its retail product offerings and service models to meet the increasingly diverse and sophisticated needs of individual customers.

From payments and savings to consumer lending and wealth management, the bank has sought to build a comprehensive retail ecosystem that delivers convenience, transparency, and accessibility. This ecosystem-based approach has strengthened customer engagement and reinforced VIB’s competitive positioning in the market.

Innovation has been a critical enabler of VIB’s development and a key factor behind its recognition at the Corporate Excellence Award 2025. The bank has made sustained investments in digital transformation, leveraging technology, data analytics, and process automation to enhance both customer experience and operational efficiency.

These investments have supported the delivery of faster, simpler, and more transparent banking solutions while maintaining scalability and cost effectiveness. Importantly, VIB’s approach to innovation has been pragmatic rather than technology-driven for its own sake.

Digital initiatives have been designed with a clear focus on improving service quality, strengthening risk controls, and reinforcing operational discipline. By integrating technology into core processes, VIB has been able to improve productivity and consistency across its retail operations, supporting sustainable growth.

Customer-centricity has remained at the heart of VIB’s strategy. Beyond product innovation, the bank places strong emphasis on transparency, clarity, and fairness in customer engagement.

By prioritising clear communication and responsible banking practices, VIB has fostered trust-based, long-term relationships with its retail clients. This customer-first philosophy has become a defining element of the bank’s brand and a key source of differentiation in a crowded market.

The Corporate Excellence Award also reflects VIB’s strong commitment to corporate governance. The bank has established a robust governance framework aligned with international best practices, emphasising transparency, accountability, and effective oversight.

Clear role delineation between the board and management, together with rigorous internal controls, has supported disciplined decision-making across the organisation.

Risk management is another pillar underpinning VIB’s performance. As a retail-focused financial institution, the bank has prioritised prudent capital management and comprehensive risk controls to ensure financial stability while pursuing growth opportunities.

This balanced approach has enabled VIB to expand its retail franchise without compromising asset quality or resilience, even during periods of heightened market uncertainty.

These strategic foundations have translated into strong and consistent financial performance.

VIB has continued to deliver solid profitability and attractive returns while maintaining sound asset quality. The bank’s financial outcomes reflect the effectiveness of its retail-led business model and its capacity to generate sustainable value for shareholders over the long term.

Behind these achievements is a committed leadership team and a strong organisational culture that emphasises integrity, performance, and continuous improvement. VIB’s leadership has played a central role in articulating a clear strategic direction and ensuring disciplined execution across the organisation.

At the same time, the bank’s investment in people and leadership development has helped embed professional standards and a performance-driven mindset at all levels.

VIB’s focus on human capital has been particularly important in supporting its transformation journey.

By developing talent and fostering a culture of accountability and innovation, the bank has ensured that strategic priorities are consistently translated into operational outcomes. This alignment between strategy, people, and execution has been a key contributor to VIB’s sustained performance.

The Corporate Excellence Award 2025 not only recognises VIB’s achievements to date but also signals its readiness for the future. As Vietnam’s banking sector continues to evolve amid digitalisation, regulatory changes, and shifting customer expectations, VIB appears well positioned to adapt and lead.

Its consistent retail focus, strong governance, adoption of advanced technology, and robust risk management framework provide a solid foundation for long-term growth. Looking ahead, VIB’s challenge will be to maintain momentum while continuing to uphold the principles that have underpinned its success.

By staying anchored in customer-centric values, disciplined governance, and strategic clarity, the bank is well placed to continue shaping the future of retail banking in Vietnam. The Corporate Excellence Award 2025 serves as both recognition of past accomplishments and an endorsement of VIB’s sustainable, long-term vision.

