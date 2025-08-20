Courtyard by Marriott Danang Han River achieves 5-star certification

The grand opening ceremony of Courtyard by Marriott Danang Han River

This is the first Courtyard by Marriott in Vietnam to be officially been awarded 5-star hotel certification by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

This marks a significant milestone, not only affirming the hotel’s position on the map of premium hospitality and conferences, but also recognising its efforts in delivering international high-standard service experiences. With a passionate team, dedicated service, and modern facilities, Courtyard by Marriott Danang Han River has quickly won the hearts of travellers and gained high acclaim from industry professionals.

This achievement contributes to elevating the image of Danang’s tourism and hospitality industry while reinforcing confidence in the potential of Vietnam’s luxury hotel market.

Courtyard by Marriott Danang Han River has achieved 5-star hotel certification, offering a new luxury choice for event business tourism

Addition to Courtyard by Marriott is the hotel brand of choice for trailblazing guests who are inspired by a passion to do great things. With more than 1,340 locations in over 60 countries and territories, Courtyard is passionate about empowering its guests and serving the needs of travellers everywhere, no matter the purpose of their trip.

At 58 Bach Dang street, Courtyard by Marriott Danang Han River enjoys a “golden location” along the Han River, with convenient connections to the international airport, shopping centres, administrative areas, and famous tourist destinations.

The hotel features 300 guest rooms designed in a modern style, with floor-to-ceiling windows that open to spectacular views of the Han River, the Dragon Bridge, or the city centre, bringing relaxation and comfort to business travellers and leisure guests.

The hotel offers a rooftop pool with amazing city, river, and sea views

The hotel offers a comprehensive system of facilities to meet a wide range of guest needs. The Landmark Restaurant brings diverse culinary experiences, combining the essence of distinctive local cuisine with international flavours. Immerse yourself in the art of tea at The Lobby Lounge with world-famous TWG. The Chill Bean – Espresso Bar is a dedicated space for coffee enthusiasts. M45 Rooftop Bar, the highest rooftop bar in downtown Danang, offers 360° panoramic views along with Japanese-inspired cocktails and an elevated Omakase dining experience.

The hotel also features the highest rooftop pool in Danang, an indoor pool with panoramic views, and a modern fitness centre overlooking the iconic Dragon Bridge.

For event planners, with 10 versatile meeting rooms and a 385 sq.m Grand Ballroom featuring the city centre’s highest ceiling at 8.5 meters, the hotel is equipped with cutting-edge audiovisual systems to host everything from business conferences to weddings and large-scale events. A unique highlight is the external escalator, connecting the ground floor directly to the third floor event spaces for convenient guest access.