AI reshapes media and advertising industry

Seminar on “Applying AI in SME Corporate Governance for Media and Advertising"

From automating content creation and personalising messages in real time, to optimising budget allocation and building data-driven models to predict consumer behaviour, AI is no longer merely a supporting tool. Instead, it is gradually assuming the role of the “operating brain” within modern agencies.

Globally, leading media groups have shifted towards AI-driven marketing models, in which data is collected, analysed, and leveraged across the entire value chain, from strategy and creative development to execution and performance measurement. Agentic AI platforms, intelligent data governance systems and advertising objective optimisation models are enabling businesses to make faster, more accurate and more cost-efficient decisions in an increasingly competitive market.

In Vietnam, the adoption of AI in the media and advertising sector has also accelerated. Many agencies and businesses have begun using AI for tasks such as customer data analysis, digital advertising performance optimisation, content personalisation, and automated reporting.

However, AI deployment in Vietnam still faces challenges, including data fragmentation, a lack of integrated systems, limited deep implementation capabilities, and a gap between technology and real-world operational needs, especially for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Against this backdrop, on December 25 at the National Innovation Centre (NIC), an event titled “Applying AI in SME Corporate Governance for Media and Advertising” marked an important milestone in Vietnam's AI innovation journey, with new approaches being introduced to the management and business community.

Speaking at the seminar, Nguyen Thi Le Quyen from the NIC, emphasised that AI is developing at an unprecedented pace. "As such, AI is no longer solely a technological issue, but a matter of particular importance within Vietnam's development strategies and policy framework. The NIC has been actively involved in research and policy consultation to help the legal framework for AI, creating favourable conditions for businesses to adopt AI in an effective, responsible, and sustainable manner," she said.

Collaboration between Seinetime and 5S Media

Seinetime is a technology platform founded in Paris by Ta Anh Phuong, Nguyen Dang Phuong, and Nguyen Dac Nam. The platform is built on more than 40 years of accumulated experience from its founders, who have served as chief data officers and AI engineers at leading French corporations.

Over the past two decades, the Seinetime team has designed and implemented numerous internal data governance systems, data monetisation models, operational automation solutions, and on-demand reporting tools, while also developing data-driven models to optimise advertising targeting. Building on this deep expertise, Seinetime aims to bring international knowledge and experience to Vietnam, accompanying SMEs in the structured, effective, and sustainable application of AI, with the goal of creating a “second brain” to help businesses optimise operations and drive data-led growth.

"We do not view AI as a substitute for humans. In an Agentic AI governance model, businesses are not controlled by technology. Leaders act as captains, proactively guiding, supervising and orchestrating the AI ​​system for all strategic decisions and operational activities," said Ta Anh Phuong, CEO of Seinetime.

Within the same framework, 5S Media, a reputable media and advertising agency, signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Seinetime. The two parties will jointly develop advanced agentic AI solutions embedded directly into 5S Media's operating systems, with the aim of building a second brain for the agency. This solution is designed to optimise workflows, improve data transparency, enhance internal efficiency, and lay the foundation for 5S Media to offer AI-powered services to clients in the future.

Pham Thi Thu Hang, CEO and founder of 5S Media, stated, “Our 'AI First Agency' strategy places AI at the centre of our operating model not to replace people, but to enhance team capabilities and governance quality. In a context where advertising is one of the 10 key cultural industries under Vietnam's Cultural Industries Development Strategy, investment in technology and data is how businesses strengthen internal capacity, improve efficiency and build a sustainable development foundation for the media and advertising sector.”

The partnership between Seinetime and 5S Media is a significant step forward in the 'AI First Agency' strategy of 5S Media. In the plan, 5S Media will launch a demo version in Hanoi, with the official release scheduled for the first quarter of 2026, opening up new expectations for the practical and meaningful application of AI in Vietnam's media and advertising industry.

