Watsons Water unveils AI designed series featuring Hong Kong landmarks

December 24, 2025 | 12:46
(0) user say
The new bottled water series features labels created by artificial intelligence, depicting iconic local scenery.

HONG KONG, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the AI trend surging forward, Watsons Water proudly announces the launch of its first AI-designed "Hong Kong Landmark" Series. This limited artistic series offers consumers a brand-new experience that seamlessly blends technology, art aesthetics, and the unique charm of Hong Kong. It marks the first time Watsons Water has utilized Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to generate product packaging designs. Not only it aims to accurately capture new market trends and successfully create buzz, it also represents a breakthrough for the brand in the field of packaging design.

Pioneering AI-Generated Design Creates Market Buzz

Watsons Water is deeply aware of the market's attention to innovation and AI technology, and has taken the lead in integrating artificial intelligence into its product design. The series combines the limitless creativity of AI with distinct Hong Kong cultural elements. Through a series of meticulously crafted visuals, the series aims to resonate with consumers and ignite their desire to collect. This is more than just a bottle of water; it is the perfect fusion of AI art and the spirit of Hong Kong.

Three Iconic Hong Kong Landmarks Showcase the City's Diverse Charm

The "AI-Designed Hong Kong Landmark" series features three distinct designs, each portraying one of Hong Kong's most representative landmarks. Using AI technology, these locations are reinterpreted with brilliant colours and rich details, showcasing the city's multifaceted appeal:

Victoria Harbour

The design captures the city's brilliant lights, where towering skyscrapers and iconic ferries collectively form a vibrant, flowing picture, symbolizing Hong Kong's prosperity and dynamism.

The Peak & Lion Rock

This design perfectly combines the mountaintop views, featuring majestic Lion Rock and the Peak Tram to embody the unique harmony between Hong Kong's urban and natural environments.

Big Buddha & Tsz Shan Monastery

The packaging highlights the feature of Hong Kong's multi-religious society, juxtaposing the solemn Big Buddha with the tranquil Tsz Shan Monastery, set against a backdrop of festive fireworks to add peace and blessing to the holiday season.

Limited Edition Series | Join Activation to Win Supermarket Vouchers

The "AI-Designed Hong Kong" Commemorative Packaging is available for Watsons Water products in 430mL and 800mL sizes. It will be gradually launched at major retail outlets during the Christmas and New Year period and is a limited-edition release. Whether for holiday gifting, entertaining guests, or personal collection, this series is the best medium to showcase the charm of Hong Kong to the world.

Watsons Water looks forward to bringing a fresh feeling to the market through this innovative attempt and sincerely invites all citizens and tourists to witness how AI technology can infuse daily life with artistic flair. Watsons Water will also launch an "WE LOVE HK" themed social campaign in December, where winners will have the chance to win a $500 supermarket voucher. Campaign details will be announced on our social media platforms, so stay tuned!

For more details, please visit www.aswatson.com/our-company/o-and-o-strategy/.

By PR Newswire

Watsons Water

TagTag:
Watsons Water AI Hong Kong Landmark artificial intelligence

Latest News

Masan Consumer officially lists on HSX, marking the next phase of value creation

Masan Consumer officially lists on HSX, marking the next phase of value creation

Pacific Bridge Media marks 15 years of production from Japan

Pacific Bridge Media marks 15 years of production from Japan

HashMicro showcases AI driven ERP at Singapore tech forum

HashMicro showcases AI driven ERP at Singapore tech forum

Sanya's role in global gold industry highlighted at conference

Sanya's role in global gold industry highlighted at conference

