Ant International becomes first foreign partner of China’s CPG

Ant International joined the CPG framework on September 19, opening the door for seamless payment connections between global digital wallets and more than 80 million merchants in China using Alipay. Together with Alipay, Ant International represents the largest entity within the CPG system, boasting the most digital wallet partners and card networks, the widest application coverage, and the highest transaction volumes.

The launch of the CPG mechanism is expected to enhance connectivity efficiency and system stability for international payment partners, while providing secure, seamless access to China’s vast consumer market.

Photo: Ant International

Alipay+, Ant International’s cross-border payment and digitalisation platform, leverages this new direct connection system to expand its global partner ecosystem. This provides international consumers with a convenient and secure travel experience while enabling foreign digital wallets to access Alipay’s network of over 80 million merchants in China.

Currently, Alipay+ serves as a unified digital wallet gateway, partnering with 36 digital wallets and eight national QR payment systems worldwide, connecting over 100 million merchants with 1.8 billion user accounts.

As the FIP with the widest fintech coverage within the CPG framework, Alipay+ enables users from seven major international card brands, along with customers from 12 countries and regions, to make 'scan-and-pay' transactions across mainland China. In addition, Alipay+ has technology partnerships with over 20 digital wallets and payment networks across Asia, Europe, and other regions.

Beyond commercial collaboration, Alipay+ actively supports numerous mobile payment initiatives launched by governments in emerging markets, contributing to digitalisation and inclusive growth. Eight national QR payment systems are expanding their international presence through Alipay+, including SGQR (Singapore), PayNet DuitNow (Malaysia), ZeroPay (South Korea), Bakong (Cambodia), NCHL/FonePay (Nepal), LankaPay (Sri Lanka), QRIS (Indonesia), and HUMO (Uzbekistan).

The Asia-Pacific region recorded $9.8 trillion in digital wallet transaction volume in 2023, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global total, while maintaining the highest digital wallet penetration rate in the world.

Headquartered in Singapore and operating primarily across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America, Ant International is a global provider of digital payments, digitalisation, and fintech services. Through partnerships with both the private and public sectors, Ant International’s unified fintech platform supports financial institutions and businesses of all sizes in achieving inclusive growth, offering a comprehensive portfolio of advanced payment services and financial solutions.

VNPAY earns certificate for highest level of international security VNPAY has just received the PCI DSS 3.2.1 Level 1 international security certificate for its services including VNPAY Cloud, VNPAY-POS (Smart POS), and VNPAY Payment Gateway by ControlCase, an international assessment organisation.

Nationwide banking data "cleanup" boosts digital payment security Vietnam’s banking sector has completed a comprehensive review and verification of all customer records, both individual and corporate, linked to payment accounts using digital channels.