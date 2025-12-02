VIB honoured by JP Morgan with 2025 US Dollar Clearing Elite Quality Recognition Award

This award highlights VIB ’s strong operational capabilities in international payments, trade finance, and foreign exchange trading, enabling corporate and individual customers in Vietnam to reduce processing time, minimise errors, and optimise costs for cross-border payment transactions.

VIB honoured with 2025 US Dollar Clearing Elite Quality Recognition Award by JP Morgan

The US Dollar Clearing Elite Quality Recognition Award is presented annually by JP Morgan to financial institutions worldwide, based on the volume of payment transactions and the quality of end-to-end automated processing. This award is an important benchmark for evaluating efficiency, accuracy, and the level of standardisation in international payment operations, helping to minimise risks, reduce errors, and enhance operational performance.

The award not only recognises VIB's efforts and strong commitment to delivering exceptional services to customers, but also affirms the bank's strict compliance with international banking standards, as well as the modern technological capabilities and the professional expertise of VIB's operations team.

VIB representatives receive the award from JP Morgan, recognising a99.94 per cent straight-through processing rate in international payments

"JP Morgan highly appreciates the straight-through processing rate achieved by VIB over the past year. VIB consistently ranks among the top global banks in terms of international payment quality. This recognition not only reflects the bank's current accomplishments but also serves as a driving force for continued collaboration between VIB and JP Morgan, aimed at delivering innovative solutions, facilitating global trade, enhancing transaction efficiency, and creating greater value for customers", said Shibu Thomas, Asia-Pacific head of Global Clearing Product Solution Specialists at JP Morgan.

In 2025, VIB has also received numerous awards from other international organisations, recognising the bank's innovative banking products and services that leverage advanced technologies and provide optimal efficiency and convenience for customers, including Euromoney, Global Brands Magazine, Global Business Outlook, and Boston Brand.

Elevating transaction banking service experience

As the financial system enters a phase of quality-driven growth, with competition increasingly focused on the ability to serve the entire customer value chain, transaction banking has become one of VIB's strategic foundations. It directly connects customer's daily business activities with the bank's operational capabilities, while creating opportunities to optimise cash flow and enhance financial management efficiency.

VIB has developed advanced products and solutions to accelerate transaction banking and help customers effectively manage cash flow, working capital, and operating costs. Key includes initiatives:

Payment and cash flow management solutions: Enable proactive cash management, capital optimization, efficient loan utilisation, and transparent internal financial control.

Integrated system solutions: Improve process efficiency and reduce transaction costs through modern tools such as API Banking, ERP connectivity, payment gateways, eKYC, digital onboarding, and real-time transaction management systems.

These solutions have transformed VIB's transaction banking into a comprehensive financial ecosystem, enabling businesses to optimise cash flow, strengthen governance, and adapt seamlessly to international standards.

VIB offers diverse transaction banking solutions

With the ambition to become a trusted partner for corporates and financial institutions, VIB continues to strengthen its reputation and form strategic partnerships across all aspects of financial management. This not only represents one of the key drivers of VIB's growth strategy but also marks a significant transformation towards its vision of becoming the most innovative and customer-centric bank in Vietnam.

VIB marks 29 years of innovation for millions of customers VIB celebrated its 29th anniversary on September 18, marking a journey of aspirations to create smart financial solutions with a deep understanding of customer needs, and improving the financial experience for Vietnamese users.

VIB unveils Smart Duo to maximize savings and spending returns VIB has introduced Smart Duo, a combined savings and spending solution designed to maximize returns on idle cash and daily expenses.