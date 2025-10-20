PVcomBank offers 20 per cent cashback on VNPAY-QR payments

From October 16, 2025 to January 15, 2026 customers who pay via VNPAY-QR with PVcomBank credit cards will receive 20 per cent cashback on their transaction value. The promotion, titled 'Buy now, Pay later – Get more cashback', aims to enhance customer experience, maximise benefits, and encourage more economical spending.

With the growing adoption of cashless payments, credit cards have become a preferred payment method driven by their 'Buy now, Pay later' convenience, allowing customers to better manage their spending and cash flow. Meanwhile, QR code payments are also increasingly popular for their speed, ease and security.

Recognising this consumer demands, PVcomBank has introduced the option to pay via VNPAY-QR using credit card funds, enhancing the digital payment experience. Customers simply access the PVConnect digital banking app, scan the VNPAY-QR code at the point of sale and select their credit card as the payment source for instant processing.

PVcomBank Mastercard holders can enjoy 20 per cent cashback, up to VND30,000 ($1.14), when making VNPAY-QR payments from their credit card. The offer is applicable until January 15, 2026 and applies once per month for PVcomBank Mastercard holders who complete a VNPAY-QR payment of at least VND50,000 ($1.90), including transactions on both primary and supplementary cards.

Beyond the 'Buy now, Pay later' benefit, customers are also entitled to up to 55 interest-free days when using their credit card for VNPAY-QR payments. Transaction limits are capped at VND200 million ($7,592) per day for Platinum and World cardholders, and VND100 million ($3,796) for Standard cardholders.

The VNPAY-QR payment using credit cards feature allows PVcomBank customers to switch seamlessly between payment account and credit card, offering greater flexibility in managing spending and cash flow. Customers can also set their credit card as the default payment source for VNPAY-QR transactions, streamlining the process and reducing manual steps.

All transactions are conducted 100 per cent online via the PVConnect app, eliminating the need for physical cards or cash while ensuring safety and data security. PVcomBank credit cardholders can also enjoy a range of exclusive privileges, including earning PVOne reward points on every transaction, which can be redeemed for more than 2,000 gifts; 0 per cent instalment plans of up to 12 months at major retailers nationwide; and access to special offers across the WOW Promotion World’s ecosystem.

