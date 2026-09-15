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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Citi Foundation launches fourth Global Innovation Challenge

September 15, 2026 | 14:03
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The Citi Foundation has launched its fourth Global Innovation Challenge to help equip young people with skills for an economy increasingly shaped by AI.

Launched on September 14, the initiative issues a $25 million Request for Proposals (RFP) focused on providing young people with the skills, experiences, and opportunities they need to thrive.

"As technology rapidly transforms the future of work, young people – particularly those from low-income communities – face both significant challenges and new opportunities," said Brandee McHale, head of Community Investing and Development at Citi and head of the Citi Foundation.

“Fluency in AI is key to unlocking these opportunities. Through this Global Innovation Challenge, we are ensuring that young people develop this fluency, gain the skills they need to thrive in the jobs of tomorrow, and become the innovators and leaders of our next generation,” he added.

According to the World Economic Forum, approximately 66 per cent of employers expect to hire talent with specialised AI skills making AI and digital literacy more relevant than ever.

Citi Foundation launches fourth Global Innovation Challenge

AI is creating new opportunities but is also creating a new digital divide for young people who may not have the access and skills needed to succeed in the workforce.

This research also identifies the continued need for human-centric skills, with more than 60 per cent of employers citing an increased demand for critical thinking, resilience and flexibility. Improving these soft skills, in addition to technological expertise, can strengthen overall employability and economic mobility.

To meet the moment, and help bridge the digital and AI divides for youth, the latest Global Innovation Challenge will provide $500,000 to 50 community organisations that are:

  • Helping low-income youth build both AI and human-centric skills needed for employment, such as prompt engineering and digital content creation as well as problem-solving and critical thinking.
  • Connecting young people with job opportunities through resources like community centres with shared devices and software platforms that work with limited internet access.
  • Strengthening existing youth employment programmes by integrating AI tools.
  • Building and fostering cross-sector partnerships to share best practices, build capacity and meet evolving workforce needs.

This latest Challenge builds on the Citi Foundation's longstanding commitment to youth, including through its decade-long Pathways to Progress initiative and the 2025 Global Innovation Challenge focused on accelerating youth employment.

Citi colleagues also support young people year-round through volunteerism, providing mentorship and career coaching, and delivering a range of workshops to build employability skills.

The deadline for eligible organisations to submit their interest is Tuesday, October 6 at 12:00pm. New York Time (Eastern Time) and recipients will be announced in 2027. For more information on this opportunity including eligibility requirements and target geographies, please visit www.citifoundation.com/rfp.

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Blue Dragon Children's Foundation, a community organisation operating in Vietnam, has been named in the list of the 2024 Global Innovation Challenge’s recipients by the Citi Foundation.
Citi Foundation announces 2025 Global Innovation Challenge to accelerate youth employability Citi Foundation announces 2025 Global Innovation Challenge to accelerate youth employability

Fifty community organisations will receive a collective $25 million in catalytic funding, building on over a decade of Citi Foundation investment in youth, with requests for proposals underway until March 4.
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Citi Foundation has unveiled the 50 global organisations chosen to drive innovative programmes that expand job opportunities for low-income youth.
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By Huong Thuy

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TagTag:
Global Innovation Challenge young people Digital Literacy Employability skills Citi Foundation Workforce needs AI skills

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