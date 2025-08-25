Home Credit named among Asia’s best employers for fifth year

Announced on August 14, the award highlights companies with high levels of employee satisfaction. This year’s edition focused on businesses fostering a multi-generational workforce, demonstrating success in attracting, retaining, and engaging talent across age groups while harnessing the strengths of diversity.

In its fifth consecutive recognition, Home Credit was commended for fostering strong employee engagement and a positive workplace culture. A 2024 survey indicated that 94 per cent of staff were proud to recommend the company as an employer, with its employee net promoter score reaching 72. Retention rates have also steadily improved, placing the firm among the leaders in Vietnam’s consumer finance sector.

Van Thi Hong Hanh (left), chief people officer at Home Credit Vietnam, receiving the award from HR Asia.

HR Asia notes that successful enterprises are those able to listen, connect, and unlock the strengths of different generations in the workplace. The award therefore assesses companies on criteria such as demographic shifts, the ability to attract and retain talent across age groups, bridging skill gaps, meeting diverse employee expectations, strengthening engagement and performance, optimising resources, and building a future-ready organisation.

Winning the 'Best Companies to Work for in Asia' award for five consecutive years reflects Home Credit’s long-term human resources (HR) strategy. The company places people at the centre of its operations, fostering a supportive work environment while continually innovating to meet employees’ evolving needs.

Over the years, Home Credit's HR strategy has sought to establish an inclusive and happy working environment through two pillars: fostering a culture of lifelong learning and developing a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). These constitute two solid foundations that facilitate intergenerational connections, bridge the skills gap, and enhance collective potential at this leading consumer finance company.

With around 6,700 employees, Home Credit has built a workplace that brings together people of diverse nationalities and generations, from Gen X and Gen Y to Gen Z.

In 2024, the company conducted almost 725,000 hours of training for its staff. On average, each employee has 116 hours of study throughout the year. Remarkably, the training courses consistently received positive feedback from employees, with an average satisfaction score of more than 4.8 out of 5.

At Home Credit Vietnam, lifelong learning is embedded in the company’s culture and strategy to support the development of employees across generations. The company funds both group and individual training programmes and provides access to platforms such as Udemy, enabling staff to tailor their own learning paths.

Additionally, the weekly 'Home-Schooled Expert Series' offers a wide range of topics on skills, expertise, and technology, delivered by internal experts and external partners. The company also runs signature development initiatives such as the 'Emerging Leadership Programme' and the 'Elite Leadership Programme', held regularly to strengthen leadership and management capabilities at all levels. Aligned with its DEI culture, Home Credit fosters a workplace where differences are valued, and every individual has equal opportunity to grow, regardless of age, background, or experience.

Home Credit emphasises that investing in people is an investment in the company’s long-term future. "We do not see this recognition as a final achievement, but as motivation to further enhance the employee experience, foster intergenerational collaboration, and build a sustainable, future-ready organisation where all generations can grow together," said Van Thi Hong Hanh, chief people officer at Home Credit Vietnam.

Home Credit Vietnam: The answer is always with the customer Fabien Sanchez, chief sales officer at Home Credit Vietnam, believes that listening to customers is the best way to win the market.

Home Credit reaffirms ESG leadership in Vietnam for third consecutive year Home Credit was honoured in the "ESG Leadership" category at the "Top 50 Corporate Sustainability Awards" (Top 50 CSA) on July 15.