PERKESO and 7-Eleven Malaysia partner to create return-to-work employment pathways nationwide

MERU, PERAK - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 June 2026 - Pertubuhan Keselamatan Sosial (PERKESO) and 7-Eleven Malaysia today formalised a strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at supporting the rehabilitation, employability, and workforce reintegration of PERKESO-insured persons under the Return to Work (RTW) Programme.

From Left to Right: Datuk Dr. Hafez Bin Hussain, Executive Director of PERKESO Rehabilitation Centre, Dato' Sri Dr. Mohammed Azman bin Aziz Mohammed, Group CEO of PERKESO, Dato' Sri Subahan bin Kamal, Chairman of PERKESO, Tan Sri Dato' Seri Mohd Annuar bin Zaini, Chairman of 7-Eleven Holdings Berhad, Wong Wai Keong, Executive Director cum Co-CEO of 7-Eleven Sdn. Bhd. and Aaron Ng, Chief Operations Officer of 7-Eleven Sdn. Bhd.

The collaboration will provide RTW participants with access to pre-employment training, practical workplace exposure, workforce readiness initiatives, and potential employment opportunities within 7-Eleven Malaysia's retail operations.As Malaysia's largest convenience store chain with more than 2,700 stores nationwide, 7-Eleven Malaysia is uniquely positioned to offer accessible employment and training opportunities within local communities across the country. The company's extensive footprint enables programme participants to benefit from opportunities closer to home, reducing barriers to workforce participation while providing a familiar and supportive working environment.The MOU signing ceremony was held at the Pusat Rehabilitasi Neuro-Robotik dan Sibernik Kebangsaan PERKESO (PRNRSKP) in Meru, Perak, and was attended by senior representatives from both organisations.Speaking at the event, Tan Sri Dato' Seri Mohd Annuar bin Zaini, Chairman of 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad, said employment plays a critical role in helping individuals regain confidence, independence, and a renewed sense of purpose following rehabilitation.Under the collaboration, PERKESO RTW participants will have access to pre-employment training programmes, practical workplace exposure, workforce readiness initiatives and potential employment opportunities within 7-Eleven Malaysia's retail operations. Participants will gain hands-on experience in customer service, product management and daily retail operations, equipping them with practical skills that can support long-term career development and employability.7-Eleven Malaysia is committed to providing a safe, inclusive, and supportive workplace environment throughout the programme. Participants will receive onboarding, workplace guidance, supervision and ongoing support during their placement journey, in close collaboration with PERKESO.The initiative is designed to provide more than short-term workplace exposure. By offering real-world experience and structured employment pathways, both organisations aim to create sustainable opportunities that support long-term self-sufficiency and economic participation.The partnership reflects a shared commitment to ensuring that Malaysians who have experienced workplace injuries or health setbacks are given meaningful opportunities to rebuild their lives through employment. By combining PERKESO's rehabilitation expertise with 7-Eleven Malaysia's extensive nationwide retail network, the partnership seeks to bridge the gap between recovery and sustainable employment.The partnership also demonstrates the important role that public-private collaboration can play in strengthening Malaysia's social protection ecosystem while increasing workforce participation among individuals recovering from workplace injuries or health-related challenges.This marks the first formal employment-focused collaboration between PERKESO and 7-Eleven Malaysia. Both parties aim to welcome the first cohort of RTW participants before the end of 2026, with plans to progressively expand the programme to additional locations and participants nationwide.Through this collaboration, PERKESO and 7-Eleven Malaysia reaffirm their shared belief that every Malaysian deserves the opportunity to rebuild, recover and contribute meaningfully to society, and that no worker should be left behind following a workplace injury or setback.

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