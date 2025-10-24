UOB Vietnam elevates retail banking experience with enhanced credit card suite

This marks a significant milestone in the bank's commitment to delivering a more rewarding retail banking experience for Vietnamese consumers.

UOB Vietnam now offers four distinct credit cards, each thoughtfully designed to meet the evolving needs of customers across different lifestyles. These cards provide meaningful value and seamless access to exclusive privileges across ASEAN.

Created for affluent travellers, UOB PRVI Miles credit card unlocks a world of privileges, 3x rewards points for ASEAN spending, eight complimentary airport lounge access, a competitive 1.99 per cent overseas conversion fee, and travel insurance coverage of up to VND5 billion ($189,771). Cardholders can redeem rewards points for air tickets or travel rebates, creating joyful experiences.

Ideal for value-seekers, UOB One credit card provides cash back for your everyday spending, up to 10 per cent cashback on Grab and land transportation, 5 per cent on recurring subscriptions, 3 per cent on insurance, and 2 per cent on shopping. This is a suitable choice for those who want to enjoy convenience while receiving maximum returns from every transaction. Smart spending. Seamless rewards.

Designed for young digital natives, UOB World credit card offers 5X reward points on shopping, dining, and entertainment. Cardholders can redeem points for Apple products, travel accessories, e-vouchers, and other premium gifts, bringing luxury within reach.

Targeting avid online shoppers, Lazada UOB credit card offers 10X Rewards Points on Lazada purchases, 30 per cent weekend discounts, and a VND200,000 ($7.59) e-voucher during the cardholder's birth month, turning everyday shopping into rewarding experiences.

"We're excited to introduce an enhanced suite of credit cards designed with our customers at heart, for all you love. Whether you are dining out, travelling, shopping online, or simply enjoying everyday moments, there's a card for every lifestyle and a deal for every occasion. This launch reflects our commitment to making life more rewarding, one swipe at a time," said Paul Kim, head of personal financial services at UOB Vietnam.

Paul Kim, head of personal financial services at UOB Vietnam, delivered remarks at the launch event for UOB credit cards

As the bank with the most comprehensive regional network serving more than 8.4 million retail customers, UOB brings together established global brands to offer the very best in dining, travel, shopping, and entertainment.

In Vietnam, UOB cardholders enjoy a unique regional proposition with access to over 1,000 exclusive deals across ASEAN. Recent highlights include:

Enjoy 100 per cent rebate on foreign currency conversion and instalment fees on all purchases during every of your journeys.

Up to 20 per cent cashback at duty-free and department stores in top travel destinations for Vietnamese tourists such as Japan, Korea, Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Up to 12 per cent off with Agoda, tailored offers at The Shilla Duty Free, Singapore, collaborations with Singapore Airlines, exclusive fares with Qatar Airways, EVA Air, and special offers for musicals, restaurants, and attractions within the Marina Bay precinct, Singapore.

Presale access to global entertainment events, such as up to 20 per cent off Broadway musicals and early access to concerts like Mariah Carey, continuing the success of previous presale privileges for Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Lady Gaga.

UOB Vietnam cardholders can enjoy up to 30 per cent discount at premium restaurants or receive one complimentary fine dining meal at selected venues in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, including many Michelin-selected restaurants, elevating everyday dining into memorable experiences.

Most notably, UOB Vietnam has signed a MOU with Oxalis and Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, unlocking access to one of the world's most extraordinary natural wonders. Through this partnership, customers across five ASEAN markets will enjoy a 10 per cent discount on Oxalis adventure tours in Vietnam.

Top 10 customers with the highest accumulated points across banking products in Vietnam will receive an exclusive invitation to experience the legendary Son Doong Cave expedition, a once-in-a-lifetime journey into the largest cave on Earth.

This suite of credit cards and expanded privileges reflects UOB's strong commitment to enriching the lives of its customers in Vietnam. It also signals the bank's ambition to scale up its retail banking business, bringing world-class experiences, regional connectivity, and lifestyle-driven banking to more Vietnamese consumers.

