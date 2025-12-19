Rare, beautiful, sustainable: the mark of iconic real estate

Ho Chi Minh City is gradually transforming itself into a multi-polar, multi-centred megacity on par with several major cities worldwide. During the process, Thu Thiem is positioned as a hub for international financial institutions, strategic infrastructure, and long-term investment capital flows in many coming years.

When the central core expands eastward, Nam Rach Chiec will directly benefit from the development. It becomes one of the last prime waterfront parcels adjacent to Thu Thiem, with the potential for synchronous development in line with modern urban standards.

With ample potential, Nam Rach Chiec real estate is capturing the attention of both investors and homebuyers

The attractiveness of Nam Rach Chiec real estate stems from its location and fast-developing infrastructure. Key transport networks in the pipeline, such as the Ho Chi Minh City to Dau Giay Expressway expansion, Ring Road 3, and the Hanoi Highway – Mai Chi Tho Boulevard, along with the metro system and the North-South high-speed railway, will improve the regional connectivity of the eastern area.

In addition, there is a notable relocation trend. Since 2021, high-income residents, particularly foreign experts and skilled workforce, have strongly relocated from the south to the east. This area offers an ecosystem of new amenities and convenient access to Ho Chi Minh City’s international financial centre (IFC) in Thu Thiem. Thanks to competitive rental prices and high stability, the elite community has increasingly opted for this area over the past few years.

These factors lay the foundation for Nam Rach Chiec to form a refined community, mirroring the early development of Thao Dien but with more synchronous planning and a more stable living environment. Amid the rising real estate prices downtown due to the scarcity of land funds, ventures in Nam Rach Chiec like The Privé are becoming limited and sought-after assets.

Three sides facing the river and a compound model in a prime location create sustainable values for The Privé

Real value

One of the core factors driving the attractiveness of The Privé is its scarcity, which cannot be replicated. The riverside land in downtown has almost reached its limit, leaving very limited room for new developments. With constrained new supply, properties featuring a riverside location and a compound model tend to increase in value over time. This is also why riverside properties in a central location are considered a sustainable and valuable asset class.

Another key value of The Privé lies in its connectivity, which significantly reduces commuting time to key destinations. From here, future residents can reach Ho Chi Minh City’s key commercial, educational, and entertainment hubs within 30 minutes, within an ideal commuting radius for an active urban lifestyle.

Once the IFC is fully operational, this area will become a convergence point for spearhead industries like finance, insurance, and technology, offering unparalleled networking advantages and opportunities to access a high-quality job ecosystem.

Beyond its rare location, The Privé possesses a comprehensive sense of beauty: from its riverside setting embracing the river's flow to the sophisticated and harmonious planning. The riverside living space offers distinct climate benefits, as the water helps regulate temperature, increase natural humidity, and create a pleasant atmosphere for the entire area. As a result, residents can experience a relaxed and peaceful lifestyle right in their homes.

According to architects and environmental experts, riverside residential areas often benefit from abundant negative ions – factors that can improve air quality and support health. Furthermore, the water acts as a natural buffer, reducing noise and limiting urban pollution. The synergy between architecture, landscape, and natural factors creates a balanced living environment where residents can relax both physically and mentally.

Finally, The Privé’s sustainable value is associated with the development speed of Thu Thiem, along with the technology hubs and foreign direct investment inflows. These indicators are driving demand for high-end accommodation, particularly from international professionals who prioritise privacy and security and are willing to invest in a high-quality living environment. This trend naturally attracts an elite residential community, reinforcing long-term rental potential and asset value.

The Privé, with its riverside compound model, has redefined a new lifestyle in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City

The Privé strikes a rare balance between privacy and connectivity: a private riverside living space following the compound model, yet only minutes away from economic, commercial, and cultural centres. With the blend of absolute privacy and flexible connectivity, the venture can maintain long-term value for both residents and investors.

Suburban land can be expanded, but downtown land cannot. The scarcity of riverside land in the heart of the city is what makes truly unique projects so appealing. Among the very few projects boasting a riverside compound model right in the downtown of Ho Chi Minh City, The Privé is considered a rare asset – representing not just a lifestyle, but a lasting value for future generations.

