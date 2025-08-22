Home Credit Vietnam releases 2024 sustainability report

The people-focus sustainability

In the report released on August 14, Home Credit clearly states its people-focused sustainability approach. Each initiative is built and implemented in a methodical manner to bring practical and long-term value to stakeholders, from customers, partners, investors, and employees to the government and the community.

Jakub Kudrna and the Home Credit Vietnam staff.

“At the heart of our strategy is a customer-centric approach – a commitment to understanding and responding to the evolving needs of our customers with empathy, innovation, and integrity. This principle guides every aspect of our sustainability agenda in 2024.” said Jakub Kudrna, chief strategic officer at Home Credit Vietnam.

With this strategy, Home Credit 's commitment to sustainable development is realised through six strategic pillars: responsible finance, financial inclusion, digital empowerment, diverse workforce, sustainable communication, and economic growth.

In the report, Home Credit has proactively improved its data collection and reporting methods, demonstrating transparency even in non-financial reports, to improve reporting quality and strengthen the trust of stakeholders. The report is compiled in accordance with the strict European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive.

Sustainable growth in all aspects

According to the report, the company's community support activities had a significant positive impact. For example, the construction and renovation of several schools in Gia Lai, Nghe An, and Dak Lak has provided better learning opportunities for 2,700 children. The company has inspired many employees to proactively organise charity activities. According to the report, Home Credit Vietnam and its employees contributed more than VND8.3 billion to the community in 2024.

The Home Love bus of Home Credit continues its journey to underprivileged schools to join hands in building a brighter future for the young generation of Vietnam

Home Credit has made new strides in promoting a diverse, equitable, and inclusive working environment. Females account for approximately 60 per cent of the workforce, remaining stable over the years. The proportion of females in the technology field is also constantly increasing.

With a people-centric orientation, Home Credit Vietnam attaches special importance to talent training, believing that the effort is a long-term investment that helps improve the capacity of the entire organisation. Each employee is also encouraged to build their own career development plan, with professional advice from leaders. This philosophy is also one of the reasons why Home Credit Vietnam is continuously honoured in the Top 100 best places to work in Vietnam.

On August 14, at the HR Asia Awards 2025 ceremony, Home Credit was once again honoured as one of the Best Companies to Work for in Asia for the fifth consecutive time. This prestigious award is selected by HR Asia, a leading human resources magazine.

At the same time, effective corporate governance and solid risk management continue to be the core foundation of Home Credit. In 2024, this consumer finance company recorded a non-performing loan ratio of only 1.76 per cent – significantly lower than the industry average of 8.4 per cent and a clear improvement from 2.49 per cent in 2023. The outstanding results reflect Home Credit's strong risk management ability and responsible lending principles.

Home Credit has been named among the Best Companies to Work for in Asia for the fifth consecutive time

Thanks to that, the company was also rated A by FiinRatings for the first time with a stable outlook. This organisation recognized Home Credit Vietnam as the most effective recovery enterprise in the consumer finance industry in 2024. The company achieved a net profit of VND1.29 trillion ($49 million), an increase of nearly 244 per cent compared to 2023.

In addition to effective business operations, Home Credit also promotes cooperation with major partners, providing many attractive incentives exclusively for green products such as VinFast and Honda electric vehicles, to contribute to promoting green consumption in the community.

Over the years, Home Credit Vietnam has continuously monitored and calculated its carbon footprint in accordance with ISO14064. On that basis, the company has launched initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint, such as an internal recycling project named Home Green, and an energy sensor system. Thanks to energy-saving initiatives in the workplace, the report says that in 2024, Home Credit's emissions were significantly reduced.

With its efforts in the journey of sustainable development, for three consecutive years, Home Credit has been honoured by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry as one of Vietnam's Top 100 Sustainable Companies (CSI100) and also on the list of the Top 50 Corporate Sustainable Awards voted by Nhip Cau Dau Tu magazine. In addition, the company has won the Global CSR & ESG Leadership Awards over the past four years.

