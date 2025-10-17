Corporate

Fusion rolls out special initiatives to celebrate Vietnamese Women’s Day

October 17, 2025 | 20:00
(0) user say
Fusion has unveiled a host of promotions and initiatives celebrating the successes of inspirational women for the month of October to mark Vietnam's Women's Day.
Fusion rolls out special initiatives to celebrate Vietnamese Women’s Day
No two Fusion resorts are alike. Each select property represents the brand with its own individual design and services, original thinking leading to original experiences

Members of Fusion’s loyalty programme, Fusionlife, may enjoy exclusive benefits at selected resorts in Vietnam throughout October, including up to a 25 per cent discount off dining and spa services, stay credits, complimentary healthy drinks, late check-out, and room upgrades subject to availability.

Fusion is a leader of wellness-inspired hospitality brands in Vietnam, managing 23 properties in Vietnam and Thailand, and with plans to open new hotels and resorts in the region.

First stop is Fusion Resort & Villas Danang, the signature 242-key luxury beachfront resort that opened in 2024. The resort will celebrate "Legendary Ladies", an exclusive dining event on October 18 celebrating the remarkable achievements and profound impact of women in Vietnam's vibrant hospitality sector. Featuring an all-female team of acclaimed chefs, a renowned sommelier, and a visionary mixologist, it promises to be an evening of unparalleled gastronomic artistry and inspiration.

Fusion rolls out special initiatives to celebrate Vietnamese Women’s Day
Showcasing some of Vietnam’s most idyllic beaches, Fusion Resort is the epitome of a relaxing beach getaway, offering sophisticated accommodations with all-spa inclusive therapies, and breakfast anywhere, anytime

Located in the cool foothills outside Hue, the award-winning Alba Wellness Valley by Fusion, a luxurious nature-oriented venue graced by hot springs, has launched a new “Stay Warm – Save More” package from now until the end of December, to offer an intimate journey of balance and renewal designed for women that includes: anytime breakfast; a daily set dinner; daily onsen and hot spring access; a 50-minute spa therapy; a complimentary Zipline adventure; and a free villa upgrade (subject to availability).

To the south, after exploring the natural wonders of Quy Nhon, like Ky Co, Eo Gio, and the serene Phuong Mai Bay, or making a spiritual journey to Ong Nui Pagoda, travellers can unwind in luxury at Maia Resort Quy Nhon and The Ocean Resort by Fusion Quy Nhon. At the heart of both retreats, Vela Spa is offering 30 per cent off full-body treatments or a free relaxation session with two bookings. With yoga, meditation, and tranquil surroundings, it’s the perfect place to reset, recharge, and reconnect.

Towards the southern coastline, Fusion Resort Cam Ranh will raise a glass to inspiring women on October 20, which is Women’s Day in Vietnam, at the stunning Beachfront Zen Bar. In addition to sea breezes and a legendary array of cocktails, all women are invited to explore natural beauty at the Fusion Earth Lab where they can join a complimentary class to create their own body scrub or lip balm.

Fusion rolls out special initiatives to celebrate Vietnamese Women’s Day
Creating the next level in rejuvenation escapes, Fusion Retreats specialise in providing sanctuaries to support both the mind and soul

And to the southernmost tip of the country, Fusion Suites Vung Tau, a popular weekend getaway destination from Ho Chi Minh City, will mark the occasion on October 20 with a selection of thoughtful treats for ladies. At Fresh Restaurant, each female diner will be presented with a pink swan-shaped cupcake as a symbol of elegance and beauty. The hotel’s alternative dining outlet, ROAST, will offer a 15 per cent discount off the entire menu throughout the day. Women will also be afforded the opportunity to experience an on-site anti-ageing facial promotion and receive a complimentary skincare gift.

Moving along the coast from Vung Tau is the luxurious Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion, a wellness-inspired beachfront resort with 164 guest rooms and 46 private villas. Throughout October and beyond, guests may be tempted by the romantic Escape Package, which includes a one-night stay in a Residence Garden Pool or higher category room, an elegant YSL Libre Mini Perfume Gift Set, mocktails; breakfast for two, and much more.

By Que Chi

