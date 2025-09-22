Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ant International becomes first foreign partner of China’s CPG

September 22, 2025 | 17:58
(0) user say
Ant International has become the first foreign institution partner of China’s Cross-Border Interconnection Payment Gateway (CPG), enabling international digital wallets to connect with Alipay merchants.

Ant International joined the CPG framework on September 19, opening the door for seamless payment connections between global digital wallets and more than 80 million merchants in China using Alipay. Together with Alipay, Ant International represents the largest entity within the CPG system, boasting the most digital wallet partners and card networks, the widest application coverage, and the highest transaction volumes.

The launch of the CPG mechanism is expected to enhance connectivity efficiency and system stability for international payment partners, while providing secure, seamless access to China’s vast consumer market.

Ant International becomes first foreign partner of China’s CPG
Photo: Ant International

Alipay+, Ant International’s cross-border payment and digitalisation platform, leverages this new direct connection system to expand its global partner ecosystem. This provides international consumers with a convenient and secure travel experience while enabling foreign digital wallets to access Alipay’s network of over 80 million merchants in China.

Currently, Alipay+ serves as a unified digital wallet gateway, partnering with 36 digital wallets and eight national QR payment systems worldwide, connecting over 100 million merchants with 1.8 billion user accounts.

As the FIP with the widest fintech coverage within the CPG framework, Alipay+ enables users from seven major international card brands, along with customers from 12 countries and regions, to make 'scan-and-pay' transactions across mainland China. In addition, Alipay+ has technology partnerships with over 20 digital wallets and payment networks across Asia, Europe, and other regions.

Beyond commercial collaboration, Alipay+ actively supports numerous mobile payment initiatives launched by governments in emerging markets, contributing to digitalisation and inclusive growth. Eight national QR payment systems are expanding their international presence through Alipay+, including SGQR (Singapore), PayNet DuitNow (Malaysia), ZeroPay (South Korea), Bakong (Cambodia), NCHL/FonePay (Nepal), LankaPay (Sri Lanka), QRIS (Indonesia), and HUMO (Uzbekistan).

The Asia-Pacific region recorded $9.8 trillion in digital wallet transaction volume in 2023, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global total, while maintaining the highest digital wallet penetration rate in the world.

Headquartered in Singapore and operating primarily across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America, Ant International is a global provider of digital payments, digitalisation, and fintech services. Through partnerships with both the private and public sectors, Ant International’s unified fintech platform supports financial institutions and businesses of all sizes in achieving inclusive growth, offering a comprehensive portfolio of advanced payment services and financial solutions.

VNPAY earns certificate for highest level of international security VNPAY earns certificate for highest level of international security

VNPAY has just received the PCI DSS 3.2.1 Level 1 international security certificate for its services including VNPAY Cloud, VNPAY-POS (Smart POS), and VNPAY Payment Gateway by ControlCase, an international assessment organisation.
Nationwide banking data Nationwide banking data "cleanup" boosts digital payment security

Vietnam’s banking sector has completed a comprehensive review and verification of all customer records, both individual and corporate, linked to payment accounts using digital channels.
Gen Z is reshaping money management in Vietnam Gen Z is reshaping money management in Vietnam

Gen Z is changing how payments, financial protection, and spending are handled in Vietnam, reflecting their digital fluency and focus on personal fulfilment.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Ant International China’s Cross-Border Interconnection Payment Gateway CPG digital wallets Alipay china cross-border payment digitalisation platform

Themes: Digital Transformation

[Read More]

Related Contents

Nationwide banking data "cleanup" boosts digital payment security

Nationwide banking data "cleanup" boosts digital payment security

Cashless payments record strong growth in H1

Cashless payments record strong growth in H1

Visa promotes digital payments with Cashless Day 2025

Visa promotes digital payments with Cashless Day 2025

Fundiin teams up with Visa to enhance credit-scoring model

Fundiin teams up with Visa to enhance credit-scoring model

Visa and MISA to collaborate on digital payment solutions

Visa and MISA to collaborate on digital payment solutions

SUNRATE Wins Payment Licence in China

SUNRATE Wins Payment Licence in China

China emerges as Vietnam’s top shrimp importer

China emerges as Vietnam’s top shrimp importer

Asia Awards Honor Business Excellence in China

Asia Awards Honor Business Excellence in China

China, India Drive Asia’s Booming REIT Market Growth

China, India Drive Asia’s Booming REIT Market Growth

Xi’s Vision for People-Centered Cities Guides Urban Development

Xi’s Vision for People-Centered Cities Guides Urban Development

PayNet, Alipay+ & Weixin Pay Unite in Malaysia

PayNet, Alipay+ & Weixin Pay Unite in Malaysia

Latest News ⁄ Money ⁄ Smart Payment Trends

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vingroup to build $850m EV-support industrial hub in Ha Tinh

Vingroup to build $850m EV-support industrial hub in Ha Tinh

Ant International becomes first foreign partner of China’s CPG

Ant International becomes first foreign partner of China’s CPG

Regent Taipei Luxury Award 2025: Taipei Leading Hotel Crown

Regent Taipei Luxury Award 2025: Taipei Leading Hotel Crown

WIC Heritage Forum 2025 Xi An: Digital Temples and Cloud Museums

WIC Heritage Forum 2025 Xi An: Digital Temples and Cloud Museums

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020