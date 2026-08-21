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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Citi releases 2025 Sustainability Report

August 21, 2026 | 10:42
(0) user say
Citi has published its 2025 Sustainability Report, outlining progress on the bank’s longstanding sustainability goals and commitments.

Since 2020, Citi has financed and facilitated an estimated $647.2 billion towards its $1 Trillion Sustainable Finance Goal by 2030.

Citi releases 2025 Sustainability Report

This included $91.3 billion in sustainable finance activities in 2025, of which 62 per cent was deployed in international markets outside North America. Environmental finance accounted for $35.1 billion of the 2025 total, while social finance contributed $8 billion.

“The report highlights how our approach to sustainability fits into our strategy of building resilience within our firm and outside of it,” said Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi, in the letter introducing the report.

The report estimates that financing counted towards the goal since 2020 has helped avoid approximately 8.8 million metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, supported around 4.5 million jobs and impacted approximately 67.5 million people worldwide.

Between 2021 and 2025, Citi also helped provide more than 19.2 million low-income households in emerging markets with access to essential goods and services.

Citi also reported significant progress in reducing the environmental footprint of its own operations. Against a 2010 baseline, the bank achieved six of its eight 2025 Operational Footprint Goals, including a 58 per cent reduction in location-based greenhouse gas emissions, a 43 per cent reduction in energy consumption and a 43 per cent reduction in total water consumption.

In Vietnam, Citi is contributing to these broader efforts by mobilising international capital, structuring green and social finance solutions and supporting local financial institutions and businesses.

Citi on April 28 acted as sole lender for more than $100 million in social trade advance facilities extended to BIDV and MB. The proceeds are intended to support the two banks’ lending portfolios for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

Citi has also served as sole structurer, lead manager and voluntary carbon credit off-taker for the World Bank’s $50 million emission reductions-linked bond supporting the provision of water purifiers to schools in Vietnam.

These efforts were recognised when Citi Vietnam was named Best Sustainable Bank in Vietnam at the FinanceAsia Awards 2026.

The recognition reflects Citi Vietnam’s continued work with the government, financial institutions, and corporate clients to develop innovative green and social finance solutions that support Vietnam’s long-term sustainable development.

Citi Vietnam named Best International Bank by Euromoney Citi Vietnam named Best International Bank by Euromoney

Citi Vietnam has been named Best International Bank in Vietnam at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026, recognising the bank’s ability to serve corporate clients through Citi’s global network, institutional expertise, and digital banking capabilities.
Citi Vietnam hosts AI Day to equip staff with digital skills Citi Vietnam hosts AI Day to equip staff with digital skills

Citi Vietnam has hosted an AI Day to equip employees with practical skills for working in an increasingly AI-enabled environment.
Citi: Vietnam’s economy remains resilient in 2026 Citi: Vietnam’s economy remains resilient in 2026

Vietnam’s economy is expected to maintain solid momentum in the second half of 2026, according to Citi economists.
Citi raises Vietnam’s 2026 GDP forecast to 8 per cent Citi raises Vietnam’s 2026 GDP forecast to 8 per cent

Citi Research has raised its forecast for Vietnam’s full-year GDP growth in 2026 to around 8 per cent, according to its latest report.

By Huong Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Sustainability Report 2025 Sustainable Finance Goal Environmental finance social finance Greenhouse Gas Emissions Operational Footprint Goals sustainable development citi

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