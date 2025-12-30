Global alliance develops $1 billion AI data centre network in Vietnam

Su Le, founder of Haimaker, shared that the alliance's mission is to bring sovereign AI to every business and government agency in Vietnam.

“Together with Create Capital Vietnam, Vietnam Data Gen, and global investors and partners, we are building modern digital infrastructure, where data, value, and innovation are stored and developed domestically,” Le said.

The alliance enables the rapid deployment of traditional co-location services and AI Cloud Stacks, helping businesses and operators to handle large workloads while maintaining sovereign control over their data.

According to Haimaker, the total investment for the project is expected to reach approximately $1 billion, disbursed in stages to closely monitor market demand and control investment risks.

Phase 1 will be launched at Danang High-Tech Park, with a capacity of 10-20 MW and a total investment of $100-200 million, accounting for approximately 10-20 per cent of the total investment.

Phase 2 will expand to 40-60 MW, with an investment of $400-600 million, accounting for 40-60 per cent of the total capital.

Phase 3 will complete the entire network of 100 MW, using the remaining capital to achieve national and regional AI centre capabilities.

A phased approach allows the project to build a solid foundation while creating room for flexible expansion and sustainable long-term development.

In terms of deployment strategy, AI data centres will be located in multiple regions, simultaneously addressing three core elements: stable power supply, competitive costs, and high-quality network infrastructure.

Each centre will use a high-density rack-and-pinion model, applying a sovereign data governance framework, combining multi-subscription AI Cloud and co-location, thereby forming the core infrastructure for the AI ​​service economy.

The network targets customer groups with high computing demands and intense data governance standards, such as government agencies, banks, telecommunications companies, cloud service providers, and technology companies developing AI applications.

Amidst the AI-Cloud-GPU wave driving a surge in data centre demand across Asia, Vietnam is emerging as a promising destination thanks to its improved telecommunications infrastructure, stable socio-political environment, and clear digital transformation strategy.

According to Nguyen Huy Dung, a member of the Central Strategic Committee for Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Transformation, Vietnam is entering a new phase in the digital industrialisation revolution.

“This 100 MW network will be one of the most important milestones in propelling Vietnam to become a leading AI hub in Southeast Asia, while gradually asserting its position as a sovereign AI nation on a global scale, with high-performance computing capabilities, strong innovation, and guaranteed national data security,” said Dung.

More organisations and businesses are rapidly digitalising and integrating AI into their operations, leading to an urgent need for domestically sourced computing power, both to optimise speed and stability, and to meet stringent processing requirements for information security and data sovereignty.

Vietnam is currently considered one of the fastest-growing digital economy markets in the region, with a high-quality workforce of engineers, competitive costs, and significant investment potential in data infrastructure. This is an opportunity time for domestic and foreign businesses to participate in building a national digital platform, aiming for sustainable, comprehensive, and inclusive development.

According to market forecasts, Vietnam's AI economy could reach $120-130 billion by 2040, driven by close collaboration between the government, businesses, and global technology leaders.

